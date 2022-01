Reuters Videos

The crisis in Myanmar following last year's military coup is driving two oil majors out of the country.TotalEnergies and Chevron made the announcement Friday (January 21).Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew the elected government in February 2021 and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Security forces are said to have killed more than 1,400 people and arrested thousands. Though the ruling junta disputes those numbers.A number of firms had already pulled out of the country following the coup.Total and Chevron were part of a joint venture operating the Yadana gas project off Myanmar's southwest coast.Total said in a statement it could no longer contribute positively to the country.Chevron said it had to prioritise the safety of its employees.Rights groups supported the move, and said more companies should follow suit. They also called for sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas projects.Another energy giant - Shell - said Friday it no longer held exploration licenses in Myanmar.