Science in Sport's (LON:SIS) investors will be pleased with their splendid 126% return over the last year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 126%. And in the last week the share price has popped 6.0%. This could be related to the recent financial results, released less than a week ago -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 12% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for Science in Sport

Because Science in Sport made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Science in Sport's revenue grew by 14%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 126%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Science in Sport shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 126% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Science in Sport better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Science in Sport that you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Science in Sport may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.