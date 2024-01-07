‘Science on Tap’: Orlando Science Center’s craft beer fundraiser returns

Learn about science and try craft beers with the Orlando Science Center later this month.

The “Science on Tap” craft beer fundraiser will return on Saturday, Jan. 20, with new beverages and science demonstrations, like foam explosions.

All ticket sales will benefit OSC’s mission for STEM education.

Guests can enjoy samples from 30 breweries, including Brewlando, Ten10, Crooked Can, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Sanford Brewing Company and Windemere Brewing Company.

Florida Dairy will serve alcohol and non-alcoholic milkshakes and creamy beer cheese from its interactive truck.

There will also be lawn games, music, face painting, a photo booth and hands-on science activities for non-alcoholic entertainment.

Food truck vendors present will be Cholo Dog PhatAsh Cookies, Red Panda Noodles, Atlanta Peach Wings and Kappy’s Food Truck.

Students from the Black Bee Honey program with Parramore Kids Zone will teach guests about beekeeping and sell honey.

Families who want to bring those under 21 to the event can also purchase tickets.

The event will be at Loch Haven Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for ticket details.

Science on Tap, photo by Roberto Gonzalez

