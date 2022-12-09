Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.05

The board of Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 9th of January, with investors receiving MYR0.05 per share. The dividend yield is 2.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Scientex Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Scientex Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 49.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0217 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.09. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

We Could See Scientex Berhad's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Scientex Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.7% per annum. Scientex Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Scientex Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think Scientex Berhad is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Scientex Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

