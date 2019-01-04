When Will Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Become Profitable?

Scientific Games Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SGMS): Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The US$1.7b market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$242.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$602.3m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which SGMS will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for SGMS.

See our latest analysis for Scientific Games

According to the 12 industry analysts covering SGMS, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2018, before generating positive profits of US$48m in 2019. So, SGMS is predicted to breakeven approximately a couple of months from now! How fast will SGMS have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2019? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 102% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGS:SGMS Past Future Earnings January 4th 19 More

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of SGMS’s upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. SGMS currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of SGMS to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – SGMS’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also compiled a list of essential factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is SGMS worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SGMS is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Scientific Games’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



