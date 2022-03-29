Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shareholders have earned a 42% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 183% higher than it was. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think that Scientific Games' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Scientific Games actually saw its revenue drop by 12% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 42% per year, but it has. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Scientific Games shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 57% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 20% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Scientific Games (including 2 which are significant) .

