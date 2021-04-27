Scientist: Extent of DDT dumping off Southern California coast is 'staggering'

Carmudi

Rolls-Royce, makers of luxury automobiles, recently unveiled a first-of-its-kind Rolls-Royce Dawn. The bespoke commission was accomplished in partnership with Japanese architect Kengo Kuma for global luxury property developer Westbank. The singular motor car will debut as a moving representation of the new luxury residence The Kita in central Tokyo. “It was an honor to collaborate with Kengo Kuma to create a serene and timeless motor car for a serene and timeless building. From the inception of the marque over 100 years ago, Rolls-Royce has transcended the automotive field, taking the tangible entity of a car and delivering its patrons the intangible: a truly unique experience. As this project demonstrates, through the authentic application of unique designs and materials, we can provide rare sensory experiences that reflect and enhance our owners’ multi-faceted lifestyles,” said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Head of Bespoke Design Gavin Hartley. Created for the exclusive use of the owner of the unique multi-level penthouse, the bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn embodies The Kita in terms of materials, color palette, texture, and aesthetics. According to Rolls-Royce, it was designed “to offer the resident a seamless aesthetic and atmospheric transition from property to conveyance.” Kengo Kuma said, “this is the first time I have consulted on a project of this kind and I am proud that I was able to do so for Rolls-Royce, a company with which I share a respect for traditional craftsmanship and a desire to bring out the best in natural materials.” Evident in the customized convertible luxury grand tourer is the representation of Japanese delicacy and precision. Both the car and the residence have a strong visual identity. The exterior of the Bespoke Dawn is rendered in a color Rolls-Royce calls “Silver Haze.” The paint reveals a bronze sheen when touched by the light of the sun. The Dawn also dons a sleek silver hood and clean-cut black coach line. A “royal walnut” paneling on the grand tourer’s rear deck is a nod to the rich walnut paneling of the towering penthouse entrance lobby. In the same way, the silver tones in the vehicle are reminiscent of the silver-gray hues of the building’s core structural materials. The fluidity in design continues inside of the Bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn, and for the first time, the finish of the front fascia is gradated. Horizontal ombré transitions from piano Selby gray to piano black line the interior decorative panels. Set into the fascia is a stainless-steel inlay of The Kita’s logo. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Rolls-Royce without a Bespoke clock and umbrella matching the car’s interior. “The Bespoke Dawn is a beautiful addition to our body of work,” noted Westbank founder, Ian Gillespie. “Kuma-san’s influence on the Rolls-Royce Dawn is the embodiment of the serenity and beauty he has created in ‘The Kita Tea House’, as an extension of that memory for the individual to enjoy.” Photos from Rolls-Royce Also read: Rolls-Royce Q1 global sales spike by 62%, reach record high Rolls-Royce Bespoke Black Badge Cullinan comes home to LA couple Rolls-Royce unveils ‘Colours of Cullinan Collection’