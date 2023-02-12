Scientist reports first rocket launch of a drone in Ukraine — video
His post is currently unavailable, but a number of media outlets have shared footage of the launch.
Read also: Russia attacks Ukraine with kamikaze drones at night
According to the scientist, the rocket launch of the drone has several advantages.
Read also: Iran denies it plans to build drone manufacturing plant in Russia
“There is no need to assemble and disassemble the catapult, the launch can be carried out with a very short guide or without a guide at all, from the spot. For example, from the back of a pickup truck or any truck, stopping just for a minute. It’s possible to launch a volley of several (drones) per minute,” Pipko wrote in his blog in January.
Earlier, Ukrainian border guards released a video of a kamikaze drone and artillery attack on a cluster of Russian invaders in the south of Ukraine. The defenders attacked the Russian manpower and armored vehicles.
Read also: SBU detains Russian agent ‘who targeted kamikaze drone strikes’ in Odesa
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine