Scientists amazed by blinking star's 'totally unexpected' behavior

Artist's impression of magnetar
Will Dunham
·3 min read

By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Scientists have detected what appears to be an incredibly dense star behaving unlike anything else ever seen - and suspect it might be a type of exotic astrophysical object whose existence has until now been only hypothesized.

The object, spotted using the Murchison Widefield Array telescope in outback Western Australia, unleashed huge bursts of energy roughly three times per hour when viewed from Earth during two months in 2018, the researchers said.

It may be the first known example of what is called an "ultra-long period magnetar," they said. This is a variety of a neutron star - the compact collapsed core of a massive star that exploded as a supernova - that is highly magnetized and rotates relatively slowly, as opposed to fast-spinning neutron star objects called pulsars that appear from Earth to be blinking on and off within milliseconds or seconds.

"It's mind-bogglingly wonderful that the universe is still full of surprises," said radio astronomer Natasha Hurley-Walker at the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) in Australia, lead author of the study published this week in the journal Nature.

The object may be continuously beaming strong radio waves from its north and south poles. As that beam swept through the line of sight from Earth's vantage point, it appeared to switch on every 18 minutes and 11 seconds for about 30 to 60 seconds, then off again. That is an effect similar to a lighthouse with a rotating light that seems to blink on and off from the perspective of a stationary observer.

It was found in a broader research effort mapping celestial sources of radio waves.

"This is an entirely new kind of source that no one has ever seen before," Hurley-Walker said. "And while we know the Milky Way must be full of slowly spinning neutron stars, no one expected them to be able to produce bright radio emission like this. It's a dream come true to find something so totally unexpected and amazing."

It is located relatively close to Earth in cosmic terms, roughly 4,200 light years - the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km) - away.

"It's incredibly bright when it's 'on.' It's one of the brightest radio sources in the sky," said study co-author Tyrone O'Doherty, a Curtin ICRAR node doctoral student who found the object.

It fits into a category called "transients" - astrophysical objects that appear to turn on for limited amounts of time. "Slow transients" like a supernova can suddenly appear then disappear a few months later as the stellar explosion dissipates. Pulsars are "fast transients," rapidly blinking on and off. Transients between these two extremes had remained elusive until now.

Neutron stars including pulsars are among the universe's densest objects. They are roughly 7.5 miles (12 km) in diameter - akin to the size of a city - but with more mass than our sun. A neutron star with an extreme magnetic field, a magnetar, could potentially power the radio pulsations, the researchers said.

As for why its rotation is so slow, it could be that it is very old and has slowed over time, according to Curtin ICRAR node astrophysicist and study co-author Gemma Anderson.

"This is more likely to be the 'first of its kind' rather than 'one of a kind," Anderson said.

It also perhaps could be another type of dead star called a white dwarf or something completely unknown, Hurley-Walker said.

The researchers have not detected it since 2018.

"We are now monitoring this object using many different radio telescopes in the hope it switches 'on' again," Anderson said.

(Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • University of Texas researchers puncture Martian water hopes

    That lake of liquid water on Mars you might have heard about a few years ago — it was probably all an optical illusion.The very big picture: University of Texas researchers this week punctured claims that liquid water was detected under Mars' ice-covered south pole in 2018.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they found: It's probably just a dusty mirage, per their report in Geophysical Research Letters.Earlier teams of scientists thought they had found

  • Lamborghini's NFT scheme includes real-world space treasures

    Lamborghini is dipping its supercar toe into the non-fungible token pool. The automaker — in partnership with NFT PRO and RM Sotheby's -- will auction off five pairs of linked digital and physical art between February 1 and February 4 at the automaker's dedicated NFT website. Lamborghini is joining Nike, Samsung, and other tech companies in embracing NFTs.

  • The spectacular risk of cryptocurrency investing

    Don't let Matt Damon neg you into losing all your money

  • Surviving the Sarlacc pit: The science behind 'The Book of Boba Fett'

    It's one of the seminal scenes in Return of the Jedi. Luke and the whole gang are fighting for their lives outside Jabba's floating barge, Leia is in chains, Lando is hanging on by a thread over the ravenous Sarlacc pit, and Boba Fett has entered the fight. Things are not going well for the heroes of our tale. Then, in a moment of serendipitous happenstance, Han damages Fett's jetpack and sends him careening off the barge and into the mouth of the Sarlacc. Thus was the ending for the most belove

  • Florida police chief resigns in wake of domestic violence arrest

    A Florida police chief resigned Wednesday following an arrested last week for domestic violence, The Orlando Sentinel reported.The resignation of Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal was announced at a commission meeting, where plans were made to hire a new police chief for the city.Three members of Deal's family told sheriff's deputies that one of them were battered during an argument on Jan. 19. WESH reported, citing an arrest report, that...

  • Astronomers spot ‘spooky’ object in ‘our galactic backyard’

    Researchers in Australia said they located a “spooky” item about 4,000 light-years away that mysteriously becomes one of the brightest objects in the sky for about one minute every 20 minutes, according to a report.

  • 2022 Ford Escape Review | Hybrids are your best bet

    The 2022 Ford Escape has few updates this year. Its hybrid and plug-in hybrid version remain its strongest options.

  • Richland police chief is out after less than 3 years with the city

    He and city won’t say why he’s leaving.

  • Krystal Daniels trial delayed again for investigation, quarantine

    Krystal Daniels trial delayed for investigation, quarantine

  • No. 3 Senate Democrat says Biden should tap Black woman for Supreme Court

    Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), the third-ranking member of the Senate Democratic leadership, on Wednesday called for President Biden to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Murray is the first Senate Democrats to call for Biden to increase diversity on the conservative-majority high court, but many are expected to join her."In the wake of Justice Breyer's retirement, I want to voice my...

  • Magnificent Image of Milky Way’s Core Reveals New Space Insights

    A new radio image of our Milky Way captures it like never before. This space image is both beautiful and contains important scientific insights. The post Magnificent Image of Milky Way’s Core Reveals New Space Insights appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Prince Andrew Demands a Trial by Jury as He Denies Sex Abuse Allegations

    The Prince has officially responded to the Complaint made by his accuser Virginia Giuffre in an 11-page court document filed by his lawyers today.

  • Ocala's former HR director gets probation, community service in domestic violence case

    Jared Sorensen must serve one year of probation, complete 40 hours of community service and abide by several provisions, according to his plea deal.

  • NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

    NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a … The post NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars appeared first on BGR.

  • YouTuber creates world's first retractable lightsaber that can cut through steel

    'Star Wars' fan and Russian YouTuber Alex Burkan was recognized by Guinness World Records for creating the world's first retractable lightsaber.

  • Star Trek creator and star's ashes to fly on first launch of Colorado-based ULA's new rocket

    The debut of United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket will blast off carrying remains of Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, and one of the original TV show’s iconic stars on a memorial deep-space flight later this year. The Centennial-based company will deliver some remains of Roddenberry with his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, actor James Doohan, who played Star Trek’s "Scotty," and as many as 147 other people into a permanent solar orbit after first dropping off an Astrobotic lander at the moon for NASA. Houston-based space memorial company, Celestis Inc., arranged the flight, which will be the first commercial launch of remains outside of earth’s orbit.

  • A chunk of SpaceX rocket that has drifted through space for years is on a collision course with the moon

    Astronomers tracking space junk predict it will crash into the moon in March, making it potentially the first bit of space junk to ever land there.

  • SpaceX targeting second booster landing at Cape Canaveral, but weather downgraded

    Space Force calculations show a downgraded forecast for SpaceX's Thursday launch, a mission that will include sonic booms as the booster lands.

  • ‘Spooky’ object that unleashes periodic bursts of energy detected in Milky Way

    Astronomers observed a mysterious object in the Milky Way that periodically releases a giant burst of energy. The object could be a magnetar, a type of neutron star.

  • Insane video shows a real-life beam of light from the sky that looks like a sci-fi movie

    Residents and visitors to the Zigana Pass in Turkey’s Pontic Mountains were treated to quite a treat earlier this month. According to a video shared on YouTube, a bright beam of light shone down on the pass. The beam looks almost like that of a UFO shining down on an unsuspecting victim, like what you’d … The post Insane video shows a real-life beam of light from the sky that looks like a sci-fi movie appeared first on BGR.