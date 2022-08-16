Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

SETH BORENSTEIN
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massive incentives for clean energy in the U.S. law signed Tuesday by President Joe Biden should reduce future global warming “not a lot, but not insignificantly either,” according to a climate scientist who led an independent analysis of the package.

Even with nearly $375 billion in tax credits and other financial enticements for renewable energy in the law, the United States still isn’t doing its share to help the world stay within another few tenths of a degree of warming, a new analysis by Climate Action Tracker says. The group of scientists examines and rates each country’s climate goals and actions. It still rates American action as “insufficient" but hailed some progress.

“This is the biggest thing to happen to the U.S. on climate policy,” said Bill Hare, the Australia-based director of Climate Analytics which puts out the tracker. “When you think back over the last decades, you know, not wanting to be impolite, there’s a lot of talk, but not much action.”

This is action, he said. Not as much as Europe, and Americans still spew twice as much heat-trapping gases per person as Europeans, Hare said. The U.S. has also put more heat-trapping gas into the air over time than any other nation.

Before the law, Climate Action Tracker calculated that if every other nation made efforts similar to those of the U.S., it would lead to a world with catastrophic warming — 5.4 to 7.2 degrees (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial times. Now in the best case scenario, which Hare said is reasonable and likely, U.S. actions, if mimicked, would lead to only 3.6 degrees (2 degrees Celsius) of warming. If things don’t work quite as optimistically as Hare thinks, it would be 5.4 degrees (3 degrees Celsius) of warming, the analysis said.

Even that best case scenario falls short of the overarching internationally accepted goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees warming (1.5 degrees Celsius) since pre-industrial times. And the world has already warmed 2 degrees (1.1 degrees Celsius) since the mid-19th century.

Other nations “who we know have been holding back on coming forward with more ambitious policies and targets” are now more likely to take action in a “significant spillover effect globally,” Hare said. He said officials from Chile and a few Southeast Asian countries, which he would not name, told him this summer that they were waiting for U.S. action first.

And China “won’t say this out loud, but I think will see the U.S. move as something they need to match,” Hare said.

Scientists at the Climate Action Tracker calculated that without any other new climate policies, U.S. carbon dioxide emissions in 2030 will shrink to 26% to 42% below 2005 levels, which is still short of the country’s goal of cutting emissions in half. Analysts at the think tank Rhodium Group calculated pollution cuts of 31% to 44% from the new law.

Other analysts and scientists said the Climate Action Tracker numbers makes sense.

“The contributions from the U.S. to greenhouse gas emissions are huge,” said Princeton University climate scientist Gabriel Vecchi. “So reducing that is definitely going to have a global impact.”

Samantha Gross, director of climate and energy at the Brookings Institution, called the new law a down payment on U.S. emission reductions.

“Now that this is done, the U.S. can celebrate a little, then focus on implementation and what needs to happen next,” Gross said.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • EV Tax Credit, Used Cars: Automakers’ Climate-Bill Takeaways

    (Bloomberg) -- The $437 billion Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday focuses on climate, health subsidies and drought relief. The measure will bring big changes to the US auto industry, using incentives to nudge automakers to expedite production of so-called clean vehicles in an effort to meet environmental goals. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Us

  • Clayton County high school games rescheduled amid safety concerns

    On Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the decision to move the games from Friday to Saturday is about keeping fans and players safe.

  • Boil water advisory extended to 3 weeks for 133,000 metro Detroit residents amid repairs

    The boil water advisory has been extended by an additional week, with the repair timeline now expected to take two weeks instead of one

  • 3 ways to protect your finances and future retirement from inflation

    Many of the best moves to counteract inflation align beautifully with time-tested money management practices.

  • Biden signs climate and health care bill. Now, Democrats race to explain its benefits

    Democrats now face the difficult task of explaining the law's energy, climate and health care measures to voters ahead of tough elections.

  • Police say suspects in attack on 70-year-old woman are ages 11 to 18

    According to police, three children ages 11, 13 and 14 along with an 18-year-old beat and robbed an older Asian woman last month inside her San Francisco apartment building. Three of the attackers have been arrested.

  • Trump calls for the 'immediate release' of 'unredacted affidavit'

    Criminal defense attorney and former homicide prosecutor Bernarda Villalona discusses the legal aspect of the Trump investigation.

  • Record heat in 1954 does not disprove global warming

    Social media posts claim a US heatwave in the summer of 1954 proves global warming is "only an agenda." This is false; temperatures did break records in the Midwest that year, but experts say isolated weather events do not disprove the science of climate change, which has made heatwaves more frequent and intense."There was no 'GLOBAL WARMING' or 'CLIMATE CHANGE' agenda in 1954. The current rhetoric is only an agenda about power control and wealth redistribution," says a July 28, 2022 Facebook po

  • How U.S. gun laws and South Florida ports help fuel Haiti’s escalating gang violence

    When the cargo ship “Miss Lilie” left Miami one recent afternoon and pulled into port along Haiti’s northwest coast, it had all the markings of a legitimate government operation.

  • First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19; now first lady Jill Biden has tested positive after her husband’s second bout with the virus.

  • Ukraine Latest: Explosion Rocks Depot in Russian-Occupied Crimea

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion tore through a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Crimea, a week after a blast at an airbase on the Black Sea peninsula destroyed fighter jets. Some 2,000 people were evacuated from the area, Russian television reported. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedThese Six Cities A

  • As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts

    The Federal Reserve's hawkish message on inflation registered quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer as mortgage rates shot up and home sales slowed. But that was the one prominent and anticipated adjustment across an economy that has met the U.S. central bank's most aggressive shift of monetary policy in a generation with a relative shrug. For a central bank whose influence on the economy runs through financial markets, it was evidence of potential struggles still to come.

  • Senate Intel Committee sends Biden admin bipartisan request for Mar-a-Lago raid details

    Senate Intellifence Committee leaders are asking Attorney General Merrick Garland and DNI Avril Haines for information regarding the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

  • A Wisconsin team goes on the hunt for the elusive and endangered massasauga rattlesnake

    The DNR is working to find and monitor eastern massasauga rattlesnakes, one of two rattlesnake species native to Wisconsin.

  • NASA to roll out giant U.S. moon rocket for debut launch

    NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, is set to begin an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight later this month. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon in NASA's Artemis program, the United States' multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars. The Space Launch System, whose development in the past decade has been led by Boeing Co, is scheduled to emerge from its assembly building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (0100 GMT on Wednesday) and begin the four-mile-long (6-km) trek to its launchpad.

  • Is Laura Ingraham Slowly Backing Away From Trump?

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyFox News host Laura Ingraham is now wondering if maybe “exhausted” voters are ready to “turn the page” on former President Donald Trump, especially if conservatives “can get someone who has all Trump’s policies” who isn’t the twice-impeached ex-president.Additionally, the staunch Trump sycophant has expressed some skepticism about Trump’s claim that he “will do whatever” he can to “help the country” because the “temperature has to be

  • If NC wants to attract more teachers, it must do these 5 things

    NCSU College of Education dean: This is what North Carolina must do to address the challenges teachers face. | Opinion

  • Rhine River Shrinks Further as Some Barges Halt Transport

    (Bloomberg) -- The Rhine River’s water level at a key waypoint hit a new low, risking the transit of fuel and other goods as Europe’s climate crisis exacerbates its energy-supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved

  • Biden Just Signed the Inflation Reduction Act. Now the Hard Work on Climate Really Begins

    The next chapter of the climate fight involves a tug of war between industry, activists, and policymakers.

  • Supporters of Cheney, challenger split on legitimacy of Biden win: poll

    An overwhelming majority of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) supporters said in a new poll that they believe President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, while the opposite is true for those who support her challenger in the upcoming GOP primary, Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Trump The University of Wyoming (UW) poll…