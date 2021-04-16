Scientists created a hybrid human-monkey embryo in a lab, sparking concerns others could take the experiment too far

Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
A chimera human-monkey blastocyst.
A chimera human-monkey blastocyst. Weizhi Ji, Kunming University of Science and Technology

  • Scientists injected human stem cells into macaque embryos into a study on human development.

  • Some of the embryos continued to develop for 20 days, researchers said.

  • But the experiment has sparked an ethical debate among scientists.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Monkey embryos containing human cells were kept alive for 20 days in an experiment carried out by a US-Chinese team.

The embryos were made by injecting human stem cells into macaque embryos as part of research into early human development, and results were published in the journal "Cell." Only some of the embryos survived for 20 days, the research said.

The research team was led by Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte of the Salk Institute, who helped make a mixed-species embryo of a human and a pig in 2017.

"As we are unable to conduct certain types of experiments in humans, it is essential that we have better models to more accurately study and understand human biology and disease," he said in a press release about the study. "An important goal of experimental biology is the development of model systems that allow for the study of human diseases under in vivo conditions."

The new study has sparked an ethics debate among some scientists concerned about creating embryos that are part human and part animal.

Anna Smajdor, a biomedical ethics lecturer and researcher at the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School, told the BBC: "The scientists behind this research state that these chimeric embryos offer new opportunities, because 'we are unable to conduct certain types of experiments in humans'. But whether these embryos are human or not is open to question."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Ted Cruz no longer wears a mask at the Capitol, falsely claiming 'everybody' in the Senate has been vaccinated against COVID-19

    This isn't Cruz's first time flouting public health guidance. Asked to wear a mask in March, Cruz told a reporter he was "welcome to step away."

  • 'Lost' creator Damon Lindelof says Justin Theroux 'wasn't interested' in lead role that went to Matthew Fox

    Lindelof and Theroux eventually worked together on HBO's "The Leftovers," which ran for three seasons and gained huge critical acclaim.

  • Indianapolis mass shooting: Eight dead at FedEx facility

    Many people are also injured as a gunman opens fire at a FedEx site before reportedly killing himself.

  • Wall Street gave $43.5 million to GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the presidential election

    Wall Street gave $4.8 million in both individual and PAC donations to Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California in the 2019-20 cycle, per an AFR report.

  • Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability

    When he launched his campaign to become Florida’s governor in January 2018, few expected Ron DeSantis to prevail in America’s toughest political battleground. Gaetz appeared at campaign events alongside DeSantis, played his Democratic rival Andrew Gillum in mock debate preparations and encouraged then-President Donald Trump to back DeSantis for governor. At one campaign stop in Navarre, Florida, Gaetz jokingly referred to DeSantis as “Batman” to his “Robin.”

  • Titanic: Searching for the 'missing' Chinese survivors

    When the Titanic sank, six Chinese men were rescued - but their ordeal didn't end there.

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • Derek Chauvin Pleads the Fifth, Won’t Testify in His Own Defense

    Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd during his arrest last May, said Thursday that he will not testify in his own defense. Chauvin invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent in choosing not to testify in the murder trial. The former police officer is seen in a video of the arrest kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until he became unconscious. While the defense had previously indicated it would call another witness on Thursday, Chauvin’s attorneys rested their case shortly after Chauvin pled the Fifth. The defense team has called seven witnesses, including a police use-of-force expert who testified earlier this week that the officer’s restraint of Floyd was “justified.” Chauvin’s attorneys have put forth three arguments for acquitting the former officer: that Floyd’s death was the result of drug and health problems, that Chauvin’s use of force was appropriate and that a hostile crowd of bystanders distracted the officer. Another witness, Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist who retired as Maryland’s chief medical examiner in 2019, testified Wednesday that Floyd’s cause of death was “undetermined,” adding that his underlying heart issues were the most likely cause. “In my opinion, Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, or cardiac arrhythmia, due to his atherosclerosis and hypertensive heart disease … during his restraint and subdual by the police,” Fowler said. Fowler also proposed a theory that carbon monoxide from the squad car’s exhaust may have contributed to Floyd’s death, though he acknowledged he could not support that argument with data or test results. Meanwhile, the prosecution rested its case Tuesday after calling 38 witnesses over 11 days. The 45-year-old former officer has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

  • Allure of leading Arizona pulls Lloyd away from Gonzaga

    Tommy Lloyd had chances to coach other programs. The longtime Gonzaga assistant had no interest in leaving Spokane, Washington, and was in line to succeed Mark Few when he eventually retired, so there was no reason to consider anywhere else. "This was the only place I would have left Gonzaga, to come to be the head coach at the University of Arizona," Lloyd said Thursday as he was introduced at Arizona.

  • Why Peter Phillips is the ideal peacemaker to stand between William and Harry

    Peter Phillips is the ideal peacemaker to stand between his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral. However badly the brothers have fallen out, they remain extremely fond of their first cousin. Ever since they were born, Peter Phillips has been the cousin they most look up to. As the oldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip, he occupies a powerful role among the next generation of royals. At 43, he is 30 years older than his youngest royal first cousin, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward’s younger child. Five years older than William, and seven years older than Harry, Peter was the tough, strong, no-nonsense boy they admired when they were children. Now they’re grown-up, you can see how close they remain to him, joshing each other and laughing away. Prince Philip latest news and funeral updates

  • How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

    Joel Greenberg, 36, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), 38, became friends soon after Greenberg was elected Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz won a seat in Congress in 2016. Both men were "brash politicians who hailed from families of considerable wealth and who themselves rose to power quickly," and "they also enjoyed parties and the company of women," The Washington Post reports, citing people who know both Gaetz and Greenberg. That latter interest — woman and parties — is also why both men are under federal investigation. Before the feds got involved in late 2019 or early 2020, Greenberg had already been on the radar of local law enforcement — for, among other things, allegedly misusing public funds, handing lucrative and unnecessary contracts and state jobs to friends and allies, and impersonating a police officer, pulling over a woman for speeding using a badge and lights on his private vehicle. But local police did not start investigating Greenberg until, according the a federal indictment, he tried to derail a GOP primary challenger, prep school music teacher Brian Beute, by sending his school a fraudulent note claiming Beute had carried on an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Beute roped in a lawyer acquaintance, David Bear, who convinced the sheriff's office that whoever was behind the smear campaign had committed a crime. Bear also successfully encouraged the sheriff's office to seek help from the feds, the Post reports. "When authorities arrested Greenberg and sifted through his electronic records and devices — according to documents and people involved in the case — they discovered a medley of other alleged wrongdoing, leading them to open an investigation of possible sex trafficking involving a far more high-profile Florida Republican," Gaetz, the Post reports. Beute thought about dropping the matter after local investigators cleared him of having sex with a student, but "he decided not to," Bear told the Post. "All of these other things mushroomed out of that one decision for him to stand tall." Greenberg, facing 33 counts including sex trafficking of a child, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors to earn some leniency. Gaetz denies the alleged focus of his investigation — paying for sex and having sex with a minor across state lines — and has not been charged or formally accused of wrongdoing. Read more about how the case came together at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planTexas House votes to allow Texans to carry handguns without a license or trainingJimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers mirthfully audit Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • Why did Prince Andrew think he should go to the funeral as an Admiral?

    When Prince Andrew suddenly re-appeared in public last weekend, giving an interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, the public could understand his grief at losing a father. Yet his appearance also raised an unfortunate question mark. It was 512 days after having last spoken publicly, and it seemed that on Sunday the Duke of York had returned to the frontline of the monarchy – and was speaking on its behalf. Within a day an unceremonious controversy erupted. Prince Andrew had reportedly demanded to wear the uniform of an Admiral at his father’s funeral on Saturday and had gone so far as instructing his tailor to style it with the distinctive three rows of lace and four stars, crossed baton and sword of that rank. The prince was, like his father, tested in war – no doubt a unique bond and a source of pride for the Duke of Edinburgh. As the only one of the generation of royals younger than his father to serve in battle, Prince Andrew certainly deserved to wear a uniform, as Prince Philip did his as honorary Admiral of the Fleet, the navy’s highest rank. But his current rank is Vice-Admiral, not Admiral.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Manchin balks at GOP's smaller infrastructure plan - and says he can back $4 trillion as long as it's paid for

    Republicans are putting together an infrastructure plan of up to $800 billion and wooing Joe Manchin. But he wants to go bigger.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘Worse than any war zone.’ Teacher’s killing reveals drug cartels’ growing NC footprint

    North Carolina is situated between between major population hubs on the East and West coasts and south Florida.

  • Delhi COVID-19 cemetery running low on space as deaths mount

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Beating the earth with his fists, a young man wails as the body of his father, who died after contracting COVID-19, is taken from an ambulance and lowered into a hastily-dug grave in India's capital New Delhi. The city's main Muslim graveyard for victims of COVID-19 is running out of space, according to authorities, as cases in Delhi and across the country run out of control following the relaxation of almost all curbs on movement last year. India, a country of almost 1.4 billion people, has reported more than 200,000 new daily cases for the last two days, the highest in the world, with Delhi overtaking Mumbai as the country's worst-hit city.

  • NC woman wrote her own obituary before dying from ‘long haul’ COVID

    The unusual obituary, written in first-person by the woman who was 33 years old, has grabbed national attention.

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials to have ties to Russian intelligence.