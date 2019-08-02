Scientists have created magnetic coils thinner than a human hair that could break down plastic in the ocean

Rubbish, most of which is plastics, is seen along a shoreline in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

About 14 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year. Some scientists estimate that there are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in oceans worldwide.

Most plastics never fully break down. They fragment into smaller pieces called microplastics, which have been found in human poop, on top of the Pyrenees mountains, and in the deepest part of the Mariana Trench.

Scientists have developed a type of experimental nanotechnology that could harmlessly break down microplastics in water.

There are more pieces of plastic in the ocean than stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

Up to 14 million tons of plastic enters the ocean annually, 40% of which is considered "single-use," which means it goes into the water within the same year that it was produced.

Most plastics never fully break down; they just fragment into smaller pieces called microplastics (5 millimeters across or smaller). Microplastics have been found in every corner of the globe, from the deepest part of the Mariana Trench to the top of the French Pyrenees.

Addressing this plastic pollution problem, of course, requires limiting plastic production. But innovators are also exploring ways to clean up plastic and microplastic that's already in the ocean.

In a new study published in the journal Matter, scientists describe a new type of nanotechnology that could help: tiny magnetic "nano-coils" that create chemical reactions in order to break down microplastics in the ocean. The process converts the plastic into carbon dioxide and water.

Xiaoguang Duan, a co-author of the new study, told Business Insider that although the technique is still in its infancy, the study "provides a possible solution to tackle a global problem."

Tiny magnetic coils could erode microplastic

Nano-tech refers to anything smaller than one billionth of a meter, or half the width of a human hair.

In this case, Duan and his team created microscopic nanotubes made of carbon and shaped like bed springs (which is why they're called nano-coils).

The tubes are coated with nitrogen and a magnetic metal called manganese. These two chemical compounds interact with the nano-coils to create highly reactive oxygen molecules, which in turn attack microplastics. The process converts the plastic pieces into harmless salt compounds, Co2, and water.

Duan and his team added the nano-coils to water samples contaminated with microplastic pollutants, and observed a 30% to 50% reduction in microplastics over a period of eight hours. The scientists then easily removed the nano-coils from the water using magnets for later re-use.

Duan said more testing is needed before this technology could be ready to use in wastewater treatment plants or the ocean, but that's their goal in the long-term.