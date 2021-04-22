Scientists get creative to carry on research during pandemic

  • Biologists Claudio Monteza, right, and Pedro Castillo, look for a place to install a camera in a dense tropical rainforest in San Lorenzo, Panama, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. A year ago, Monteza had just finished a master's degree in the United States and was stopping by his native Panama for a few days before flying to Germany to begin his doctoral studies when the COVID-19 pandemic stranded him. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • A camera trap installed by biologist Claudio Monteza is fastened to a tree just off the forest floor in San Lorenzo, Panama, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Monteza hopes his series of cameras will provide insights into which animal species steer clear of highways and which ones are more apt to check them out. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • A Coati, a diurnal mammal native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States, stands on the side of a road after biologist Claudio Monteza installed a set of camera traps in the dense tropical rainforest in San Lorenzo, Panama, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Monteza has shifted his research to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and has been taking his doctoral classes virtually. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • A tape measure is stretched across the forest floor as biologist Claudio Monteza installs one of his remote camera traps in the tropical rainforest in San Lorenzo, Panama, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A year ago, Monteza had just finished a master's degree in the United States and was stopping by his native Panama for a few days before flying to Germany to begin his doctoral studies when the COVID-19 pandemic stranded him. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Biologists Claudio Monteza, right, and Pedro Castillo install a remote camera trap on a tree in the rainforest in San Lorenzo, Panama, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. "This study was not the initial plan," Monteza said. "But because of the pandemic a lot of us have had to innovate and look for alternatives. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Dumas Galvez, a researcher of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, leaves oats for ants at the French Cemetery in Paraiso, Panama, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. After a year, Panama has loosened its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the Smithsonian is in the process of reopening its facilities there, so Galvez has been able to do fieldwork and supervise students. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Dumas Galvez, a researcher of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, walks in a forest searching for ants, near his home in Paraiso, Panama, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. When his laboratory in Gamboa closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Galvez moved dozens of ant colonies to his home in Paraiso to continue his research. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Dumas Galvez, a researcher of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, collects ants from a nest in Paraiso, Panama, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Galvez spent many hours in his lab analyzing their blood and how they responded to attacking fungi. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Dumas Galvez, a researcher of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, looks at ants he collected from a nest in a forest near his home in Paraiso, Panama, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Galvez outfitted an extra bathroom at his home to hold between 70 and 100 ant colonies. The ants that Galvez studies do not live in colonies as big as others. His largest colonies were around 200 ants, so he estimated he had about 13,000 ants living in his home. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Dumas Galvez, a researcher of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, holds a container with ants he collected from a nest in a forest near his home in Paraiso, Panama, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. With plenty of time to review existing literature on ants during the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Galvez found there was relatively little field research on ants. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Researcher Brigida De Gracia of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, holds a sample of fish otoliths at the Naos Marine Laboratories in Panama City, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, that she classified while in her home due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. De Gracia studies otoliths, a tiny stone-like part of the anatomy of vertebrates found in their inner ear. In particular, De Gracias studies them in fish as part of her efforts to see how humans have been impacting fish over the past several thousand years. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Researcher Brigida De Gracia of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, holds a sample of fish otoliths at the Naos Marine Laboratories in Panama City, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, that she classified while in her home due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. “Right now we are seeing that icthyofauna (fish) are changing under human pressures of fishing, pollution,” De Gracia said. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
  • Biologist Dumas Galvez walks along a trial in a forest near his home while looking for ant nests in Paraiso, Panama, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. With plenty of time to review existing literature on ants during the new cornavirus pandemic lockdown, he's now studying the interaction of ants and a small predatory frog. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
1 / 13

Virus Outbreak Panama Scientists

Biologists Claudio Monteza, right, and Pedro Castillo, look for a place to install a camera in a dense tropical rainforest in San Lorenzo, Panama, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. A year ago, Monteza had just finished a master's degree in the United States and was stopping by his native Panama for a few days before flying to Germany to begin his doctoral studies when the COVID-19 pandemic stranded him. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
KATHIA MARTÍNEZ
·5 min read

SAN LORENZO, Panama (AP) — Biologist Claudio Monteza pushed through thick vegetation to install a camera near a Panamanian highway in a dense tropical rainforest. Securing the device to a tree just off the forest floor, he checked its field of vision.

The camera and others were set up to provide insights into which animals steer clear of highways and which ones are more apt to check them out. The findings could someday help transportation officials better protect wildlife in one of the world's most biologically diverse environments.

But the highway study “was not the initial plan,” said Monteza, whose career was upended last year when COVID-19 stranded him in his native Panama and suspended his research. Because of the pandemic, many scientists "have had to innovate and look for alternatives.”

The coronavirus abruptly halted research by many Latin American scientists, interrupting field work, sample collection and laboratory experiments. Some of them could focus on writing scholarly articles based on previous research, but others had to get creative to avoid losing a year of their careers.

Monteza had just finished a master’s degree in the United States when he stopped in Panama for a few days before a planned flight to Germany to begin his doctoral studies. Then the world began shutting down. He started taking doctoral classes virtually.

After governments adopted strict quarantine measures, Monteza concluded that one way to get permission for research was to look at highways because they could be studied without significant travel.

Other scientists hauled samples of marine sediment and lab equipment or even entire ant colonies into their homes. One researcher, barred from capturing bats to bring to her laboratory, mounted cameras that allowed her to spy on their sexual habits in the wild.

On a recent day, after installing one camera, Monteza pushed about 50 yards deeper into the forest. Field biologist Pedro Castillo helped him install another camera just as heavy raindrops began to fall. In minutes, both men were soaked, but the opportunity to get into the field was a relief.

Monteza believes the highway research could help push authorities to create wildlife crossings for armadillos, the rodents known as lowland pacas and agoutis, and other animals.

During the first half of 2020, when Panama was under an absolute quarantine, scientists had almost “zero mobility, said Erick Núñez, head of the Panama Environmental Ministry’s biodiversity department. "There was very little research.”

Later, the Health Ministry began to loosen restrictions and granted passes to some scientists who planned to work in protected areas alone or in small groups, Núñez said.

Researcher Brígida De Gracia of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute was lucky to be able to work from home. She had collected sediment samples in 2018, 2019 and January 2020 that allowed her to continue her research during the pandemic.

But to do so, De Gracia took the samples, a stereoscope, vials, a scale and many books home from her lab in Naos, near where the Panama Canal meets the Pacific Ocean.

De Gracia studies otoliths, tiny stone-like structures in the ears of many vertebrates. In particular, she studies them in fish to see how humans have affected fish over the past several thousand years.

“You have to store them very carefully,” because they’re so tiny that even a light breeze can move them, said De Gracia, who analyzed and photographed the otoliths at home.

Before the coronavirus arrived, Mariana Muñoz-Romo, a post-doctoral researcher at the Smithsonian, had planned to capture a large sample of bats from different places around the Panamanian town of Gamboa, but the suspension of research activities made that impossible.

So she adjusted. Instead of catching bats to take back to a lab, Muñoz-Romo shifted to observing the bats’ sex lives in their own habitat. She hopes to discover the purpose of a strong-smelling substance on the forearms of the fringe-lipped bat.

Her mentor was able to get permits to install video cameras and other devices in a bat sanctuary in Gamboa. They started recording in mid-2020 and plan to continue for several more months.

“Analyzing these recordings is fabulous because you can generate a mountain of information,” said Muñoz-Romo, a Venezuelan who is a professor at the University of the Andes in Merida, Venezuela.

When the pandemic closed his laboratory in Gamboa, Dumas Gálvez moved dozens of colonies of ants to his home in Paraiso. He wanted to continue observing them as part of his research into their immune systems.

Before the pandemic, that required many hours in his lab analyzing their blood and how they responded to attacking fungi.

“I had to look for alternatives,” Gálvez said. “And one of the alternatives was initially to do it in my house.”

Gálvez outfitted an extra bathroom to hold up to 100 ant colonies. His largest colonies were around 200 ants, so he had an estimated 13,000 ants in his home.

He observed their lives and reactions for months, but over time they began to die. Exactly why was not clear. It was either because of the fungus or excessive heat, he said.

“The conditions in the bathroom were not optimal," he said. "It was very hot. They dried quickly.”

The pandemic prevented him from going out to collect more ants, so he shifted his focus and is now studying the interaction of ants and a small predatory frog.

Panama has since eased its pandemic restrictions, and the Smithsonian is reopening its facilities there. Gálvez has been able to resume field work and supervising students.

“If not for the pandemic, I wouldn’t have invested the energy in considering alternatives,” he said. “I probably would not have ever done this project.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Lyrid meteor shower is coming to a sky near you. Here's how to watch these shooting stars.

    The first major meteor shower since January is coming to a sky near you. Here's the best time to try to watch it.

  • 13-year-old on ATV calls 911 as rushing floodwaters carry them away, Texas police say

    “This could have ended a lot different.”

  • Demi Lovato melted down over these low-calorie snacks. The Miami founder speaks out

    Demi Lovato’s cringy online public feud with a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop has (naturally) a Miami connection.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Moves Higher Amid Demand For Safe Haven Assets

    Silver settled above the resistance at $25.85 and is testing the next resistance level at $26.25 – $26.30.

  • How businesses are focusing on mental health during a pandemic

    How businesses are focusing on mental health during a pandemic

  • Podcast recording platform Riverside.fm raises $9.5M

    2020 saw many shows shifting to a remote format and experimenting with different remote recording tools, from broad teleconferencing software like Zoom to more bespoke solutions like Zencastr. The round is led by Seven Seven Six and features Zeev-ventures.com, Casey Neistat, Marques Brownlee, Guy Raz,  Elad Gil and Alexander Klöpping. “As many were forced to adapt to remote work and production teams struggled to deliver the same in person quality, from a distance—Gideon and Nadav saw an opportunity to not only solve a great need for creators, but to build an extraordinary product,” Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian said in a release.

  • Zero Motorcycles launches limited-edition DSR on Earth Day

    Electric motorcycles are a great way to enjoy the great outdoors with zero emissions and just a wee bit of noise from their near-silent operation. Zero Motorcycles is looking to capitalize on the earth-friendly qualifications of its DSR electric dual-sport motorcycle by launching on Earth Day a new limited-edition model that celebrates the brand's 15-year anniversary. The limited-edition DSR is available in five colors inspired by nature, and you can see them in our gallery above.

  • Vaccines put U.S. airlines on runway to recovery

    U.S. carriers American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday signaled a slower cash burn and pointed to a rebound in summer bookings as accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations make more people confident about traveling again. "March was clearly a significant improvement over January and February and guidance is for continued improvement into the June quarter and the summer beyond it," Cowen and Co analyst Helane Becker said. Southwest forecast second-quarter average daily core cash burn between $2 million and $4 million, compared with about $13 million per day in the previous three months.

  • Attack of the robotic SPACs

    It’s like someone walked down to the local robotics club, explained the admittedly somewhat convoluted methods around robotics mergers and the rest of the industry decided that they, too, wanted to get in on this action. Joining the list that already includes warehouse automation firm Berkshire-Gray and exoskeleton company Sarcos is Vicarious Surgical. The surgical category is definitely one to keep an eye on going forward for these deals.

  • Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes troll each other after MLB player pays off Super Bowl bet

    MLB players Salvador Perez and Maverick Phillips renewed a Super Bowl bet which led to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes engaging over who is "The Best."

  • Tesla Will Drive With No One in the Driver's Seat

    Consumer Reports engineers easily tricked our Tesla Model Y this week so that it could drive on Autopilot, the automaker’s driver assistance feature, without anyone in the driver’s seat—a scenari...

  • U.S. House Speaker Pelosi criticized for thanking George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life'

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday drew criticism by thanking George Floyd, a Black man who became a symbol of the struggle for racial justice, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering him. During a news conference following Chauvin's conviction on three criminal counts, Pelosi called the outcome "a step in the right direction for justice." "Thank you, George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice," Pelosi said, referring to Floyd's death in May as Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

  • Visiting Yosemite this summer? Here's what you need to know

    Reservations are required to enter Yosemite National Park this summer as the pandemic continues. Here are some of the places to check out during your visit.

  • Bone-dry California set to receive needed relief

    An abnormally dry winter and spring caused portions of the West to fall into the throes of a significant drought. The good news is that precipitation is on the way, but the bad news, AccuWeather forecasters say, is that what's coming won't be enough to mitigate long-term drought and wildfire concerns. Amid heightened concerns about the ongoing dryness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency for two Northern California counties Wednesday while he stood in the dry bottom of Lake Mendocino, The Associated Press reported. The emergency declaration is for Mendocino and Sonoma counties, but Newsom said a bigger drought declaration could be declared in the coming weeks. Lake Mendocino is a large reservoir located about 150 miles northwest of Sacramento. Currently, the lake is only at 40% of normal capacity, according to the AP. Separate from the drought emergency declaration, Newsom ordered state agencies to take immediate action to bolster drought resilience and to prepare for impacts on communities, businesses and ecosystems. "California is facing the familiar reality of drought conditions, and we know the importance of acting early to anticipate and mitigate the most severe impacts where possible," Newsom said in a statement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom stands on a dry area of Lake Mendocino on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Photo/office of the governor of California) Nearly 50% of California is in a state of extreme drought, while 85% is considered to be under a state of severe drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. The lack of rain and mountain snow has been further exacerbated by higher-than-normal temperatures this month. "Recently, record highs have been challenged or exceeded while rainfall totals have been only a fraction of their normal values," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney. In April, California typically experiences much lower rainfall than prior months. Farther north, April is usually still a fairly wet month. For example, Seattle normally receives 2.71 inches of rain in April. However, a mere 0.27 of an inch has fallen this month, and no rain has fallen since April 9. Farther south, even less rain has fallen in Portland, Oregon. The city averages 2.73 inches of rain in April, but only 0.09 of an inch has fallen so far. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Although it has been dry this month, enough rain fell over the coastal Northwest in prior months to keep drought to a minimum. This has not been the case farther south and east. Downtown Los Angeles received a trace of rain back in February, a far cry from the normal amount of 3.80 inches. Less than an inch is typical in April, and no rain whatsoever has fallen so far. A brief change in the pattern will occur in the West this weekend and early next week. "There will be a brief respite from wildfire risk this weekend and next week as a series of storm systems aimed at the Pacific Northwest will bring rain chances and cooler weather," LeSeney stated. While precipitation will initially be aimed at the Northwest Saturday, the rain and snow chances will extend into Oregon and California by Sunday and Monday. This could give California cities such as Sacramento, Fresno, Los Angeles and San Diego their first measurable rainfall since March. However, there is a caveat. "This will certainly be good news for fire crews, but, unfortunately, the rain will not be enough to overcome the staggering rainfall deficits," noted LeSeney. As precipitation moves into much of Nevada, a few rain and snow showers are possible. However, precipitation is not expected to amount to very much at all. The worst drought conditions are currently centered over Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. After a few dry days during the middle and later part of next week, yet another opportunity for wet weather could arrive as May begins. "We are seeing signs that southward undulations in the jet stream will continue to develop over the Pacific Ocean and pivot toward the west coast," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. Pastelok said that the pattern is not consistent enough to make a definitive call on the frequency of any rain or snow slated to impact the West. The lack of late-season rain and snow will have effects further down the road. The arid conditions have resulted in little new vegetation growth this spring in California, including around the Santa Cruz mountains. That's raising concerns for experts that another dangerous wildfire season could be ahead, especially since drier fuel for wildfires can mean more erratic wildfire behavior AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reported. Waddell spoke to Craig Clements of San Jose State University Fire Weather Research Laboratory. Researchers from San Jose State recently found that moisture content levels in vegetation samples were the lowest in a decade. "That's kind of what we're anticipating is these plants will be in critical condition not in October or September, but likely July," Clements told Wadell. "We might have bigger fires earlier in the season than we typically would if we had more of a wet year. " Very little rain tends to occur in California during May, even in northern areas. On average, Los Angeles and San Diego normally pick up 0.12 of an inch of rain with 0.47 of an inch in San Francisco and 0.68 of an inch in Sacramento. The central and northern Sierra Nevada tend to squeeze out some moisture in May with an average of 1.07 inches at Lake Tahoe, California. "The return of warmer, drier weather will once again bring high risks for wildfires as we head into the summer," LeSeney cautioned. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • 6 Indian hospitals have run out of oxygen as the country faces a record-breaking COVID-19 surge

    COVID-19 cases are surging in India, and a lack of oxygen means hospitals can't help treat people who are severely ill with the virus.

  • Killer Cases: The Farmer's Wife

    When Shirley Carter was found murdered in her farmhouse kitchen, her abusive husband Bill became a prime suspect. However, Bill pointed his finger at his son Jason.

  • These 2 Tech Stocks Could Be Post-Pandemic Winners

    The pandemic was brutal for most businesses, temporarily shuttering major retailers' brick-and-mortar stores and sparking the airline crisis. As a result, investors are rotating some of their money out of high-growth tech stocks into "reopening" stocks -- companies that could be big winners when things get back to normal. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Square (NYSE: SQ) are two of these stocks -- and here's why.

  • NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

    NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday. The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet Feb. 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth. In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes' worth of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.

  • Some companies are blaming stimulus benefits for their hiring struggles, saying workers can earn more money on unemployment

    A $300 weekly boost in federal unemployment benefits is making it harder to hire, according to some business owners.

  • Special Report-This Hot Lister advises Bill Gates on climate change

    Climate scientist Ken Caldeira piloted the craft while a younger colleague, oceanographer Manoela Romanó de Orte, sat on the bow holding a syringe filled with red dye. Romanó de Orte injected the dye into the water, then recorded the coordinates of the spot as Caldeira maneuvered away from the expanding scarlet cloud. Caldeira, 64, may have been at the boat's helm, but on this day, Romanó de Orte, his 36-year-old postdoctoral employee, was in charge.