Scientists discover world's largest flower in bloom in Indonesian forest

The world's largest flower is in bloom — but you might not want to sniff this one.

Known as the "corpse flower," the rafflesia tuan-mudae emits an odor that mimics rotting meat to attract insects, reports Phys.org.

The red-orange flower broke its own record for the world's largest bloom this week in the West Sumatra forest of Indonesia, reports CNN. It measured nearly 4 feet wide, making it the largest flower ever recorded, according to the Natural Resources and Conservation Center.

Scientists discovered the parasitic plant on Dec. 24, and it bloomed "perfectly" on Wednesday, in alignment with the new year, reports The Jakarta Post. The conservation agency gave the flower VIP treatment with tight security and a sign warning people that the plant is protected by law.

But beauty is fleeting, and the bloom will last for just one week before it rots away.

