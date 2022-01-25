Scientists equip sea turtles with tags to relay data from cyclones

On France's Reunion Island, migratory turtles are helping researchers gather information to better face cyclones. Water temperature data directly influences the intensity and development of tropical storms and cyclones and Tiago and Arthur are helping researchers understand the phenomenon.

