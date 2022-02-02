Scientists found 192 spines threaded on poles in Peru, a macabre practice that may be a response to Europeans pillaging graves

Marianne Guenot
·4 min read
Vertebrae-on-post are seen in the field among other bones.
An example a reassembled human spine found in Peru.Jacob L. Bongers

  • Researchers discovered 192 examples of spines threaded onto reeds in a remote part of Peru.

  • It took place some 500 years ago, when Europeans were opening native tombs to seek gold and silver.

  • The practice may have been a ritual response to graves being pillaged, an expert told Insider.

People in the Chincha valley of Peru threaded the spines of the dead onto wooden rods around 500 years ago, a mostly-unknown practice only recently documented by archaeologists.

It may have been an attempt to restore the bodies of the dead during the European colonization, according to a study by the researchers who unearthed 192 examples of such spines. They include the remains of children.

"Our findings suggest that vertebrae-on-posts represent a direct, ritualized, and Indigenous response to European colonialism," Jacob L. Bongers, lead author of the study and archaeologist from the University of East Anglia, UK, told Insider.

"We're seeing a mortuary behavior in a time of crisis," he said.

A collection of &quot;vertebrae-on-posts&quot; in seen on a black background.
A collection of the spines mounted on posts collected in the study.Bongers et al/Antiquity Publications Ltd/C. O'Shea

The investigation was published in the peer-reviewed published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Antiquity.

The study authors carried out a systematic survey of some 600 mausoleums, called chullpas, in the Chincha Valley. They included pillaged tombs, which are often overlooked by archeologists, Bongers told Insider.

A map of Peru points to the Chincha valley.
A map of Peru shows the location of the Chincha Valley.Bongers et al. / Antiquity Publications Ltd

The survey revealed 192 examples of these "vertebrae-on-posts," per the study.

"There's a sense of care. We have adults and we have juveniles. We have vertebrae from children that are strung on these posts," he said.

A carbon dating of the reeds used to string the spines together puts the practices in a relatively narrow period of time, around 1450 to 1650 AD, which spans the end of Inca rule and the start of European colonization.

A chulpa is seen.
A example of a n elaborate built grave called a "chullpa."JL Bongers

That period was rife with political uncertainty for the Chincha valley, a sliver of greenery surrounded by a punishing desert on the coast of the Pacific.

The Chincha Kingdom, which ruled the area from 1000 to 1400 AD, was made up of a network of communities of specialists, including farmers, fishers, and merchants. In about 1500 AD, it was incorporated into the growing Inca empire, per the paper.

An aerial view of the Chincha valley is seen.
The Chincha valley today.Jacob L. Bongers

At that point, the Chincha Kingdom was prosperous, collecting gold and silver items through trade from other areas of the country. Then Europeans arrived in the 16th century.

"The dates coincide with this incredibly turbulent period of famine and epidemics, and of course, the Europeans coming in and trying to install a new social order. This behavior is happening in that context," said Bongers.

Within the space of fifty years, alongside the end of the Inca rule in the region, the Chincha population dropped sharply, from 30,000 households in 1533 to 979 in 1583, per a press release accompanying the study.

Colonizers often pillaged indigenous graves for gold and silver around the 16th century, Bongers said.

"All of that data supports the model that these vertebrae on posts were efforts to perhaps reconstruct the dead in response to European looting," he said.

A skull and spine threaded on a post are seen in the field.
A spine and skull seen in the field.Bongers et al./Antiquity Publications Ltd

There is still some uncertainty about why they were threaded on the posts.

Part of the culture of Andean people at the time was to keep revisiting the bodies. The chullpas were open so that family members could visit the remains. These were taken out of the graves, painted, wrapped in textiles, and sometimes displayed. Body parts were commonly removed for offerings or trophies.

Some have suggested that the spines were used as rattles or trophies, Bongers said.

"That's certainly possible," he said.

An example of a vertebrae-on-post is show on a plain background next to a ruler for scale.
An example of "vertebrae-on-post."Bongers et al/Antiquity Publications Ltd

But for Bongers, the findings provide some unique insight into how conflict can change people.

"The fact that there's 192 of these, that's is quite a lot. It speaks to this being a shared, coordinated, response to European colonization," said Bongers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This New Chinese Supersonic Aircraft Will Fly From Beijing to New York in One Hour

    With a speed of 2600 mph, Space Transportation's aircraft is designed for suborbital flight, or city-to-city travel anywhere in the world.

  • How a Cosmic Flux in Gravity Might Have Helped Kill Off the Dinosaurs

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyHere’s something they didn’t teach you in school: Gravity killed the dinosaurs. Or, more precisely, a universe-wide change in gravity helped kill the dinosaurs, by yanking a giant space rock out of its usual place on the edge of our solar system and hurtling it toward a cataclysmic, climate-altering collision with Earth.That’s the new theory pitched by Leandros Perivolaropoulos, a physicist at the University of Ioannina in Greece. In a ne

  • The atmosphere of this uninhabitable exoplanet is eerily similar to Earth

    New data found by researching one of the most extreme exoplanets we know of could help us understand the complex atmospheric layers of others, including Earth-like planets. According to a media release, a group of researchers has peered into the atmosphere of one of the most extreme planets. This exoplanet in question is WASP-189b. Researchers … The post The atmosphere of this uninhabitable exoplanet is eerily similar to Earth appeared first on BGR.

  • Scientists speak out on being silenced when raising concerns about COVID lab leak theory

    Some scientists have begun speaking out about efforts to silence researchers who raised concerns about the possibility that COVID-19 could have originated in a Chinese lab.

  • Geologists Have Redefined the Present Age, Calling the Last 4,200 Years the "Meghalayan Age"

    The Meghalayan Age begins with the collapse of many of the world's civilizations 4,200 years ago.

  • Scientists speak out about how they were ignored, even silenced, when they suggested a lab leak in 2020

    Speaking to Fox News, scientists from the U.S., Britain, Germany, Israel and Australia have recounted that it was hard to publish research about the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic began due to a lab leak, and that they found themselves shunned by other scientists, even when those scientists themselves found the lab-leak theory plausible.

  • How the world still uses ancient Chinese innovations today

    Here is just a sampling of tools and discoveries, thanks to the wisdom of the ancient Chinese people.

  • A 'sea pickle'? An animal that can grow to 60 feet long is washing up on the Oregon coast

    Rigid and bumpy, hundreds of pyrosomes, also known as "sea pickles" or "cockroaches of the sea," have recently been spotted on Oregon beaches.

  • South Africa and Egypt lead the way in Africa’s space race

    Sending more satellites into orbit and building capacity through international partnerships, technology transfer and capacity building is providing African countries with a path into the space race.

  • Most severe earthquake in 30 years a 'wake-up call' to New Madrid Seismic Zone

    A November 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri activated car alarms and broke dishes, so the state is marking earthquake awareness month with safety seminars.

  • Scientists confirm record-breaking 17 second lightning strike

    Scientists recorded a single lightning flash lasting 17.1 seconds in June of 2020 over Uruguay and northern Argentina, becoming the longest lasting lightning flash ever recorded, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced. Why it matters: The strike was one of two new new lightning-related world records established by the WMO on Monday, the other being a lightning strike that covered around 477 miles in the southern U.S. on April 29, 2020.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec

  • UNC Chancellor: What the Webb telescope teaches us about ourselves

    Chancellor Guskiewicz: The Webb telescope is a reminder that even during difficult times we’re capable of great things together. | Opinion

  • A tenth of England's 2022 COVID cases suspected reinfections, data suggests

    LONDON (Reuters) -Suspected reinfections account for around 10% of England's COVID-19 cases so far this year, a Reuters analysis suggests, after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) changed how it calculates coronavirus data. With increased numbers of people catching the disease again since the Omicron variant began to predominate at the end of 2021, Britain on Monday started incorporating possible COVID-19 reinfections into its daily data. Overall case numbers were continuing to trend lower, he added.

  • The mystery of the disappearing flash in space

    Imagine unexpectedly seeing something so luminous light up the vacuum of space that you couldn’t possibly doubt it was there — until it completely vanished. While most of the planet was on lockdown at the height of the pandemic, radio astronomer Natasha Hurley-Walker stumbled upon a cosmic flash that seemingly came out of nowhere. She and her colleagues remotely zapped speculation back and forth as they tried to figure out what the thing was. Supernova? Zombie star? Aliens? After supernovas and

  • 8 highlights of radio astronomy in 2021

    The human eye is an amazing piece of equipment. It's so useful it likely evolved dozens of time independently — as my friend Julia Sweeney says (paraphrased), "What good is half an eye? Probably about half as good as an eye." — and allows us a way to sense the world and Universe around us with decent precision. But... it's only sensitive to a very narrow range of light. It took a long time for humans to figure this out, but what we call visible light is only thin slice of the kind of light that'

  • Why cows may be hiding something but AI can spot it

    Farmers are using artificial intelligence to spot lameness in their herd before it gets serious.

  • Updates: Watch SpaceX launch and land at Cape Canaveral on fifth attempt

    After delays caused by weather and a cruise ship entering the restricted area, SpaceX finally launched this mission at 6:11 p.m. EST Monday, Jan. 31.

  • Scientists successfully regrew limbs on frogs using a breakthrough procedure

    A new study has shown promising results in the quest to make limb regrowth a reality. According to the study’s authors, they were able to use a five-drug cocktail along with a wearable bioreactor to facilitate limb regrowth in several female African clawed frogs. The study is part of an ongoing effort to combat the … The post Scientists successfully regrew limbs on frogs using a breakthrough procedure appeared first on BGR.

  • Could astronauts float around without losing muscle? Hibernating creatures might know how

    Astronauts still haven’t figured out what else besides gravity suits and exercise machines could prevent the otherwise inevitable loss of muscle in zero-G. Things that hibernate don’t just go into a state of suspended animation (which would be another useful thing for astronauts). While they are unconscious, their bodies can morph nitrogen so they can use it to create proteins for new tissue. Because microgravity holds back protein synthesis, this could have huge implications for future space tr

  • Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering honours magnet pioneer

    Masato Sagawa's neodymium-iron-boron magnet has become central to our modern way of living.