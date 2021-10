The Daily Beast

Albeiro Lopera/ReutersColombia has embarked on a campaign to rid the country of late drug lord Pablo Escobar’s wildest legacy.Not cocaine—but hippos.Authorities have sterilized two dozen of the beasts descended from the four that Escobar imported from the U.S. to his private exotic zoo back in the 1980s.After the Medellin cartel leader was killed in 1993, most of his animals were moved to other zoos, but the 2-ton hippos were too big and were left at his estate, Hacienda Nápoles.Some are still t