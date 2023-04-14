Scientists haul in fishing net — and discover new species off the coast of Ireland

Scientists doing a routine survey of fish off the coast of Ireland threw their net overboard and towed it along behind the boat. When they hauled in their catch, they found a deep-sea creature inside — and discovered a new species.

The research team noticed a small, gray-black fish caught in the net, according to a joint April 13 news release from the Natural History Museum Stuttgart and Wageningen Marine Research.

They took a closer look at the creature and realized it was a new species of deepwater cardinalfish, according to a study published Thursday, April 13, in the journal Ichthyological Research.

Unlike other fish that congregate around coral reefs or underwater structures, deepwater cardinalfish live in the water column. Because of this habitat and the creature’s small size, deepwater cardinalfish are “known from very few specimens” and include very few species, the researchers said.

Other cardinalfish species have been found in the Mediterranean and near the Azores, the release said. Yet scientists surveying Porcupine Bank, in a cold-water canyon off the coast of Ireland, accidentally caught one of these fish.

The researchers identified the fish as a new species and named it the great deepwater cardinalfish, or Microichthys grandis. Despite only measuring about 2.2 inches, the new species is notably larger than its relatives, the study said.

The name of the new species literally means big little fish, the release said.

The great deepwater cardinalfish or Microichthys grandis.

The great deepwater cardinalfish is dark gray, with lines of black scales and a pinkish edge, photos show. Its large eyes have an iridescent shine, and its tail is see-through.

Co-author Bram Couperus described the fish as a rare discovery, according to the news release. He also noted that the species was found in a high fishing area and has probably been caught by fishermen in the past.

Still, the small size of the great deepwater cardinalfish allowed it to evade mesh fishing nets and be overlooked even when caught, the release said.

Although likely difficult to find, additional specimens are needed to understand more about this deep-sea fish, the study said.

Google Translate was used to translate the joint news release from the Natural History Museum Stuttgart and Wageningen Marine Research.

