Scientists investigate upsurge in polio-like illness in children

Health authorities in England are investigating an increase in cases of a rare polio-like illness in children, an outbreak of which has been puzzling doctors in the United States.

So far in 2018, there have been 28 cases of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) in England, the majority of which have been reported since September.

Normally authorities would expect to see just a "handful" of cases of the disease in the UK, said Public Health England (PHE).

AFP affects the nervous system, causing one or more of the limbs to become weak or floppy – and may look similar to polio. It mainly affects children.

Public Health England is urging anyone who develops weakness in their limbs to seek immediate medical attention.

Mary Ramsay, head of immunisations at PHE, stressed that AFP is very rare.

"We are investigating potential causes and working hard to build better awareness amongst health care professionals about how to test and manage patients with AFP.

"We are ensuring up-to-date information is available for patients and their families who may be affected," she said.

PHE said that certain viruses are known to cause AFP including polioviruses and non-polio enteroviruses. Enteroviruses commonly cause mild infections with a range of symptoms including colds, coughs and diarrhoea. Such illnesses from viral infections are common, especially in children, and most people recover.

Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) and other viruses have been detected in several cases of AFP so far in 2018, said PHE.

In the United States there have been more than 400 cases of the disease - known as acute flaccid myelitis - since 2014.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more than 90 per cent of those diagnosed with AFM - the majority of whom were children - had a mild respiratory illness or fever before they developed AFM.

One child died from the disease in 2017 and CDC says that so far no child has died in 2018.

The CDC is still investigating the reasons for the rise in the illness, for which there is as yet no cure or vaccine.

It has tested spinal cord fluid and respiratory and stool specimens from 71 of the 80 confirmed AFM cases, about half of which were positive for enterovirus or rhinovirus, including EVD-68.

At a press conference last week Dr Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases in the US, said experts were still unsure what was triggering the virus.

"It may be one of the viruses that we’ve already detected. It may be a virus that we haven’t yet detected. Or it could be that the virus is kicking off another process and it’s actually triggering through an autoimmune process, AFM. Those are all hypotheses that we’re looking closely at," she said.

Astudy of 12 children diagnosed with AFM in 2014 published in the journal Neurology found that just two had made a complete recovery one year after diagnosis while the rest all still had some muscle weakness.

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security