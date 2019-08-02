Scientists in Italy baffled by deaths of dolphins along the coast of Tuscany

More than 30 dolphins have been discovered dead along the coast of Tuscany so far this year - Getty Images Contributor

Italian scientists have been left baffled by the deaths of more than 30 dolphins along the coast of Tuscany so far this year, one of the highest fatality rates for years.

The corpses of 34 dolphins have been washed up along the Tuscan coast or discovered at sea since January.

The most recent body was found on Thursday on a beach at San Rossore, near the city of Pisa.

The majority of the bottlenose dolphins were logged during the summer months – 18 of the 34 have been discovered since June.

Analysis of the animals has shown that at least eight had not eaten for several days, suggesting they may have been suffering from some sort of illness – possibly a virus.

The culprit could be morbillivirus, which can kill dolphins and pilot whales and is related to measles in humans and distemper in dogs.

The virus affects dolphins’ lungs and brains and leads to breathing difficulties as well as skin lesions. It is not clear whether it is related to pollution or other human-related factors. There was an outbreak of the virus along the coast in 2013.

Experts are conducting tests on the bodies that are not too decomposed and expect to have the first results later this month.

They will study the contents of the dolphins’ stomach to see if they had swallowed plastic and will also conduct toxicology tests on their organs.

“We will have to wait a few weeks to have a better picture of the analysis. What we do know at the moment is that several of the dead dolphins had not eaten for days,” said Giuliana Terracciano, a biologist from Pisa University.

The dolphins may not have been feeding properly because they were weakened by a virus, said Letizia Marsili, an environmental scientist at the University of Siena.

“For the moment, we can’t be sure. The dolphins that died were all different – some males, some females, some young and some old.”

The deaths of so many dolphins is all the more shocking because the Tyrrhenian Sea off Tuscany forms part of a cetacean sanctuary that extends to Sardinia and the Tuscan archipelago, which includes islands such as Elba, Giglio and Montecristo.

The number of deaths is already higher compared with the whole of last year, when 28 dead dolphins were found on the Tuscan coast.

Dolphins wash up in other parts of Italy but the rate of mortality seems to be particularly high for Tuscany.

Dolphin deaths can be caused by suffocation in fishing nets, disorientation caused by underwater noise from oil exploration or military exercises, collisions with boats, or disease.

“The nature of these individual strandings occurring off the coast of Italy over a period of time could indicate an a outbreak of cetacean mobillivirus which can damage a dolphin’s immune system, leave them weakened and so die,” said Danny Groves, from the environmental organisation Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

“Sadly, thousands of whales and dolphins and porpoises die on shores across the globe every year, some through natural causes, some undoubtedly because of human activity.”