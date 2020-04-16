The scientists who made a 'home-brew' coronavirus test

Hundreds of employees at the Francis Crick Institute volunteered to work on coronavirus testing

Dr Charles Swanton's days are busy, but the work is rewarding.

The Francis Crick Institute, where he works, has been testing medics at the Royal Marsden hospital who were sent home after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Those found to be free of the virus are now back at their jobs.

Overburdened hospitals have been desperate for more testing facilities like this to help medical staff return to work.

The UK government set a target of 100,000 tests per day by the end of April, but has struggled to get near that number.

A test to see if someone has the coronavirus is a complicated process (different tests, which see if someone has ever had the virus are still awaiting approval).

Molecules on a swab are broken down into genetic code, using chemicals, liquid handling robots and a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machine which can make billions of copies of DNA strands.

Private and university laboratories across the UK have donated enough equipment for three huge testing centres in Glasgow, Milton Keynes and Alderley Park in Cheshire.

But having the machines is not enough, they also need blended cocktails of chemicals to function.

These secret recipes have been tested over time, verified by regulators and guarded by the companies that sell them.

Like a cook with a ready-bake cake mix, scientists know all the ingredients, but the exact proportions are specific to each company.

The firms that manufacture and sell them include Qiagen, Roche, Merck and Eurofins Genomics. Each have their own recipes, designed for specific models of the PCR machines.

Dr Charles Swanton and his team created their own test kits More

Dr Swanton and his colleagues at the Crick Institute realised that most of the world would be clamouring for these kits. They also knew the firms that manufactured them would be swamped.

So rather than wait, they reverse engineered their own "home-brew" to test local medical staff in London, as a voluntary service.

The Crick Institute is led by Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Sir Paul Nurse, but not run by the health services.

It is a research lab formed from a partnership between Cancer Research UK, and London hospitals which include the Royal Marsden, Imperial College London, King's College London and University College London.

Three weeks ago, when the virus crept across Europe their labs were deemed non-essential and closed. They handed in much of their machinery to the Department of Health and Social Care which is leading the testing ramp-up, outside hospitals.

Dr Swanton, at the time, worked as Cancer Research UK's chief clinician, researching the way that cancer progresses.

"We were going to be sent home. I thought to myself, 'Well there are a lot of non-essential workers I know who might actually be quite essential to the coronavirus effort,'" he says.

He sent an email round. A working group was formed. At the same time, Mr Nurse sent an email to his employees at the Crick Institute asking for possible volunteers for a lab.

He received 300 replies in 24 hours.

More Technology of Business

Clinicians including Dr Swanton, many from the University College London, and some at a private lab nearby in St Pancras called HSL (Health Service Laboratories), worked together to find a new procedure for making the chemical kits with the equipment that the government had left behind.

Dr Swanton now leads the Covid-19 testing efforts at the Crick Institute.

"We have the staff here, the facilities, the resources, the reagents and the know-how to get on and just do it. And so that's what we chose to do," says Dr Swanton.

Their home-made chemical kit (an RNA extraction kit) has been approved through a rapid accreditation process and they have made their operating procedure public.

How the chemicals work

Samples are tested for respiratory viruses during a visit by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the pathology labs at Leeds General Infirmary on March 12, 2020 in Leeds, England. More