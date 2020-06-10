Scientists predicted that the coronavirus death rate would fall over time, but instead it doubled. Here's why it now hovers at 6%.

Cots are set up at a possible COVID-19 treatment site in San Mateo, California, April 1, 2020.

Ben Margot/AP

The coronavirus' death rate — a calculation of deaths out of total confirmed cases — varies by place and population.

Worldwide, the death rate, or "case-fatality rate," has doubled since March.

Business Insider asked three epidemiologists why the death rate has grown, and they pointed to two problems with the calculation: The metric relies on testing, and there's a delay in data.

Many countries' coronavirus curves are flattening, at least for now.

Yet somehow, the global case-fatality rate has increased significantly since March, when it was around 3.4%. The rate was 5.8% on Tuesday, according to tallies from the World Health Organization, and it hovered around 7% from mid-April through May.

The trend runs contrary to many experts' earlier expectations: that testing would increase, leading more mild cases to be recorded and the death rate to go down.

death rate More

Ruobing Su/Business Insider

But it seems testing has not increased enough to result in a significant downward trajectory.

The coronavirus death rate is not as simple as it appears

As governments prepare for new waves of infection and consider the tradeoffs of lockdowns, a crucial question informs how they move forward: Just how deadly is COVID-19?

People chat and drink in Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2020. More

AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

The most straightforward answer may seem to be the case-fatality rate, a calculation of the number of known deaths out of the total number of confirmed cases.

But because coronavirus cases progress over a period of weeks, and because the numbers are constantly changing, the death rate is always in flux.

Some epidemiologists say that because death rates are so heavily influenced by testing and delays in reported cases and deaths, they're simply not a reliable measure of the virus's toll over time.

Many countries aren't testing enough

Drive-thru coronavirus testing in Jericho, New York, on April 22, 2020. More

J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

When asked about the increase in global death rate, Ben Cowling, head of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health, had a simple answer: "Not enough testing of mild cases."

In general, the more cases that are included in the data — including people with mild or no symptoms — the lower the death rate.

In that sense, case-fatality rates "are more a measure of how much testing and case finding you do," John Edmunds, a professor of infectious-disease modeling at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, told Business Insider.

"Look at Singapore and South Korea for comparison, where there is a lot of testing," Cowling said.

Medical staff in protective gear work at a drive-thru testing center for the coronavirus at Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. More