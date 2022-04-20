Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"

Cecile Mantovani
·2 min read

By Cecile Mantovani

PREVESSIN, France (Reuters) - Scientists at Europe's physics research centre will this week fire up the 27 kilometer-long Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, after a shutdown for maintenance and upgrades was prolonged by COVID-19 delays.

Restarting the collider is a complex procedure, and researchers at the CERN centre have champagne on hand if all goes well, ready to join a row of bottles in the control room celebrating landmarks including the discovery of the elusive subatomic particle a decade ago.

"It's not flipping a button," Rende Steerenberg, in charge of control room operations, told Reuters. "This comes with a certain sense of tension, nervousness."

Potential pitfalls include the discovery of an obstruction; the shrinking of materials due to a nearly 300 degree temperature swing; and difficulties with thousands of magnets that help keep billions of particles in a tight beam as they circle the collider tunnel beneath the Swiss-French border.

Steerenberg said the system had to work "like an orchestra."

"In order for the beam to go around all these magnets have to play the right functions and the right things at the right time," he said.

The batch of LHC collisions observed at CERN between 2010-2013 brought proof of the existence of the long-sought Higgs boson particle which, along with its linked energy field, is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago.

But plenty remains to be discovered.

Physicists hope the resumption of collisions will help in their quest for so-called "dark matter" that lies beyond the visible universe. Dark matter is thought to be five times more prevalent than ordinary matter but does not absorb, reflect or emit light. Searches have so-far come up empty-handed.

"We are going to increase the number of collisions drastically and therefore the probability of new discoveries also," said Steerenberg, who added that the collider was due to operate until another shutdown from 2025-2027.

(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Damon, Adrian Grenier, David Attenborough star in Earth Day documentaries

    Explore our beautiful and fragile world with these shows and movies on Earth Day.

  • Trump-appointed judge triggers cheers and fears with US mask ruling

    Kathryn Mizelle, who overturned the federal requirement for masks on transport, part of Trump’s bid to reshape the judiciary After Mizelle’s ruling, some passengers removed their masks with glee. Others thought the move hasty. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images She has become an instant heroine of the Republican right. In a 59-page opinion on Monday, the US district judge Kathryn Mizelle of Tampa, Florida, overturned the federal requirement that people wear masks on planes and public transpo

  • Europe Car Sales Plunge 19% as War Wipes Out Recovery Prospects

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingCar sales in Europe fell for a ninth consecutive month as the war in Ukraine further cripples supply chains and spurs record inflation that risks undermining demand once shortages ease. New-car registratio

  • For China investors, COVID lockdowns are the clear and present danger

    Prolonged lockdowns in Shanghai, as China doubles down on its zero-COVID policy, have become the predominant risk to its economy and markets, forcing money managers to cut holdings or turn defensive on stocks. Global fund managers such as Pictet Wealth Management and Principal Global Investors and China-focused managers such as MegaTrust Investment and Water Wisdom Asset Management point to the worrying toll that weeks of tough anti-virus measures in many major cities have taken on people and businesses.

  • January 6 ‘was a coup organized by the president’, says Jamie Raskin

    Member of House Capitol attack panel says hearings will focus on Trump’s bid to cling to power ‘There was a violent insurrection and an attempted coup and we were saved by Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with that plan,’ Jamie Raskin said. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Donald Trump attempted a coup on 6 January 2021 as he tried to salvage his doomed presidency, and that will be a central focus of forthcoming public hearings of the special House panel investigating events surrounding the insur

  • Rapidly growing black hole may be a "missing link" to origins of universe

    Scientists say a "missing link" that helps to explain the mysteries of the birth of the universe has been hiding in plain sight.

  • U.S. to scrap 'conscience' rule for healthcare workers, Politico reports

    President Joe Biden's administration plans to rescind a rule devised under his predecessor Donald Trump that was intended to make it easier for healthcare providers including doctors and nurses to avoid performing abortions or other medical services on religious or moral grounds, Politico reported on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in 2018 unveiled what it called the "conscience rule," but it never took effect due to litigation. The rule enabled the federal government to punish hospitals, clinics, universities and other healthcare providers that stopped healthcare workers from doing what their "conscience" dictated and refusing to carry out certain procedures.

  • Goldman Sachs thinks these are the best stocks to buy right now

    Stick with stable stocks, hints Goldman Sachs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix shares slide

    U.S. stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening to give back gains after a rebound rally during the regular trading day, as investors took in a host of quarterly earnings results and looked ahead to more data.

  • Florida Amusement Ride Operator's Mistake Led To Teen's Deadly Plunge, Officials Say

    A forensic analysis determined “misadjustments” allowed the teen to slip off the ride at Orlando's ICON Park last month, a state official said.

  • Kansas lands $650M biomanufacturing plant, 500 high-paying jobs from Scorpion Biological Services

    The state of Kansas and a subsidiary of a North Carolina-based public company revealed a plan to build a 500,000-square-foot, commercial-scale biomanufacturing plant. The development team for the $650 million project includes a well-known Kansas City-based company.

  • Paul Allen’s Flying Heritage Collection reportedly sold to aviation enthusiast in the Walton family

    Three and a half years after his death, another one of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s passion projects — the extensive collection of aviation and military artifacts that was housed at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Wash. — has reportedly been sold off by his estate. Air Current magazine reported late last week that the museum’s entire collection was sold “in its entirety.” “Many of the projects are being crated for shipment to their new home while the flying aircraft ar

  • Make Uranus mission your priority, Nasa told

    An influential panel of scientists wants to see a mission to the Solar System's seventh planet.

  • There Are 7 Chilling Conspiracy Theories About the Bermuda Triangle

    From the supernatural to the super-ridiculous, these tales involve wormholes, malfunctioning compasses, and even Atlantis.

  • Peek Inside the Space Balloon Lifting Passengers 100,000 Feet Above Earth’s Surface

    Spaceship Neptune cabins are luxurious and offer a 360-degree view of Earth from (almost) space.

  • Like Living Batteries, These Bacteria Transform Methane Into Electricity

    Freshwater microbes can turn 31 percent of the methane they consume into energy.

  • Airplane shows off its dazzling 'wingtip vortices'

    A stunning video of an airplane taking off from the London-area Gatwick Airport shows a plane bursting through heavy fog, leaving an almost cartoonish gap in its wake as well as an impressive display of what are known as "wingtip vortices." The plane, a British Airways Boeing 777, smashes through the low, dense fog and appears to carry the cloud with it, as the fog lingers above the cabin and the plane's wings. Behind the plane, a hole in the fog bank is clearly apparent, with the fog twisting a

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • Elon Musk says 'almost anyone' can afford $100,000, a hypothetical price point for a SpaceX ticket to Mars

    Musk, who aims to send a million people to Mars by 2050, said: "almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $100,000."

  • Why were high-altitude jets over SLO County so loud on this one day in April?

    John Lindsey has the answer to a reader’s question.