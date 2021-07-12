Scientists: Pup births hopeful sign for Isle Royale wolves

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a 4-year-old female gray wolf emerges from her cage as it is released at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. Wolf pups have been spotted again on Isle Royale, a hopeful sign in the effort to rebuild the predator species' population at the Lake Superior national park, scientists said Monday, July 12, 2021. (National Park Service via AP, File)
JOHN FLESHER
·3 min read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Wolf pups have been spotted again on Isle Royale, a hopeful sign in the effort to rebuild the predator species' population at the U.S. national park, scientists said Monday.

It's unknown how many gray wolves roam the island chain in northwestern Lake Superior. The coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the census that Michigan Technological University experts had conducted each winter for 63 years.

Remote cameras detected four pups on the park's eastern end in January, the researchers said in a new report. The sightings, and additional clues such as previously observed scats and tracks, suggest that two litters were born in the area last year and perhaps another on the western side.

Park officials said last fall that at least two pups likely were born in 2019.

The population was 12 to 14 during the last Michigan Tech survey in winter 2020. The latest births would indicate it is higher now, but some older wolves may have died.

“It most likely will be winter of next year before we have firm information,” said Sarah Hoy, a research assistant professor and animal ecologist, adding that the presence of young wolves is reason for optimism. “Things are definitely looking up.”

Scientists with Michigan Tech, the National Park Service and State University of New York will combine available information with genetic analyses to produce a population estimate based on death rates and numbers of litters.

An initial data summary should be finished this month, said Mark Romanski, a biologist and natural resources program manager at Isle Royale.

“Because of constraints placed on field activities during the pandemic, we are especially pleased to have multiple lines of evidence to enumerate the population," he said.

Wolves are believed to have migrated to Isle Royale from Minnesota or the Canadian province of Ontario around the middle of the 20th century, crossing about 15 miles (24 kilometers) over the frozen lake surface.

Once established, they began feasting on the park's abundant moose and helped keep the herd from outgrowing its food supply. But wolf numbers plummeted in the past decade, which scientists blamed primarily on inbreeding.

The National Park Service announced plans in 2018 to restore the population, which had fallen to two. Crews took 19 wolves from Minnesota, Ontario and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to the island in a series of airlifts. Some have died and at least one wandered back to the mainland but most appear to be settling in.

“They're killing moose, starting to function as they should,” Hoy said.

The goal is to have 20-30 wolves within three to five years. Officials haven’t decided whether to bring more in, park spokeswoman Liz Valencia said.

The wolves' decline fueled a moose boom between 2012 and 2019, when the population may have reached 2,000 before dropping to 1,876 last year. It appears to have fallen further since, the report said.

During vegetation surveys this spring, researchers found 15 moose dead from starvation. Balsam fir saplings, their primary winter food source, were in "the worst condition ever observed” as moose munched every available branch, Hoy said. Blood-sucking ticks that thrived during the mild winter made things worse.

Also during the past year, personnel with the park service and Michigan Tech organized thousands of moose bones that have been gathered at Isle Royale. They're being cleaned, photo-documented and entered into a database. The collection eventually will be housed in a museum.

“It is gratifying to see the National Park Service invest in the long-term preservation of moose bones, and it is almost certain that the scientific value of the collection will increase over time,” Michigan Tech wildlife ecologist Rolf Peterson said. “We have already put it to use in ways never anticipated when the bones were first collected and saved.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Handful of cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions - study

    Just 25 big cities – almost all of them in China – accounted for more than half of the climate-warming gases pumped out by a sample of 167 urban hubs around the world, an analysis of emissions trends showed on Monday. In per capita terms, however, emissions from cities in the richest parts of the world are still generally higher than those from urban centres in developing countries, researchers found in the study https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frsc.2021.696381/full published in the open access journal Frontiers in Sustainable Cities. The study compared greenhouse gas emissions reported by 167 cities in 53 countries, and found that 23 Chinese cities - among them Shanghai, Beijing and Handan - along with Moscow and Tokyo accounted for 52% of the total.

  • Drought has taken the water from this farmer's wells, but for her, life still gives

    At Sweet Girl Farms, Liset Garcia seeks to be as resilient as her sunflowers, as she tends a bustling fruit stand amid a dire dry period.

  • A couple says their Tesla Solar panels caused relentless leaks that led to mold 10 times the healthy limit, $115,000 in damages, and a long-running legal battle

    A couple who blame Tesla's solar panels for roof leaks and a mold infestation are now locked in a legal battle about ending their contract.

  • Thousands of people flood streets near Little Havana to support protesters in Cuba

    About 5,000 people erupted in protest around the Little Havana area Sunday night in support of protests in Cuba calling for the end of Cuba’s communist government amid shortages of food, basic necessities and vaccines.

  • Branson and Virgin Galactic complete successful space flight

    On Sunday, Richard Branson became the first owner of a private space company to launch aboard one of his own spacecraft.

  • Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted by the New York Mets | Mets News Conference

    Newly drafted New York Mets pitcher Kumar Rocker describes what it was like to be drafted by the organization and how excited he is to play in the spotlight of New York City. Plus, Vice President of Amateur & International Scouting Tommy Tanous and Director of Amateur Scouting Marc Tramuta describe the feeling of drafting who they called an ‘obvious’ choice.

  • When should I claim Social Security? When do I need to sign up for Medicare?

    Pop quiz question: How old do you have to be to qualify for full Social Security benefits? It’s one of several misunderstandings not only about Social Security, but Medicare as well — the two most important federal programs that seniors should know how to navigate.

  • WhatsApp faces EU consumer complaint over privacy update

    Facebook's WhatsApp faces a complaint from European Union consumer groups who say the chat service has been unfairly pressuring users to accept a new privacy update in what it calls a breach of the bloc's regulations. The European Consumer Organisation, or BEUC, filed a complaint Monday over the way WhatsApp has brought in changes to its terms of service and privacy policy, saying they aren't transparent or easily understood by users. Many WhatsApp users switched to other chat apps like Signal and Telegram because of privacy concerns when the update was rolled out earlier this year because of concerns the changes would give Facebook access to more information on users.

  • Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, keep fiscal support

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European Union countries on Monday to sign on to a global deal to revamp corporate taxation, keep fiscal support through 2022 and consider more spending in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty. "We need sustainable sources of revenue that do not rely on further taxing workers' wages and exacerbating the economic disparities that we are all committed to reducing," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to Eurogroup finance ministers. Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, maintained his reservation about a global minimum corporate tax rate in a meeting with Yellen, his spokesperson said.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

    Inflation is running high right now, with the latest measures running at a 5% annual rate, or well above the 2% rate that the Federal Reserve aims for over the long term. Sure, that spike might be mostly driven by temporary trends related to the pandemic, but inflation still counts as a major risk for investors. With that in mind, let's look at a few dividend stocks that have been boosting their payouts at a faster rate than inflation, and thus provide serious protection against rising consumer prices.

  • Italian COVID-19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial

    Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were given a boost on Monday when local biotech firm ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials. The vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, induced an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in over 93% of volunteers three weeks after the first dose, reaching 99% after the second dose, the company said in a statement. However, ReiThera needs at least 60 million euros ($71 million) to fund final Phase III trials and was dealt a blow in May when a state audit court rejected a plan to pump public funds into the company.

  • 43 TV shows you can binge-watch in a single day

    From a quick, hour-long binge, to an 8-hour marathon, you can finish these shows in a day.

  • The tiny Alaskan island fighting for its future

    "It's a little rock out in middle of the Bering Sea. Twelve miles long, three miles wide. It's high, we've got cliffs that top a thousand feet. And it's got millions of birds and it's got thousands of seals.’’''My name is Patrick Pletnikoff. I was born here on St. George Island in 1948.’’The remote, fog-shrouded and weather-beaten St. George Island may be rich in wildlife, but there’s not many humans left there to protect it.That’s apart from mayor Pletnikoff, who hopes that his long-cherished vision for reviving the island’s tiny economy, and its declining colonies of northern fur seals, might now have a fighting chance of success.With President Joe Biden pledging to protect 30% of U.S. land and sea by 2030, Pletnikoff is pushing the federal government to designate Alaska's first marine sanctuary around St. George.He says this could unlock a new "conservation economy" based on eco-tourism, sustainable fishing, and field trips by scientists studying the stark impacts of climate change in the Bering Sea. "Marine sanctuaries are very significant, and we believe in order to preserve the value of what people refer to as the 'Galapagos of the North', we need to have a designation, something that will allow protection and something that will allow us to preserve and have a voice in that decision making process."Generations of Alaska’s indigenous Unangan people worked in harsh conditions in the commercial seal harvest on St. George until it was banned in the 1980s.With the island’s population now down to about 50 people, some doubt that tourism will be enough to reboot the economy.The fishing industry is also wary, saying the waters off St. George are already among the most rigorously managed in the world.Scientists are still puzzling over why the island’s seal population has declined dramatically since the 1950s.Regardless, many islanders believe industrial trawling is at least partly to blame.Laurance Prokopiof is public works director on St. George and a former fisherman. "The whole process of going after the sanctuary status was to push the big fishing fleet, trawling fleet away from the island. Right now, the limit we have out here is three miles. So you can watch these guys going back and forth out there scooping everything up. Basically, that's it, just to get them away from the island and try to get our stocks to recover, whether or not that is too late for that, we don't know. I mean, fishing is dismal out there now, versus 10 years ago."And far greater disruption may be in store from a source that no sanctuary can prevent: climate change.With Bering Sea winter sea ice shrinking to its lowest level in millennia and marine heatwaves coinciding with mysterious die-offs of puffins and other seabirds, rising temperatures are playing havoc.Still, Pletnikoff believes that combining indigenous knowledge with modern science could be the best hope of protecting St. George's furred, feathered and flippered inhabitants from the challenges ahead. "Yeah, this could be a reconciliation, this could be a point where we recognise that we need to help you, help you preserve that environment, help you preserve the animals on which you depend, which you depend on for life to eat, to sustain yourselves; very much like they [the animals] need our help now to get out there and to have the prey species available to them so they can sustain themselves. We're going to be their spokesman. I want to be their spokesman."

  • The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 11

    This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So […]

  • Biden wages war on anticompetitive "moats"

    Three weeks after naming Lina Khan to FTC chair, President Joe Biden has made her pro-competition philosophy the centerpiece of a sweeping executive order.Why it matters: Biden is promulgating Khan's vision of anticompetitive behavior across "more than a dozen" different agencies. The order does not have the force of law; instead, it has the force of narrative.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe aim is to entrench the idea that

  • How much Snap pays employees in the US in 2021

    Data reveals 2021 salaries at Snap, including engineering, product, research, and other roles at the Snapchat maker.

  • Soccer-Italian joy, English heartbreak after penalty drama

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy inflicted heartbreak on England to win the Euro 2020 final after a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with pundits and ex-players praising the efforts of both teams. Luke Shaw gave England an early lead and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half but the game finished 1-1 after extra time and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to secure a 3-2 shootout win and the title for Italy.

  • Sony Publishing to Rep AC/DC, Easybeats and More

    Sony Music Publishing has struck a worldwide deal to administer the works of the Australian music company Alberts, which owns the complete song catalogs of AC/DC and the songwriting and producing team Vanda, Young and Wright. The latter team included George Young, the older brother of AC/DC founders Malcolm and Angus Young, and who, with […]

  • 2021 Penn State Nittany Lions Profile Card: Justin Weller

    Redshirt senior receiver Justin Weller is one of the players helping Penn State you probably didn't know about

  • This $15 Cooling Pad Will Help Your Pup Beat the Heat During the Dog Days of Summer

    If there’s one thing our fluffy friends struggle with during the summer, it’s the heat. With so much fur, being outside for extended periods of time can cause dogs to overheat quickly. Even if you give your pup a summer cut, they’re bound to be panting and exhausted after spending a long time in the […]