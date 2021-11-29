Scientists race to study omicron variant

Reuters

RIGA (Reuters) -The European Union needs to buy time to assess fully the implications of the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to prepare, notably by pushing for greater vaccination rates, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday. Ursula Von der Leyen, speaking during a visit to Latvia, said she took the variant seriously. "We know that we are in a race against time.... And the scientists and manufacturers need two to three weeks to have a full picture about the quality of the mutations of this Omicron variant," she told a news conference.