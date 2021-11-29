Scientists race to study omicron variant
Scientists worldwide are scrambling to assess the omicron variant's multiple mutations. (Nov. 29)
Scientists worldwide are scrambling to assess the omicron variant's multiple mutations. (Nov. 29)
"I love this service and company...and all of you so much," he wrote
Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve … The post Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night appeared first on BGR.
NASA's moon and Mars spacecraft has entered its "get-ready-to-fly" phase, says Orion program director.
Photos captured by the Landsat 9 spacecraft offer “critical observations about our changing planet,” a NASA official said.
Columnist also details Venus at greatest brilliancy and a possible comet in December.
It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization in recent days, and it has now been seen in travelers arriving in several countries, from Australia to Israel to the Netherlands.
A few weeks ago, my wife and I were watching a news program, and the anchorperson did a whole segment about some cockamamy “conspiracy theory.”
In this era of populist nationalism and major powers competing for dominance, fashioning new regimes or codes of conduct for space appears highly problematic.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket should lift off into excellent conditions around Cape Canaveral this week, local Space Force forecasters said Sunday.
Out of the more than 1,800 known cactus species, about 1/3 of them are considered endangered. One of those species is named for the city it’s found in: the Bakersfield cactus.
Former BBC correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones spoke to Prof Stuart Russell ahead of his four Reith Lectures.
Medicine has made strides understanding rare genetic diseases but many patients, often children, face a diagnostic odyssey to find out what is wrong.
University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News. “The predictions for climate change are heavier rainfall events, and potatoes don’t tolerate flooding or wet conditions for long without having other quality problems,” Porter said.
Researchers have studied the guts of "vulture" bees, which feast on rotting flesh, and found extraordinary microbiomes similar to that of some birds. The post ‘Vulture’ Bees Use a Unique Tooth to Feast on Dead Flesh appeared first on Nerdist.
She’s expected to float into space a little after 4 a.m.
DART mission scheduled to crash into binary asteroid next year called 'one more tool in the arsenal of protection for planet Earth'
WSU philosophy professor James Schwartz published his book, “The Value of Science in Space Exploration,” in 2020.
The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said Monday that it will immediately start working on adapting that COVID-19 vaccine to counter the omicron variant. The Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled Sputnik V and its one-shot version Sputnik Light said in a statement that the existing vaccine should be efficient against the new variant. “Nonetheless, the Gamaleya Institute, based on existing protocols of immediately developing vaccine versions for variants of concern, has already begun developing the new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to omicron,” the statement said.
RIGA (Reuters) -The European Union needs to buy time to assess fully the implications of the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to prepare, notably by pushing for greater vaccination rates, the president of the European Commission said on Sunday. Ursula Von der Leyen, speaking during a visit to Latvia, said she took the variant seriously. "We know that we are in a race against time.... And the scientists and manufacturers need two to three weeks to have a full picture about the quality of the mutations of this Omicron variant," she told a news conference.
New UMass Dartmouth SMAST lab will test, certify and research biodegradable plastics