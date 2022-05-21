Scientists 'really surprised' after gene-editing experiment unexpectedly turn hamsters into hyper-aggressive bullies

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
An image of a Syrian hamster looking at the camera.
An image of a Syrian hamster looking at the camera.Getty Images

  • A team of neuroscientists was "really surprised" by the results of a gene-editing experiment on hamsters.

  • The team expected that the elimination of vasopressin activity would make the hamsters behave more peacefully.

  • Instead, the gene-edited hamsters displayed "high levels" of aggression.

A team of neuroscience researchers was left "really surprised" after a gene-editing experiment unexpectedly created hyper-aggressive hamsters, according to a statement by Georgia State University (GSU).

The GSU research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), set out to find more about the biology behind the social behavior of mammals.

The scientists used Syrian hamsters and CRISPR-Cas9 — a revolutionary technology that makes it possible to turn on or off genes in cells. The technology knocked out a receptor of vasopressin — a hormone associated with enhanced aggression.

The scientists anticipated that doing so would "dramatically" alter the social behavior of the Syrian hamsters, making them more peaceful. It did change their behavior, but not how they had expected.

"We were really surprised at the results," said the study's lead author, GSU professor H. Elliott Albers, in the university's statement.

"We anticipated that if we eliminated vasopressin activity, we would reduce both aggression and social communication," Albers continued. "But the opposite happened."

The hamsters without the receptor displayed "high levels of aggression" towards hamsters of the same sex compared to their counterparts with the receptors intact, the study said.

"This suggests a startling conclusion," Albers said, per the statement. "Even though we know that vasopressin increases social behaviors by acting within a number of brain regions, it is possible that the more global effects of the Avpr1a receptor are inhibitory."

The "counterintuitive findings" show that the scientists "don't understand this system as well as we thought we did," Albers said.

Developing gene-edited hamsters was "not easy," Albers went on. He added that a better understanding of the role of vasopressin in social behavior is vital to helping scientists identify new treatment strategies for psychiatric disorders in humans, ranging from autism to depression.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A dozen Russian occupiers exhumed near Kharkiv, some killed by fellow Russians

    The Ukrainian military continues to collect the bodies of slain Russian soldiers in the village of Mala Rohan in the suburbs of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s public broadcaster reported on May 20.

  • Putin is losing his grip on power and top Russian security officials think the Ukraine war is 'lost,' expert says

    The "informed elite" within Russian security forces "understand that the war is lost," said Bellingcat's lead Russia investigator Christo Grozev.

  • Struggling in Ukraine, Russia paves way to sign up over-40s for army

    LONDON (Reuters) -In a sign of Russia's urgent need to bolster its war effort in Ukraine, parliament said on Friday it would consider a bill to allow Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military. The website of the State Duma, parliament's lower house, said the move would enable the military to utilise the skills of older professionals. Russia has suffered huge setbacks and heavy losses of men and equipment in the 86-day-old war, in which Ukraine has mobilised practically its entire adult male population.

  • Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why

    Nature is made up of some amazing and intriguing creatures. Perhaps one of the most intriguing is the octopus. Some even believe they could be aliens. One mystery that has long evaded scientists is the octopus’s self-destruction after mating. For years, scientists have wondered why octopuses torture themselves after mating. Now, after all this time, … The post Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why appeared first on BGR.

  • US experiments ‘may have contributed to emergence of Covid’

    US experiments may have contributed to the emergence of Covid-19, leading economist Prof Jeffrey Sachs has warned, as he called for an independent inquiry into whether the virus leaked from a lab.

  • Boeing Starliner experiences thruster failure in orbit, but week-long ISS mission proceeds

    The Boeing Starliner OFT-2 mission lifted off on Thursday and experienced thruster failure in orbit, but the mission to the ISS remains unaffected.

  • See How the World’s First Floating Skyscraper Would Be Built

    Designed by Clouds AO, the NYC-based firm is imagining a future for city-dwellers in the sky

  • Asteroid 4 times larger than Empire State Building to fly past Earth

    A massive asteroid over a mile wide is about to make a closer-than-normal trip past the Earth near the end of May, an approach so close that it could be spotted in the sky. Asteroids fly past the Earth on a regular basis, but Asteroid 7335 (1989 JA) is bigger than many of them, measuring 1.1 miles (5,900 feet) across. For comparison, it is four times larger than the Empire State Building and more than twice as large as the Burj Khalifa, located in Saudi Arabia, and the tallest building on the pl

  • Boeing's Starliner catches up with space station

    For the first time, two U.S. astronaut ferry ships, from two different vendors are docked at space station.

  • Intel to build $700M data center research lab in Hillsboro

    On the heels of completing a multi-billion investment in Oregon, Intel is again expanding its footprint here with a new $700 million lab at its Jones Farm campus. The 200,000-square-foot lab will focus on data center sustainability research. It’s the latest move by the chip giant (Nasdaq: INTC) to expand its product development and the latest investment by the company in Oregon.

  • Boeing’s Starliner space taxi begins second test flight to the space station (with a dummy on board)

    Two and a half years after an initial orbital flight test fell short, Boeing is trying once again to put its CST-100 Starliner space capsule through an uncrewed trip to the International Space Station and back. United Launch Alliance’s Atlas 5 rocket sent Starliner spaceward from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 6:54 p.m. ET (3:54 p.m. PT) today. Boeing and NASA are hoping that this second orbital flight test, known as OFT-2, will pave the way for Starliner’s first crewed flight

  • Serious spacesuit problem forces NASA to pause ISS spacewalks

    The International Space Station’s spacesuits might finally need to be retired. NASA has paused ISS spacewalks following a water leak in one of the astronauts’ helmets. This isn’t the first time that the aging spacesuits have sprung a leak, either. Back in 2013, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano had to cut a spacewalk short after his … The post Serious spacesuit problem forces NASA to pause ISS spacewalks appeared first on BGR.

  • ULA's Atlas V rocket launches Boeing's Starliner to the space station for NASA

    A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched Boeing's Starliner to the ISS for the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test 2 on Thursday.

  • Everything You Need to Know About That Cancer Moon in Your Birth Chart

    If you have a Cancer Moon in your birth chart, here's what astrology says about your personality traits.

  • Prosecutor's Office reveals consequences of Russian shelling at nuclear facility in Kharkiv

    Svitlana Kizilova - Friday, 20 May 2022, 23:59 On 20 May, prosecutors from the Specialised Environmental Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast, mine clearance specialists, forensic experts and specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate conducted an inspection of the National Research Centre "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology.

  • Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

    With only a test dummy aboard, Boeing’s astronaut capsule pulled up and parked at the International Space Station for the first time Friday, a huge achievement for the company after years of false starts. With Starliner’s arrival, NASA finally realizes its longtime effort to have crew capsules from competing U.S. companies flying to the space station. Elon Musk’s company pulled off the same test three years ago and has since launched 18 astronauts to the space station, as well as tourists.

  • A Visual Guide to Every Dinosaur in The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies

    With the new "Jurassic World Dominion" movie opening June 10, it's time to brush up on your dinosaurs. Here's what you need to know. (Don't worry, no spoilers.)

  • Boeing's Starliner docks with ISS in key NASA test

    STORY: Boeing’s Starliner capsule arrived safely at the International Space Station, Friday, after a do-over test flight and more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks. About 30 minutes after Thursday’s lift-off from Cape Canaveral, the Starliner had reached its intended preliminary orbit. It was at that point during its 2019 test flight that a software glitch effectively foiled the spacecraft's ability to reach the space station. But the capsule's flight to orbit this time around was not without a hitch. Two of 12 onboard thrusters failed during Starliner's 45-second "orbital insertion" maneuver, according to NASA. Officials said a backup thruster kicked in and that the malfunction should not prevent the spacecraft from returning safely to Earth. The uncrewed capsule carried cargo for astronauts, and a research mannequin dressed in a blue flight suit, named ‘Rosie the Rocketeer’. It’s set to spend four to five days attached to the space station. Rosie’s job is to collect data on crew cabin conditions during the journey. A successful mission will move the long-delayed Starliner a major step closer to providing NASA with a second reliable means of ferrying astronauts to and from the space station. Since resuming crewed flights to orbit from American soil in 2020, NASA has had to rely solely on the Falcon 9 rockets and Crew Dragon capsules from Elon Musk's company SpaceX to fly its astronauts. Previously, the only other option for reaching the orbital laboratory was by hitching rides aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. NASA's chief told Reuters hours before liftoff, "Having a backup is important to the country."

  • Boeing's Starliner space capsule

    Boeing's space capsule will attempt to reach the Space Station again on 20 May. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • WATCH: Boeing successfully launches Starliner from Space Coast

    Final preparations are happening on the Space Coast as Boeing gets ready to launch its Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station Thursday evening.