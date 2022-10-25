Scientists reconstruct epic biblical battles in groundbreaking new study

·1 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Ancient ruins tell only a partial story of the epic sieges and conquests recounted in the Hebrew bible, but scientists are using new dating technology to piece together historical events to see how closely they resemble those described in scripture.

Using readings of ancient geomagnetic fields which have been preserved over time in mud bricks from sites destroyed by fire and in two collections of ceramic objects, scientists from the Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University have dated these remnants more accurately.

The method has been used in the past but never to this extent.

"Since we have a very large database, we can compare many different sites according to the magnetic signal and this way reach a very accurate dating method," Yoav Vaknin, of the Institute of Archaeology at Tel Aviv University, told Reuters.

The study's findings indicate, for example, that the army of Hazael, King of Aram-Damascus first mentioned in the Book of Kings, was responsible for the destruction of several cities including Tel Rehov, Tel Zayit and Horvat Tevet.

In terms of its modern application, Vaknin says the magnetic field and its activity is one of the biggest mysteries facing scientists and this technology could be used to predict how the magnetic field will change and behave in the future.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • NASA captures the whole universe in illuminating decade-long timelapse

    About Time follows the story of Tim Lake, played by Domhnall Gleeson, as he navigates his family’s unusual talent. All of the men in his family have the ability to travel backward in time and relive moments they have experienced before. Tim uses this ability in an attempt to improve his relationships, viewing his life as a movie which could be recast or reshot with the clarity of seeing a lifetime in time lapse. Those of us in the real world don’t have the benefit of seeing our lives that way. I

  • Researchers Find Possible Replacement for Rare Earth in Magnets

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists may have discovered a method for making magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the rare-earth metals that are almost exclusively produced in China.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsAdidas Ends Ye Partnership After String of ControversiesChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over

  • After Fallout With Russia, SpaceX Rival Launches 36 Satellites Aboard India's Big Rocket

    British company OneWeb has resumed its plans of building an internet constellation in low Earth orbit despite suffering a frustrating setback earlier this year.

  • Supernova alert! Now astronomers have a warning system for when stars go boom!

    In Oblivion, humanity is attempting to recover from a narrowly won war with an alien species. We survived, but the planet is wrecked and the only hope — at least according to the authorities — is to leave Earth behind. As the movie opens, that’s what we think is happening. In truth, the conflict is ongoing. The space station ferrying humanity off-world is actually an alien craft stealing the last of humanity’s resources before they leave. They’ve even tricked some folks like Jack Harper into hel

  • Indian rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites

    The London satellite internet firm, part owned by the UK government, resumes its network roll-out.

  • NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural - and what isn't

    Made up of scientists, aviation officials and a former astronaut, the group will "lay the groundwork for future study" of UFOs.

  • NASA commits $2 billion for three more Artemis program Orion capsules

    NASA will buying more Orion spacecraft, the Artemis program capsules taking astronauts to the moon, under a billion-dollar deal with Lockheed Martin.

  • Oldest Human DNA Found in the UK Reveals Origins of Early Britons

    Researchers investigating ancient remains found in England and Wales have determined that they contain some of the oldest human DNA ever obtained in the United Kingdom. The DNA indicates Britain was occupied by two unrelated groups, which the scientists believe migrated to the island at the end of the last ice age.

  • 'Trash Interceptor' cleans up LA river

    STORY: Location: Ballona Creek, Los AngelesThis ‘Trash Interceptor’ is cleaning up one of LA’s most polluted waterwaysto stop ‘alarming levels’ of plastic and other trash from reaching the Pacific BOYAN SLAT, THE OCEAN CLEANUP CEO AND FOUNDER, SAYING:“So, we are here on board one of our interceptors, which is a solar-powered automated device, which we put in the mouth of rivers and this catches the plastic before it can even reach the oceans. So, rivers truly are the arteries that carry the trash from land to sea. And what we found is that just 1% of the world's rivers emit roughly 80% of all the plastic going to the ocean. So if we put devices like this in the mouth of those top one percent of rivers, we believe we can stop the plastic pollution from reaching the oceans.”The Trash Interceptor is 73-ft long and has six collection bins “The way it works is that we have these long floating barriers that funnel trash to the front of the interceptor, where we have this massive conveyor belt, which then extracts the trash from the water before dumping it into several dumpsters to store the trash before offloading.”“When I was 16-years-old, I went scuba diving in Greece and I looked around me and I just saw more plastic bags than fish. And I just asked myself, pretty naively, why can't we just clean this up? And yeah, that ultimately led to, to me starting the ocean cleanup.”This two-year pilot project has begun with Los Angeles CountyOcean Cleanup hopes to clear 90% of floating plastic from the world's oceans by 2040

  • Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have a history of needling each other on Twitter. Here’s the latest jab

    A barb this weekend, regarding the Twitter deal, is the latest in a rich history of back-and-forth between the billionaires.

  • UK’s oldest human DNA reveals post-Ice Age Britain was split into two tribes

    Modern Britain may feel hopelessly divided, but at the end of the Ice Age, the country was also split into two tribes, each with alarmingly different tastes.

  • Climate change will keep space debris threatening Earth for longer, study finds

    A collision could cause billions of dollars in damage and potentially stop humans from exploring other worlds

  • Max Q: The ghost in the machine

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. Disrupt is finally behind us, which can only mean one thing: We are officially counting down to TC's Space event in December! “There are a lot of satellite-on-satellite conjunctions; it’s less than 10% today but the paradigm is shifting,” Feyzi told TechCrunch (by "conjunction," he's referring to situations when spacecraft orbits overlap). Kayhan Space pitches in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 19, 2022.

  • New Hubble telescope image reveals giant cosmic ‘keyhole’ in the blackness of space

    A new look at old Hubble telescope imagery shows a void in a distant nebula is a vast hole through the gas and dust through to the blackness of space

  • Doctors Worry Global Helium Shortage Could Impact Availability of MRI Appointments

    Helium, which is required for MRI machines to function, is being rationed due to a global shortage

  • NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings

    A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology. The 16-member panel, convened with little fanfare, will focus its inquiry entirely on unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors, according to NASA. The team's inquiry is separate from a newly formalized Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, reported by military aviators and analyzed by U.S. defense and intelligence officials.

  • NASA names 16-person panel tasked with investigating UFOs

    NASA has unveiled the 16-member panel that will focus on "unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors."

  • Pig vomit toxin key to Martian meteorite mystery

    How a vomitoxin which affects pigs may have helped solve the mystery of a Martian meteorites discovery.