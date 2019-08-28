Scientists reproduced Atlantic coral in a laboratory for the first time. Aquarium-grown coral could save America's 'Great Barrier Reef.'

Lucas Jackson/Reuters





Scientists at the Florida Aquarium reproduced coral from the Atlantic Ocean in a lab for the first time. They mimicked the natural conditions that signal corals to reproduce, like sunsets and moon phases.

They borrowed techniques from researchers at the Horniman Museum and Gardens in London, who reproduced Pacific coral species in the lab for the first time in 2013. Nobody had duplicated that feat with Atlantic coral until this month.

Coral reefs worldwide are at risk as climate change warms the oceans. In the Florida Keys, a mysterious disease has devastated coral populations.

Scientists hope to plant lab-grown corals in the wild to restore dying reefs.

Reproducing in a laboratory doesn't sound very sexy, but it's a big accomplishment for coral.

Last week, scientists at the Florida Aquarium announced that they had successfully reproduced coral from the Atlantic Ocean in a lab setting for the first time. For two days in a row, scientists oversaw the spawning of pillar coral, which is almost extinct after a multi-year disease outbreak that left clusters of male and female coral too far apart to reproduce.

"It's quite possible that we just had our last wild spawning of pillar coral this year," Keri O'Neil, the aquarium's senior coral scientist, told CNN. "But with the success of this project, as a scientist, I now know that every year for the foreseeable future we can spawn Florida pillar corals in the laboratory and continue our work trying to rebuild the population."

Climate change and disease have devastated the coral reef off the coast of the Florida Keys ⁠— the third largest coral barrier reef in the world, and the only one in the US.

At present rates, it's expected that 60% of all coral reefs worldwide will be highly or critically threatened by 2030, and 98% of reefs will be exposed to potentially fatal conditions every year. As of last year, more than half of Australia's Great Barrier Reef had died as a result of bleaching.

Caribbean corals have yet another set of problems: stony coral tissue loss disease

The outbreak began near Miami-Dade County in 2014 and has since spread down the Florida coast and across the Caribbean, as far south as Belize and the Dominican Republic. The disease can kill small coral colonies within a few weeks. It now affects 25% of coral species. Scientists think it's caused by a bacteria that spreads through water.

Florida Aquarium/Handout via Reuters

Coral reefs house 25% of all marine life and provide the equivalent of $375 billion in goods and services each year, even though they cover less than 1% of Earth's surface, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They serve as tourist attractions and support fisheries.

Scientists say this new method of growing coral in labs could help repopulate Florida reefs, along with coral populations across the Atlantic.

The world's coral reefs are dying

Warming oceans are killing corals — high ocean temperatures can cause coral to expel the algae living in its tissue and turn white, a process called coral bleaching.

It's an increasingly dire problem, given that oceans absorb 93% of the extra heat that greenhouse gases trap in the atmosphere. Last year, the world's oceans were the hottest ever in recorded history. Recent research revealed that they're heating up 40% faster, on average, than the prior estimate.

