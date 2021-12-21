Scientists reveal discovery of giant millipede "as big as a car"
Scientists have confirmed the existence of the largest bug to ever exist — a millipede that was “as big as a car,” weighed more than 100 pounds and roamed the Earth before dinosaurs.
A World Trade Organization body agreed on Monday to set up a panel to examine a trade challenge brought by the European Union against Russia over measures it says restrict EU firms from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises, a WTO official said. The European Commission, which oversees trade for the 27-member EU, has said that Russia since 2015 has gradually expanded restrictions aimed at replacing foreign goods and services in procurement contracts. The Commission has argued that this has happened through a mixture of restrictions including minimum quotas for domestic products and price preferences for state-related entities.
It looks like a grim end to the year is on the cards for decentralized finance (DeFi) platform users, with the Grim Finance protocol admitting over the weekend that it had been hit by a series of hacks worth some $30 million.
With hundreds of deer filling Quail Hollow Park, bow hunters participating in a lottery to hunt there have taken 32 deer so far.
Some places rarely see the sun. Donat Photography / EyeEm Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is the longest time it has ever rained for? – Wayne The answer is – it depends. If you live in a dry place, like the Atacama Desert in South America, and it rains for an hour, that may be the precipitation record for that location. If you live in a wet place, like the Amazon rain fore
The Walton War: A fun historical footnote that echoes the region's 21st-century border conflicts.
Ryan Reynolds says he gets mistaken for Batman's Ben Affleck and The Notebook's Ryan Gosling as he jokes that he doesn't like to correct people.
Heavy rain and snow are forecasted this week to hit the West Coast, where states are enduring a heavy drought, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that the state is facing "its worst drought since the late 1800s." While the precipitation will help address it, it will not be enough to entirely fix it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The mountain snow, which sticks around longer, is more likely to help than the
Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) slammed his primary opponent and fellow West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney (R-Va.) for supporting President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure package in an ad released on Tuesday. "It was a bill no conservative would support but David McKinley did," the ad's narrator says in the ad, which was featured in Punchbowl News. "Biden's trillion-dollar spending bill was dead until McKinley resurrected it." The ad refers to...
Authorities say reptiles found in ‘SUV lying on its side’ but no indication of what caused the accident An alligator rests on a warm roadway in Florida. Photograph: Frank Tozier/Alamy Officers arriving at the scene of a Florida road accident involving an overturned truck were surprised to find that two of the “victims” were large alligators, captured by the teenage driver and a friend on a morning fishing expedition and thrown into the back of their vehicle. Details of the extraordinary incident
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has barred entry to four people from a U.S. commission on religious freedom, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, following U.S. sanctions this month against Chinese people and entities over accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The four people, from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
For anyone wondering about Akron's missing bridge, you can get over it. As it turns out, it was a bridge not too far, just one county over.
A strike at Kellogg that has gone on since early October has ended after workers voted to ratify a new labor contract at the company's four U.S. cereal plants. Kellogg said Tuesday that the new contract provides immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. Workers that have been on strike since Oct. 5 will return to work on Monday, Kellogg said, after the holiday.
Drivers are being asked to avoid westbound Kellogg from West Street to downtown.
"My husband's mistress showed up at my front door with an envelope of proof."View Entire Post ›
On Saturday, Japanese actress Sayaka Kanda was discovered dead after at around 1 p.m. in Sapporo, Japan. That day, Kanda had been scheduled to perform the role of Eliza Doolittle in a matinée performance of My Fair Lady, but citing an illness, her stand-in assumed the role. Warning: This article contains a mention of possible suicide. Kanda fell from the 14th floor of her hotel. NHK reports that local police are now investigating the possibility that she died by suicide. However, authorities hav
Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivor Ronda Morrison said people should get vaccinated. "Don’t be so bull-headed,” she said.
Men over 40 can add the inverted row bodyweight back exercise to build their back muscle and core strength without using weights.
Listen to these crazy sounds.
Fossils of five mammoths, beetles, bison, bears and freshwater snails were discovered in a town over 100 miles west of London.
The largest and most powerful rocket ship ever is fully recyclable and may be the first vehicle to land humans on Mars SpaceX successfully launched and landed Starship SN15 at the company's Starbase spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, on May 5, 2021. Photograph: Spacex/UPI/REX/Shutterstock It’s been an eventful month for Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and founder of Tesla and SpaceX was, controversially, named Time’s person of the year; became embroiled in a Twitter spat over his taxes with a po