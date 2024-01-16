Scientists reveal exactly how long to dunk Rich Tea, Hobnobs and Digestives should be dunked in tea

Scientists have revealed the perfect formula for dunking biscuits – discovering Rich Tea, Hobnobs and Digestives should be submerged for less than ONE second. Dr Helen Pilcher, who has a PhD in stem cell biology, conducted an experiment to discover the optimal time to submerge biscuits in hot drinks – and at what point they reach the ‘dunking danger zone’. Milk Chocolate Digestives and Hobnobs can be dunked for just over three seconds to reach this point, while Penguin bars should remain in the hot drink for a whopping six and a half seconds. However, it takes a mere five and seven seconds respectively for Fruit Shortcakes and Ginger Nuts to reach the danger zone – which is when they are at risk of breaking. But Dr Pilcher, who has been appointed by McVitie’s as their ‘chief dunking officer’ (CDO) to carry out the study, found a Chocolate Caramel Digestive can withstand an astonishing 40 seconds of plunging time before being in trouble of being lost to the depths of a cuppa.

