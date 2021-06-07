Scientists saving endangered salmon get help from gene-slicing tool

  • Emily Funk, an associate specialist at the University of California Davis, collects a mucus sample from a Chinook salmon to determine its exact species while on a research vessel on the San Joaquin River off Antioch
  • A florescent reader runs a SHERLOCK test on a research vessel on the San Joaquin River off Antioch
  • Researchers Melinda Baerwald and Andrea Schreier stand at the stern of a research vessel on the San Joaquin River off Antioch
  • Emily Funk, an associate specialist at the University of California Davis, waits for a fluorescent reader to finish running a SHERLOCK test, on a research vessel on the San Joaquin River off Antioch
1 / 4

Scientists saving endangered salmon get help from gene-slicing tool

Emily Funk, an associate specialist at the University of California Davis, collects a mucus sample from a Chinook salmon to determine its exact species while on a research vessel on the San Joaquin River off Antioch
Nathan Frandino
·2 min read

By Nathan Frandino

ANTIOCH, California (Reuters) - A gene-editing tool that has led to new cancer therapies and a rapid test for COVID-19 is now helping scientists find endangered species of salmon in the San Francisco Bay.

The CRISPR-based Sherlock tool can identify four types of Chinook salmon, including Sacramento winter-run and Central Valley spring-run, which are both protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

"The Chinook are a great fit actually because all of the runs, more or less, look the same," said Andrea Schreier, an adjunct associate professor at the University of California Davis and coauthor of a study https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/1755-0998.13186 published last year in Molecular Ecology Resources that examined using this genetic identification on the endangered Delta smelt.

"They're visually very similar and the current method we have to identify the different types is based on what length they are at a particular age and it's not very accurate."

Sherlock, which stands for Specific High-sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter Unlocking, identifies the fish using their genomic sequence. Researchers begin by taking swabs of mucus from the fish and combining with reagents that will glow if certain snippets of DNA are present. The battery-powered fluorescent reader gives results in 30 minutes, ideal for field research.

By identifying the species, researchers believe they can better monitor population sizes and habitats.

With extreme drought https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?CA gripping California, some rivers are too warm for the salmon to survive, forcing the state to truck 17 million young fish to the San Francisco Bay from hatcheries.

Emily Funk, an associate specialist who joined the team in July 2020, said the conservation angle drew her to the project.

"I think it's important to preserve our ecosystems," she said. "I hope we can save the fish in our oceans."

Melinda Baerwald, an environmental program manager with the California Department of Water Resources and coauthor of the study, plans to deploy the technology at water pumping stations, which can impact endangered species.

"You don't have to wait for weeks or in some cases months to find out the answer to if you're impacting an endangered or threatened species," she said, adding that they currently have to drive an hour and a half to a lab to confirm the identity of a species. "Instead, you can find out at the moment that you're actually interacting with that species if you are affecting it."

(Reporting and writing by Nathan Frandino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Sergeant-at-Arms: Political rhetoric linked to rise in threats against lawmakers

    Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Karen Gibson told CNN in an interview broadcast Sunday there's been an increase in threats against lawmakers in the past year, and "political rhetoric is a key driver" of anger toward elected officials.Driving the news: CNN's Pamela Brown asked Gibson if the threats stem from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that led to her predecessor Michael Stenger resigning. Gibson replied: "I would not say since the insurrection, but certainly in 2020 it began to go up considerably and it has

  • Supreme Court declines to hear lawsuit challenging male-only draft

    Three justices said the court's longstanding deference to Congress on military issues cautions against taking the case while lawmakers are considering changing the law.

  • Without U.S. contractors, the Afghan military will lose its main advantage over the Taliban — air power

    The loss of U.S. contractors could trigger a game-changing shift in the military balance between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

  • Biden administration launches program to cut cost of climate-friendly hydrogen production

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will on Monday unveil new efforts aimed at massively cutting the cost of producing hydrogen with climate-friendly processes, according to an agency official. Driving the news: The department will announce the "Hydrogen Shot" program to breathe life into the DOE's goal, first announced in April, to drive the costs of clean hydrogen down from about $5 per kilogram today to $1 per kilogram by 2030.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Investors See Possible El Salvador Bitcoin Embrace as Too Little to Move Market

    El Salvador's announcement was largely ignored by markets, possibly due to the country's small size, analysts say.

  • DOJ advises states on how to craft "red flag" gun laws

    In an effort to curb gun violence, the Justice Department on Monday proposed new restrictions on gun modifications and advised states on how to craft legislation enabling temporary seizure "red flag" laws. Why it matters: Mass shootings rose sharply during the pandemic — although they were reported less frequently — and the violence has only grown, with 12 mass shootings seen over just one weekend last month. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • With Lilibet and Archie, Harry and Meghan Aim to Break the Cycle of Painful Royal Parenting

    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/GettyHello, Lilibet. Welcome to California.As the first American-born Windsor you will be very lucky. You are the first of the bloodline to be born well clear of the usual royal family regime of birthing and child rearing–something that for good reason your father has been determined his children should be spared from; not to mention your mother.Meghan and Harry Welcome Baby Daughter, Named for Queen and DianaI suspect, however, that your dad wasn’t entirely aware of

  • Indian court calls for sweeping reforms to respect LGBT rights

    A court in India ordered state and federal officials on Monday to draw up plans for sweeping reforms to respect LGBT rights, in a ruling that went far beyond the narrow terms of a case brought by a lesbian couple who said they had been harassed by police. Judge Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court ruled in favour of the couple, who had complained that police had subjected them to harassing questioning after their parents filed a missing persons report. But the judge also used the opportunity to issue a broad ruling that called for the elimination of what he described as illegal discrimination against members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

  • Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time

    The annual peak of global heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air has reached another dangerous milestone: 50% higher than when the industrial age began. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the average carbon dioxide level for May was 419.13 parts per million. Carbon dioxide levels peak every May just before plant life in the Northern Hemisphere blossoms, sucking some of that carbon out of the atmosphere and into flowers, leaves, seeds and stems.

  • Open for business but closing data windows into COVID, no-vaccine cruises, and a governor’s race in the making

    It’s Monday, June 7, and Florida has closed the book on the pandemic.

  • Automakers face a threat to EV sales: Slow charging times

    If the auto industry is to succeed in its bet that electric vehicles will soon dominate the roads, it will need to overcome a big reason why many people are still avoiding them: fear of running out of juice between Point A and Point B. Automakers have sought to quell those concerns by developing EVs that go farther per charge and fill up faster. Problem is, most public charging stations now fill cars much too slowly, requiring hours — not minutes — to provide enough electricity for an extended trip.

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear 2nd 'state secrets' case

    The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a lawsuit can go forward in which a group of Muslim residents of California allege the FBI targeted them for surveillance because of their religion. It's the second case the court has accepted for the fall involving a government claim of “state secrets,” the idea that the government can block the release of information it claims would harm national security if disclosed. In the other state secrets case the justices have accepted they'll decide whether a Palestinian man captured after the Sept. 11 attacks and detained at the prison on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, can get access to information the government classifies as state secrets.

  • Gymnastics-Britain's Becky Downie misses out on Tokyo 2020 selection

    World uneven bars silver medallist Becky Downie has missed out on selection for the Tokyo 2020 Games after being given a special chance to qualify for the British team following the sudden death of her brother. Downie, who had been hoping to compete at her third Olympics at the age of 29, was the notable absentee from the four-athlete women's team announced by Team GB on Monday. The BBC reported that Downie was not on a reserve list either and an appeal by her legal team had been rejected.

  • 16 creatures from the bottom of the ocean that will give you nightmares

    To celebrate World Oceans Day, take a look at some of Earth's most terrifying sea creatures.

  • Space tourism is about to take off. Here's how firms like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and SpaceX are making sure visitors' bodies can survive the trip.

    Training regimens, artificial gravity, and lots of research are helping ensure the safety of everyday citizens in the next era of travel.

  • Fleeing Texas inmates outsmarted jailers by placing dummies in bed

    Security at a federal prison camp in the Texas city of Beaumont was so lax that four inmates managed to escape by placing dummies in their beds or having other prisoners pose as them, the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Monday. Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office uncovered a wide range of security failures at prison camps and satellite campuses of the Bureau of Prisons, from leaving doors unlocked or using locks that were susceptible to tampering, to having limited fencing or not enough video surveillance. In a memo on security at federal prisons, Horowitz described the escape of four inmates from the Beaumont site.

  • Why Iowa's unemployment experiment is worth watching

    All eyes will be on Iowa and other Republican-led states these next few months to see if an early exit from federal unemployment benefits truly nudges people back to work. Why it matters: Gov. Kim Reynolds decided to curtail the weekly $300 supplemental aid starting Saturday — making Iowa one of the earliest states to try and see if it moves the needle in labor participation."This is going to be one of the largest experiments in the U.S. labor market that I've ever heard of," Peter Orazem, an ec

  • China defends Hungary university plan following protest

    China on Monday defended a plan to build a university in Hungary, saying critics who protested against it in Budapest over the weekend shouldn't politicize and stigmatize normal exchanges between the two countries. Several thousand people rallied in Hungary’s capital on Saturday against an agreement with Shanghai-based Fudan University to open a branch in the city, citing the cost and links with China’s authoritarian ruling Communist Party. The plan, backed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calls for the Budapest campus to be completed by 2024.

  • Serena Williams loses at French Open; Federer withdraws

    No one knows how many more French Open appearances each will make, and this year's tournament ended for both on Sunday. Williams fell way behind and could not put together a comeback against a much younger and less-experienced opponent in the fourth round at Roland Garros, losing 6-3, 7-5 to Elena Rybakina — who wasn't even born when the American made her tournament debut in 1998. Wimbledon — which Federer has won eight times and Williams seven — begins June 28.

  • Why Asian Americans often appear underrepresented in polling and research

    According to Neil Ruiz, the associate director of race and ethnicity research at Pew Research, Asians tend to be underrepresented in national polling where about 3% of the respondents identify as Asian American, which is lower than their share of the total population of 6%. "We correct for this in our weighting by weighting up the Asian American respondents to be represented proportional to their share of the population," Ruiz added. Weighting in polling adjusts the data so the sample more accurately reflects the population.