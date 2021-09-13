Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt

Cassandra Garrison, Clare Baldwin and Marco Hernandez
·7 min read

By Cassandra Garrison, Clare Baldwin and Marco Hernandez

(Reuters) - Scientists are racing to collect ice cores – along with long-frozen records they hold of climate cycles – as global warming melts glaciers and ice sheets. Some say they are running out of time. And, in some cases, it’s already too late.

Late last year, German-born chemist Margit Schwikowski and a team of international scientists attempted to gather ice cores from the Grand Combin glacier, high on the Swiss-Italian border, for a United Nations-backed climate monitoring effort.

In 2018, they had scouted the site by helicopter and drilled a shallow test core. The core was in good shape, said Schwikowski: It had well-preserved atmospheric gases and chemical evidence of past climates, and ground-penetrating radar showed a deep glacier. Not all glaciers in the Alps preserve both summer and winter snowfall; if all went as planned, these cores would have been the oldest to date that did, she said.

But in the two years it took for the scientists to return with a full drilling set-up, some of the information that had been trapped in the ice had vanished. Freeze-thaw cycles had created icy layers and meltwater pools throughout the glacier, what another team member described as a water-laden sponge, rendering the core useless for basic climate science.

The sudden deterioration “tells us exactly how sensitive these glaciers are," said Schwikowski, head of the analytical chemistry group at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Villigen, Switzerland. "We were just two years too late."

The mission on Grand Combin underscores the major challenge scientists face today in collecting ice cores: Some glaciers are disappearing faster than expected. The realization is prompting renewed urgency, causing those who specialize in harvesting ice cores to accelerate missions, rethink where to target next, and expand storage capacity.

(Click here https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/ICE-CORES/zjvqkjkjlvx/index.html to see a Reuters interactive graphic showing how scientists extract ice cores and retrieve historical climate records.)

Almost all of the world’s glaciers are shrinking, according to the United Nations. In its most comprehensive climate report to date, published in August, the UN concluded that “human influence is very likely the main driver of the near-universal retreat of glaciers globally since the 1990s.” The report also said that without immediate, large-scale action, the average global temperature will reach or exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial temperature average within 20 years.

The pace at which glaciers are losing mass is also increasing. A study published in April in the science journal Nature found glaciers lost 227 gigatons of ice annually from 2000 to 2004, but that increased to an average of 298 gigatons a year after 2015. A gigaton is the equivalent of one billion metric tons. One gigaton of ice would fill New York City's Central Park and stand 341 meters (1,119 feet) high.

About 10% of the land area on earth is currently covered with glacial ice, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado.

If a glacier is melting and no longer accumulating snow, it means it also isn’t capturing atmospheric gases from today for scientists to study in the future.

Two years ago, the south peak of Sweden’s Kebnekaise mountain lost its designation as the country’s highest point after a third of its summit glacier melted.

For Schwikowski, the disappearance of glaciers isn’t just a professional blow; it’s an emotional hit, too. "The mountains look different without them, barren," she said. In the Alps, the mountains without glaciers are "absolutely frightening."

“COMPLETE SHOCK”

Last September, Schwikowski stood bundled in snow gear as wet cylinders of ice were winched out of the boreholes on Grand Combin. The wetness surprised her, she said. Frigid meltwater drained from ice core pieces that should have been solid. And the core, which should have been translucent, had sections that were perfectly clear.

Ice cores like those from Grand Combin have helped scientists illustrate humanity’s impact on earth's climate by providing a record of greenhouse gases dating back well before industrialization. The ice preserves tiny air bubbles – direct evidence of past atmospheres. Ice also captures air pollutants, pollen and other temperature and precipitation measures in a single archive, all on the same time scale, sometimes at the resolution of individual seasons.

Another member of the Grand Combin expedition, Italian climate scientist Carlo Barbante, said the speed at which the ice on the Alpine massif had melted in the last few years was “much higher than it was before.” Finding the wet cores was a "complete shock," he said.

As a result, Barbante and other scientists - including Schwikowski - sped up plans to extract a core from the Colle Gnifetti glacier on the summit of the Alps’ Monte Rosa, a few hundred meters higher than Grand Combin. In June, several months earlier than originally scheduled, they launched. The two cores they drilled were of good quality, Barbante said.

Barbante said he is also hoping to organize a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain and the only possible ice core site left on the continent, next year or the year after. One study cited in the recent UN report calculated that present-day warming has already set in motion melting that will eliminate all glaciers on the mountain by 2060.

A 2009 discovery by American scientist Douglas Hardy of the mummified remains of a 19th century pig on one of the highest points of the mountain’s glaciers suggests some of the climate history the scientists are hoping to retrieve is already gone. "The implication of that is that we've lost [the] last 200 years’ worth of recorded time," said Hardy.

Barbante and Schwikowski are part of a scientist-led group called Ice Memory that is trying to build an archive of ice cores from glaciers around the world. Ice Memory is endorsed by the UN’s main cultural agency, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

So far they have drilled in Europe, Bolivia and Russia. The cores are temporarily being stored in Europe, but the plan is to ship them to Antarctica for long-term storage because the site wouldn’t depend on power, which could suffer an outage.

"A hundred years from now, when the Alpine glaciers will be completely disappeared, we will have the samples" for future generations of scientists, said Barbante.

EXPANDING ICE STORAGE

Beyond greenhouse gases, scientists say they may be able to use ice cores to study the DNA of ancient bacteria and viruses that could reemerge as the world warms. Frozen insects and plant pollen could also reveal histories of the world’s forests and their fire cycles.

Another team of scientists, whose findings were published in July in scientific journal Microbiome, found viruses nearly 15,000 years old in two ice core samples taken from the Tibetan Plateau in China. The findings identified genetic codes for 33 viruses, at least 28 of which were new to scientists.

That team of scientists included U.S.-based ice core paleoclimatologists Lonnie Thompson and Ellen Mosley-Thompson, who are husband and wife.

Lonnie Thompson said the speed at which ice is disappearing has driven plans to expand his ice core storage facilities at Ohio State University, which he began fundraising for last year. He hopes to raise $7 million. So far he has raised about $475,000 through donations and pledges, according to the school’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center. The renovation will double the facility’s storage capacity to more than 13,550 meters of ice cores.

Some of the cores Thompson and his team have collected are the only remaining ice from some glaciers. Two of the six ice core sites on Kilimanjaro in Africa that his team drilled back in 2000 have disappeared. So have sites they drilled in 2010 in Papua, Indonesia. Others will likely be gone within 50 years, said Thompson.

In some cases, lakes formed on the glaciers’ surfaces as the ice melted, a red flag that indicated melting could be faster than models previously predicted. He said it was a wakeup call that cores needed to be harvested as soon as possible.

“Ice has a wonderful archive of not only the climate, but also the forcings of climate," the major causes of climate change, Thompson said. “Those histories are at risk as the earth warms and the glaciers retreat.”

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City, Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong and Marco Hernandez in Singapore; Edited by Simon Scarr, Katy Daigle and Cassell Bryan-Low)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Researchers who dangled rhinos upside down earn Ig Nobel

    The study was one of 10 projects that earned kudos for getting people to laugh and then think.

  • California man who attempted to jump across Devil's Churn on Oregon Coast presumed dead

    A 67-year-old California man that attempted to jump across a cove of frothing water is presumed dead after witnesses could not pull him to safety.

  • Amazing photos show a family of wild boars organizing a cage breakout of 2 piglets, demonstrating high levels of intelligence and empathy

    Scientists said female boar strategically targeted the wooden logs that blocked the cage trap's doors at a nature reserve in the Czech Republic.

  • Tropical Storm Nicholas to hit Texas coastlines tonight and Monday; 3 other disturbances move in the Atlantic

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed off the east coast of Mexico this morning, is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest in the Gulf of Mexico. Nicholas is about 170 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico, and 260 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The system is now moving north at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the NHC’s ...

  • The 'Old Farmer's Almanac' Just Released the Forecast for Winter 2021-2022

    They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️

  • Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are backing a 3-year search for electric vehicle metals that could be used in Teslas

    AI firm KoBold has teamed up with mining giant BHP to search for four key electric-vehicle metals in Australia, KoBold CEO Kurt House told Insider.

  • Feeding cows a few ounces of seaweed daily could sharply reduce their contribution to climate change

    A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There

  • Texas and Louisiana brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas' heavy rains

    Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened as it neared the Gulf Coast Monday — threatening to bring heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding to Texas, Mexico and the hurricane-devastated Louisiana.Threat level: The storm could intensify into a hurricane before landfall if it spends more time over water than currently forecast, as it approaches the middle of the Texas coast, per the National Hurricane Center. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Milkweed Butterflies Are More Murderous Than They Look

    Butterflies seem gentle as they flutter from plant to plant. But some may be more murderous than you imagine. Naturalists recently witnessed several species of milkweed butterfly harassing, subduing and subsequently feeding on milkweed caterpillars, presumably to get their fill of toxic alkaloids inside the larvae. This behavior was described in an article published Wednesday in the journal Ecology. The authors of the paper say they are unaware of similar behavior being documented among other bu

  • 'Extra Special' White Rhino Born at Disney's Animal Kingdom to First-Time Mom Jao

    The white rhino is an endangered species, making the calf’s birth a special moment for the Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction

  • Strong typhoon cuts power, causes flooding in northern Philippines

    Several communities remain flooded and without power after a strong typhoon battered the Philippines' northernmost islands, the authorities said on Sunday, displacing thousands of people. Typhoon Chanthu, which at one point was categorised by the Philippine weather bureau as a category 5 storm, has weakened after powering into the northernmost region, including the Batanes island group, on Saturday, the weather bureau said. "It's one of the strongest typhoons I've felt," said Dennis Ballesteros Valdez, a resident of Sabtang town in the province of Batanes, which is often pummelled by powerful typhoons.

  • Firefighters advance on blaze that shut California highway

    Firefighters were making progress on a wildfire that jumped across a Southern California freeway and spread across dry hillsides while a new blaze forced residents of a Northern California community to evacuate. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. Pushed by 10-15mph (16-24 kph) winds, the blaze chewed through tinder-dry brush and jumped across the busy freeway, spread across more than a half of a square mile.

  • SpaceX to send 1st all-civilian crew into orbit for 3 days

    SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission may sound familiar, as another billionaire-backed space launch, but it's going where neither Richard Branson nor Jeff Bezos could -- into orbit. Branson's Virgin Galactic and Bezos' Blue Origin sent civilians into space on brief, suborbital flights that lasted only for a few minutes. Inspiration4 will orbit 360 miles above Earth, higher than the International Space Station, with no professional astronaut on board.

  • 10 plug-in hybrids you can score used for under $20,000

    New EVs can be pretty pricey, so a used PHEV might be the perfect solution. Here are the 10 best for less than $20,000.

  • Abbott orders resources deployed as Tropical Storm Nicholas takes aim at Texas coast

    Current predictions from National Hurricane Center show the tropical storm hitting the entire Texas coast and spreading into Louisiana, but National Weather Service meteorologists don’t predict major impacts to North Texas.

  • Zoo Atlanta Reveals 20 of Their Gorillas Were Exposed to COVID, Will Get Vaccinated After Recovery

    Zoo Atlanta revealed their western lowland gorillas displayed symptoms of “coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite”

  • Atlantis, Which No Serious Historian Thinks Existed, Is Making People Insane on Twitter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Mary Evans Picture Library/Everett CollectionThis summer a new documentary TV series premiered on the Discovery Channel. Hunting Atlantis follows a pair of experts “on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time—the rediscovery of Atlantis.” There’s just one problem: there’s not an ancient historian or archeologist working in the field today who believes Atlantis was a real historical city.Academics and documentary filmmakers often find

  • Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain

    Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said a hurricane watch was issued for the central portion of the Texas coast with much of the state's coastline now under a tropical storm warning.

  • Windy Fire raging in Sequoia National Forest sparked by lightning

    Lightning that lit up central California skies last week also sparked some new fires in the Sequoia National Forest.

  • Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

    North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. The ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocate for a gradual move away from the fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. “Our demand is to stop looking for oil and gas, and stop handing out new permits to companies,” says Lars Haltbrekken, climate and energy spokesman for the Socialist Left party — a likely coalition partner for Labor.