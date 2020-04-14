Scientists search for coronavirus 'game changer'

As many Americans have now heard, President Trump believes that the drug hydroxychloroquine is a “game changer” in the treatment of COVID-19. His endorsement of the antimalarial medication led to an extraordinary surge of interest in an otherwise obscure, preliminary study by a group of French doctors, which in the three weeks since it was published online has been analyzed, dissected and disputed all over the world — including by the administration’s infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, to whom it fell to explain that a study involving 36 subjects and lasting less than two weeks didn’t prove very much of anything.

But hydroxychloroquine is only one of a large number of drugs under investigation for COVID-19 therapy. As of Tuesday, a database by the National Institutes of Health listed 524 ongoing and proposed clinical trials related to COVID-19, up from 469 the day before, in laboratories and hospitals from the Pentagon to the Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences in Iran. At least 50 of the trials involve hydroxychloroquine (or a related compound, chloroquine) — in subjects of different ages, with different underlying health conditions, different symptoms or no symptoms at all, at a range of dosages, for varying lengths of time, alone or in combination with other drugs and with specified parameters to measure if the drug is doing any good. One of the most ambitious studies, at the University of Oxford, plans to enroll 40,000 participants in what Fauci has described as the gold standard of research studies, a “double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial.” If that doesn’t prove hydroxychloroquine works — or doesn’t work — to treat COVID-19, it’s hard to imagine what will.

It’s always been a bit of a mystery why the coronavirus might be susceptible to hydroxychloroquine, which is a synthetic analogue of quinine, an extract of the bark of the cinchona tree, and has been used for centuries to treat malaria. Malaria is caused by a protozoan that is nothing like a virus, and the chloroquine drugs eventually proved useful in treating autoimmune conditions such as lupus, which also seems to have little in common with COVID-19. Bill Sullivan, a professor at Indiana University School of Medicine, published a lucid explainer here. (Short version: COVID-19 requires a slightly acidic environment to invade and replicate within human cells, and the chloroquine drugs make the cellular interior more alkaline. In case you were wondering, that doesn’t mean you can treat the virus by taking stomach antacids, or drinking quinine water, with or without gin.)

There are, of course, many thousands of drugs in the world, and it isn’t practical to test them all against the coronavirus. But laboratories appear to be ransacking their shelves in search of a workable antidote, preferably one, like hydroxychloroquine, that is already in widespread use and whose side effects are tolerable — or, in Trump’s blunt formulation, that “doesn’t kill you.” (That’s an optimistic assessment; one small study in Brazil was halted recently when subjects on a relatively high dose developed potentially dangerous heart-rhythm anomalies, and CNN notes that “the label for Plaquenil, a brand of hydroxychloroquine, says patients taking the drug have reported ‘life threatening and fatal’ cardiac problems and ‘irreversible’ vision problems.”)

Research is also underway in a wide range of topics. Some of these are:

Anti-inflammatories. This category includes hydroxychloroquine and familiar over-the-counter drugs such as aspirin. That interest reflects a growing conviction that some of the fatalities in COVID-19 aren’t caused by the virus attacking the body directly, but by an overly vigorous response from the body’s immune system, an overreaction that paradoxically damages the lungs and other organs more than the infection itself. Hydroxychloroquine has anti-inflammatory properties, which is why it is used to treat autoimmune conditions. So one goal of the studies is to understand how those two modes of action interact.