Scientists get serious about mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

Melissa Healy
·8 min read
A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, England, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Owen Humphreys/Pool via AP)
A dose of COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech is prepared at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, England. (Owen Humphreys / Pool via Associated Press)

A lot of us have engaged in some bold mixing-and-matching during the pandemic — office attire on top, pajama pants on bottom, for instance — and been none the worse for it.

Imagine doing the same with COVID-19 vaccines, perhaps pairing a first dose of the AstraZeneca product with a second dose supplied by Novavax. Will the consequences of such mixing be any graver?

It’s hardly an idle question. Either by accident or design, some mismatched dosing is inevitable, experts say.

Two vaccines are currently being rolled out across the United States, with a third expected to join them next week and two more likely to come over the next several months. All but one were designed to be delivered as two-dose regimens.

Another 69 vaccines are in clinical development across the globe, and nearly two-thirds of those were designed to generate immunity with two or more doses.

But making sure people get the right vaccine at the right time has turned out to be a greater logistical challenge than initially expected. What's more, the unexpectedly swift emergence of menacing coronavirus variants has made it imperative to get shots into arms as quickly as possible.

Health officials in Great Britain proposed a radical solution to both problems: Delay second doses for up to 12 weeks so that more people could get at least some protection. Later, the government acknowledged that in exceptional circumstances, mismatched doses may be given to people who arrive for their second dose and discover that the vaccine they originally had is not available.

It seemed preposterous, especially considering that neither of these protocols was evaluated in clinical trials. If they don't work, the precious vaccine will have been wasted at a time when there's none to spare.

“I wouldn’t make any changes unless you’ve got good data,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “I don’t think you mix and match without results showing it's very effective and safe.”

Now British researchers are trying to do just that.

This month, a team of vaccinologists from Oxford University began recruiting 800 or so people age 50 or older for a complex study to see whether vaccine switching could actually work.

Using an eight-armed clinical trial, they'll test vaccine regimens using various combinations and intervals of the two vaccines currently being dispensed in Britain: one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, and another developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca.

A researcher works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
A researcher works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. (John Cairns/University of Oxford via Associated Press)

In announcing the mix-and-match vaccine trial, Dr. Matthew Snape cited experiments in mice in which combinations of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines boosted immunity better than two doses of either one alone. Perhaps it would work in humans as well.

Both vaccines prime the immune system to target the coronavirus's spike protein, which plays an instrumental role in the infection process. But they home in on different parts of the spike, and they deliver their payloads by two very different means.

The AstraZeneca one uses a modified cold virus to present the spike protein to the immune system, while the Pfizer one hands over genetic instructions for making the spike protein and relies on human cells to produce it.

Additional COVID-19 vaccines made by Novavax and Johnson & Johnson also focus on the spike proteins on the virus’s surface, and researchers expect to add them to the trial as it proceeds. (J&J’s vaccine candidate is designed to be administered as a single dose, but the company is testing whether a second dose, delivered 57 days after the first, would provide a higher level of immunity).

The British trial is expected to release its findings in June.

That mouse study cited by Snape has encouraged scientists’ belief that combining vaccines will kick the body's immune system into a higher gear. By nudging it through different means and training it to recognize new and different pieces of the virus, these mismatched regimens could not only generate neutralizing antibodies but boost production of a specialized class of immune cells called CD8+ T-cells.

The neutralizing antibodies that are produced in response to most vaccines specialize in hunting down and killing free-floating viral particles as they circulate in the bloodstream. Fielding an army of CD8+ T-cells as well would empower the immune system to find and kill cells that have already been infected and turned into virus-copying factories. That would end an infection faster and more completely.

These T-cells also have long and specific memories of what the SARS-CoV-2 virus looks like. That means immunity might last longer when this army of immune cells is strongly recruited.

An atomic resolution 3-D model of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
An atomic resolution 3-D model of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, surrounded by antibodies that try to bind to the spike proteins and prevent the virus from docking with a cell. (Visual Science)

Though mixing and matching vaccines awakened these T-cells in mice, the same response has not yet been demonstrated conclusively in humans. Nor have studies borne out scientists' hope that mismatched vaccines can be safely administered to millions of healthy people.

One potential benefit of mismatched vaccines is that if the two jabs target different sets of proteins on the virus's surface, the immune system would be prepared to face a wider array of threats. That might preserve or improve vaccine-induced immunity as new variants of the virus arise.

The emergence of a new strain in South Africa has underscored the importance of having such a backup. After evidence surfaced that the variant was less susceptible to Astra-Zeneca's vaccine, Moderna began work on a modified shot specifically tailored to protect against it. Doses of the booster vaccine were sent to the National Institutes of Health for testing this week, and a new clinical trial will explore whether it expands the immunity of people who've already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

But there is recent precedent for combining vaccines that use different vehicles to deliver their immunological payloads.

The two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID vaccine, for instance, use two kinds of viruses to transport the genetic instructions that tell the immune system which coronavirus surface proteins to look for. The first is a harmless cold virus. For the second shot that comes 21 days later, scientists engineered another innocuous cold virus to carry the cargo.

This way, there's no chance the immune system will inadvertently attack the harmless cold virus when it's time for the second dose. With a new ride, the vaccine's genetic payload can slip by unchallenged.

Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, which designed Sputnik V, took a similar approach to formulating the first and second doses of its Ebola vaccine. Several experimental HIV vaccines are also testing this approach.

The COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna use the same mRNA “platform” that prompts cells to construct harmless spike proteins that the immune system will learn to recognize. However, they encapsulate their instructions in very different packages (which may explain why the risk of a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis is more than four times higher for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than the Moderna one, though both are extremely low).

In late January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention told medical professionals they could offer a mismatched second dose of mRNA vaccine "in exceptional situations in which the first-dose vaccine product cannot be determined or is no longer available."

But there’s a reason every multi-dose vaccine on the U.S. market — from the hepatitis B shots that start just after birth to the shingles vaccine series for adults in their 50s — comes with a recommendation to get all doses from the same manufacturer: Their safety and efficacy have been tested as an established pairing. Mix-and-match combos have not.

The problem with testing the safety and efficacy of mix-and-match combinations is compounded by the complexity of the immune system.

“What we know to measure is only half the story,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The British mix-and-match trial will measure the amount of antibodies in the bloodstream, but actual immunity is more complicated than that. Immunity brought about by neutralizing antibodies and immunity brought about, say, by CD8+ cells complement each other in mysterious ways.

“If you alter one component of that, you no longer know if you have the same efficacy and safety,” said Poland.

But this level of caution may be a luxury we can't afford in a public health emergency.

Senior citizens wait in a long line for COVID-19 vaccine
Senior citizens wait in line for appointments to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

In the midst of a pandemic, a natural experiment in mixing and matching may be unavoidable. Snarls in vaccine production and distribution are bound to happen, imperiling guaranteed on-time access to a second dose that matches one’s first.

People in search of their second shot may not even remember what they got the first time around. And many may be willing to take whatever they can get.

“There’s the ideal and there’s the necessary borne of the practical,” Poland said. “Absent clinical trials, you do studies on the fly. But you’d like to have studies.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • J&J Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine One Step Closer to Emergency Use

    A panel of medical experts on Friday endorsed the Johnson & Johnson single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the shot. Photo: Johnson & Johnson/Handout

  • Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled

    At the White House COVID response team briefing Friday, top U.S. health officials warned that recent progress in declining case numbers appears to have stalled and that restrictions shouldn’t be eased until the U.S. baseline is much lower. Fauci said he wants to see where the numbers go in the next week or so before advising people to loosen restrictions. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agreed.

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires just one shot, is on track to become third allowed for use in US

    The Food and Drug Administration is expected to act quickly to authorize J&J's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine after an advisory panel meets Friday.

  • A Nurse Gave the COVID Vaccination to Both Her Grandmothers After a Year of Limited Contact

    "They were both spontaneous and really rewarding moments. Emotional moments."

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine dramatically cuts need for ventilators in older adults, CDC says

    The preliminary data comes from Israel, which leads the world in per capita vaccinations.

  • Tom Holland Shines in the Russo Brothers' Underwhelming, Over-Produced 'Cherry'

    While the Russo brothers tried to get gritty post-'Endgame', even a stellar performance from Tom Holland can't save Apple TV+'s massively underwhelming film.

  • Pandemic experts are starting to sound increasingly optimistic. Is it safe to make plans for a summer vacation?

    Scientists say you can start getting optimistic about a summer with fewer pandemic restrictions — but maybe not too optimistic. A report in The Washington Post goes so far as to say "there is a good chance that by summer ... many aspects of life will be reminiscent of a time before coronavirus." David Rubin, director of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's PolicyLab, says "the probability of a great summer is really increasing," and the article outlines a tantalizing array of activities that may soon be within reach: everything from family reunions to indoor dinner parties to even summer vacations. Similarly, a USA Today op-ed heralds "the beginning of the end of the pandemic," attributing a major fall in infection rates largely to natural immunity following such widespread exposure to COVID-19. Vox describes epidemiologists with an attitude "of guarded optimism that the pandemic is entering its last stage," with one public health expert tentatively predicting a "normal-ish" summer. "There are wild card factors that could change this, but I've been telling people if there are things you've been wanting to do, think July or late summer," Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious-disease expert at Columbia University told the Post. But, of course, there are major caveats. Numbers were trending in the right direction for a few weeks, but have now plateaued or ticked back up, so we're not necessarily on a one-way path out of the woods. Experts offered a reality check in The Atlantic, saying "we still have a very long way to go." That's if we use annual flu hospitalizations and deaths as a benchmark for risk "largely considered acceptable by the public." But considering the flu kills an average of 55 to 140 Americans a day in recent years, our current COVID-19 toll of nearly 2,000 deaths per day is really far off, even if the "flu test" is "not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison," as the Atlantic writes. Everyone is hesitant to make actual predictions at this point, and even the Post, after floating the idea of restaurants and game nights in our near future, notes CDC director Rochelle Walensky said stagnating infections numbers mark a "very concerning shift." "We may be done with the virus," said Walensky, "but clearly the virus is not done with us." More stories from theweek.comNewly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryGOP lawmakers reportedly cite 'public health emergency' in skipping votes, despite speaking at CPAC

  • Moderna Misses Expectations But Remains Optimistic For Future Vaccine Rollout

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) saw its stock jump on Thursday despite mounting losses, after the COVID-19 vaccine-maker reported more than double the revenue Wall Street predicted. Moderna missed EPS expectations with revenue far surpassing analyst forecasts as the company first began to recognize revenue from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. The loss was simply a result of heavy investment to increase the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company has spent the past two months producing and shipping its much-awaited coronavirus vaccine but its fourth-quarter is merely the surface of its vaccine success. In 2021, Moderna plans to manufacture 600-700 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine but it should be able to expand its capacity to 1.4 billion doses in 2022 due to heavy capital investments, all of which should result in massive profits. Q4 and FY 2020 For the fourth quarter ended December 31, Moderna reported a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share, which was below Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. Moderna did bring in $570.75 billion in sales. That crushed the average estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet for $279.4 million and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 74.76%. Just one year ago, revenues amounted to $14.06 million but until its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine, the company had never brought an approved medicine to the market. Losses grew to 69 cents per share after a 37-cent per-share loss in the year-ago period, whereas analysts expected a 34-cent loss. Although a big portion of revenue still came from the grant received from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to advance its COVID vaccine, for the first time, Moderna had product sales, and they amounted to $199.87 million as the company began recognizing COVID vaccine sales in December. Although losses widened in 2020, Moderna's sales skyrocket to $803.4 million. Possible threat One of the biggest risks ahead for all vaccine makers is the prevalence of new coronavirus variants. To tackle this, Moderna is investigating two upgrades. The first is actually a third dose of vaccine that would increase neutralizing antibody levels to better fend off new strains. The second is a strain-specific upgraded version which has been moved into preclinical and phase 1 trials as of the end of January. Moderna is designing it to target the. If successful, the company should be able to quickly adapt it to protect against future strains, although it is designed to target the South African variation. Teenagers In early December, Moderna began a phase 2/3 trial of its COVID vaccine in young adults who are 12 to 17years old. The data will be reported in spring and should result in Emergency Use Authorization just in time for the back-to-school period in September. But as of last month, Moderna didn't have enough adolescent volunteers. Teens aren't at the greatest risk from serious COVID-19 complications but they play a role in the transmission of the virus, so their vaccination is another important element in containing the pandemic. 2021 The company expects $18.4 billion in full-year 2021 sales of its COVID vaccine. The figure is based on already inked advance purchase agreements but additional discussions are ongoing for both 2021 and 2022. That outlook shattered forecasts as analysts expected $11 billion. Furthermore, the company said it plans to make 700 million doses of its vaccine this year, while still working to bring that capacity up to 1 billion. In 2022, Moderna expects to be able to produce 1.4 billion doses. Chief Executive Stephane Bancel called 2020 a historic year for the company as it trailed Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) by a week in the U.S by gaining emergency use authorization. The vaccine is Moderna's first commercial product with 32 million doses having been administered in the U.S. to millions of people around the world. In 2020, Moderna went from knowing mRNA vaccines can be highly efficient it went to cash-flow generating commercial company that is helping save the world from the claws of an invisible enemy. The latest reported quarter ended a milestone year for the biotech company. 2020 was a year in which the world went dark but the pandemic helped Moderna shine as it provided us with a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. Since the beginning of 2021, its shares gained 38.6%, greatly exceeding S&P 500's gain of 4.5%. This article is not a press release and is contributed by IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Moderna Misses Expectations But Things Are More Than Fine appeared first on IAM Newswire. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese EV Company Li Did Well Last Quarter, But Not Well EnoughBaidu Is Determined To Show It Has More To Offer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Letters to the Editor: We've provided a breeding ground for virus mutations with repeated reopenings

    Our cycle of lockdowns and reopenings always keeps the coronavirus burning through the population, providing ample opportunities for new strains to emerge.

  • South facing flood warning and severe storm threat

    The Pacific Northwest will get a bit of a break in the active weather Saturday as the latest storm to drop feet of snow moves further east. Snoqualmie Pass was shut down for a while Friday to allow for crews to do avalanche control work. Snoqualmie Pass has picked up an incredible 396 inches of snow so far this season.

  • From New York City to Nashville: Americans fed up of cramped cities flee in droves during pandemic

    After the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic ripped through America's cities a little known beach town in Florida called Miami saw its population quintuple in seven years to 150,000 as people fled the metropolises. A century later, a similar phenomenon is underway, sparked by Covid-19, combined with the exponential rise of teleworking, and the crippling unaffordability of housing in city centres. According to data from the US Postal Service, New York City lost a staggering 110,978 people last year, up 487 per cent from the same period in 2019. Chicago lost 31,347, San Francisco, 27,187, and Los Angeles 26,438. Many of them went to Florida and Texas, others to previously unfashionable places like Boise, Idaho. Some economists believe the pandemic has turbocharged what was an already inevitable decline for so-called "superstar cities" - specifically New York and San Francisco - which have now peaked as hubs for population and jobs. "It was already happening but the Covid [teleworking] technology revolution has put that move on steroids," said Susan Wachter, Professor of Finance at The Wharton School. "It's massively shifted. The speed has been stunning. Pre-covid we were seeing a decrease in population in superstar cities, the least affordable cities. They were victims of their own success. But it was slow. "You could move out, but you would lose that job. Now you can commute from Texas to San Francisco by way of Zoom." New Yorkers leave ghost town behind Second and third tier cities like Miami, Austin, Nashville, Boise and Boulder are now set to boom. "It's just beginning. It will be a decade for this to play out," Said Professor Wachter. "But it's going to be a new era of distributed urbanisation. These cities will become rivals and grow in ways we have never seen before. It'll be exciting for them and the United States." Resilient New Yorkers had withstood the 1980s crack epidemic, 9/11, and the 2008 financial crisis. But the pandemic appears to have been the straw that broke the camel's back. Upscale Manhattan neighbourhoods have become virtual ghost towns. Hungry rats, which usually feast on tossed restaurant food or rubbish, have reportedly turned to cannibalism in the Upper West Side. Normally cramped streets lie empty and burglaries have soared. Property prices have tumbled up to 20 per cent. Hannah McFarlane, who lives in Soho, said her building has 25 apartments but only six occupants remain. "The apartment block was always noisy and bustling," she said. "It’s odd to say, but I kind of miss it.” Among the tens of thousands who have fled New York was Abigail Jaffe, 28, who works in public relations. She "took a leap of faith" and acted on a long held desire to go live in Austin, Texas after her employer adopted remote working. In New York she had shared a flat with a friend, but for less money she got a mortgage on a house in Austin. "I got a dog, I got a car, I'm buying a house. My space has exponentially increased," she said. "I miss the energy that comes from being with colleagues in New York but I love a lot of things about Texas. I love country music. It was just claustrophobic in New York during the pandemic. There was nowhere to go, it was almost apocalyptic."

  • Amazon workers say the company is plagued by systemic issues that disproportionately harm Black employees, according to a report

    Amazon reportedly hired Black employees below their qualification levels, then made it difficult for them to advance, according to Recode.

  • Report: Russell Wilson thinks Pete Carroll and his sons answer to no one

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t only played for head coach Pete Carroll for his entire career. He has also played for both of Carroll’s sons, who have been offensive assistants in Seattle: Nate Carroll is the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, and Brennan Carroll recently left his role as Seahawks run game coordinator to work at [more]

  • Most COVID-19 survivors appear to have a tenfold increase in protection against reinfection

    COVID-19 survivors tend to have a roughly tenfold increase in protection against the virus, according to a government-funded study published Wednesday. Why it matters: There have been some documented cases of reinfection leading to concern survivors don't gain any immunity. While there remain questions on how much or how long immunity lasts and what the impact of variants will be, this large set of observational data bolsters evidence there's some protection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined commercial SARS-CoV-2 antibody test data from 3.2 million U.S. patients from Jan. 1 and Aug. 23, 2020.Out of those who had tested antibody-negative initially and were later tested for active infection, they found 3% were positive for SARS-CoV-2 90 or more days later.Out of those who were antibody-positive initially and were later tested for active infection, they found only 0.3% were positive for SARS-CoV-2 90 or more days later."There's a tenfold decrease, which is essentially a 90% reduction in risk for people who are antibody positive," says Doug Lowy, co-author and deputy director of the National Cancer Institute, which conducted the study."It's something that has been hypothesized for a long time, but our study is by far the largest study to look at this, especially in the United States," Lowy says.Caveat: Because the study examines real-time data and was not done in a clinical trial setting, there are could be "confounders," or distorting factors, that affect results, Lowy points out. This means the tenfold protection is a rough average — in actuality, "maybe it's a threefold difference, and maybe it's a twentyfold difference."However, the results do closely match another recent NEJM study from the U.K. that also found a roughly tenfold difference, he says. What they're saying: Jennifer Juno, a senior research fellow at the University of Melbourne's Doherty Institute who was not part of the study, says "several studies now suggest that prior infection does indeed provide protection against re-infection, as we would expect.""The key questions we need to address now include understanding the duration of this protection, and the specific immune responses that are most strongly associated with protection," she says.Juno co-authored a different paper published last week in Nature Communications looking at the level of antibodies in people over a four-month period after infection. They found:People tend to have strong neutralizing antibodies initially that rapidly decline by about 50% within 55 days, but that decline slows and plateaus.And then other immune system actors pick up. The level of B cells that produce antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein increased over time in their study participants, rather than declined, Juno says."This is encouraging news, as it suggests that the immune system is generating a robust memory response to infection, which is likely to play a role in providing some protection from reinfection," she adds.The big picture: Vaccination is still highly recommended for those who've been infected before, both Lowy and Juno say. "Early studies suggest that individuals who were previously infected show substantial boosting of their antibody levels after receiving one dose of a COVID vaccine, which points to a great benefit of receiving the vaccine even if you have been previously infected," Juno says.Go deeper: The hurdles we face before reaching herd immunityMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • COVID-19 cases and deaths are starting to rise again. How worried should we be?

    For two weeks, COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped steadily from the alarmingly high peak of America's third wave of the pandemic. Vaccination rates are rising, new vaccines and millions more doses of approved ones are coming online soon, and deaths have dropped dramatically in places where significant numbers of people have been inoculated, especially nursing homes. But "this is not a time to relax," President Biden said Thursday as he celebrated the country's 50 million's vaccination. "We must keep washing our hands, stay socially distanced, and for God's sake — for God's sake — wear a mask." It turns out, a fourth wave of the pandemic already appears to be building. But the news is not all so encouraging. Most worrisome, the number of new cases has stopped declining over the past week. It's true in the U.S.: pic.twitter.com/CmOUFzLgDb — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) February 25, 2021 Cases have leveled out worldwide, too. "The most likely explanation is the more contagious variants of the virus, like the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in Britain," David Leonhardt writes at The New York Times. Business Insider's Jim Edwards points out that the uptick in cases and deaths could be statistical noise, but notes that worrisome new variants have also popped up in California and New York. Big question: Are the new fast-moving variants (UK, CA, and NY) moving faster than the vaccines? — Jim Edwards (@Jim_Edwards) February 26, 2021 "Taking into account the counterbalancing rises in both vaccinations and variants, along with the high likelihood that people will stop taking precautions, a fourth wave is highly likely this spring," Apoorva Mandavilli reports at the Times, citing a majority of 21 experts interviewed on the pandemic. "But they stressed that it is not an inevitable surge, if government officials and individuals maintain precautions for a few more weeks," and "COVID-19 deaths will most likely never rise quite as precipitously as in the past." "The good news," Mandavilli writes, is that "despite the uncertainties, the experts predict that the last surge will subside in the United States sometime in the early summer. If the Biden administration can keep its promise to immunize every American adult by the end of the summer, the variants should be no match for the vaccines. ... For now, every one of us can help by continuing to be careful for just a few more months, until the curve permanently flattens." More stories from theweek.comNewly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'Journalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryGOP lawmakers reportedly cite 'public health emergency' in skipping votes, despite speaking at CPAC

  • House Approves $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

    The proposal would temporarily increase the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child for most families and have 50% of it paid monthly by the IRS.

  • This Royal Expert Says 'Angry' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Tried to 'Lecture' the Queen

    Here comes the royal tone police! In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long process of withdrawing from the royal family, both sides seemed to have finally reached an impasse, with the Queen declaring earlier this month that the Sussexes would always remain “much loved members of the family.” There’s no sugarcoating the fact that this […]

  • Desperate for more planes, cargo airlines are buying up aging passenger jets. Here's how they're converted to fly Amazon packages instead of people.

    Only a handful of companies around the world can perform these multi-million-dollar conversions, and slots are booked years in advance.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can vaccinated people still spread the coronavirus?

    Vaccinated people are wondering whether they can ease social distancing and mask-wearing. AP Photo/Darko BandicEditor’s note: So you’ve gotten your coronavirus vaccine, waited the two weeks for your immune system to respond to the shot and are now fully vaccinated. Does this mean you can make your way through the world like the old days without fear of spreading the virus? Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington working on coronavirus vaccines. She explains what the science shows about transmission post-vaccination – and whether new variants could change this equation. 1. Does vaccination completely prevent infection? The short answer is no. You can still get infected after you’ve been vaccinated. But your chances of getting seriously ill are almost zero. Many people think vaccines work like a shield, blocking a virus from infecting cells altogether. But in most cases, a person who gets vaccinated is protected from disease, not necessarily infection. Every person’s immune system is a little different, so when a vaccine is 95% effective, that just means 95% of people who receive the vaccine won’t get sick. These people could be completely protected from infection, or they could be getting infected but remain asymptomatic because their immune system eliminates the virus very quickly. The remaining 5% of vaccinated people can become infected and get sick, but are extremely unlikely to be hospitalized. Vaccination doesn’t 100% prevent you from getting infected, but in all cases it gives your immune system a huge leg up on the coronavirus. Whatever your outcome – whether complete protection from infection or some level of disease – you will be better off after encountering the virus than if you hadn’t been vaccinated. Vaccines prevent disease, not infection. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CC BY 2. Does infection always mean transmission? Transmission happens when enough viral particles from an infected person get into the body of an uninfected person. In theory, anyone infected with the coronavirus could potentially transmit it. But a vaccine will reduce the chance of this happening. In general, if vaccination doesn’t completely prevent infection, it will significantly reduce the amount of virus coming out of your nose and mouth – a process called shedding – and shorten the time that you shed the virus. This is a big deal. A person who sheds less virus is less likely to transmit it to someone else. This seems to be the case with coronavirus vaccines. In a recent preprint study which has yet to be peer reviewed, Israeli researchers tested 2,897 vaccinated people for signs of coronavirus infection. Most had no detectable virus, but people who were infected had one-quarter the amount of virus in their bodies as unvaccinated people tested at similar times post-infection. Less coronavirus virus means less chance of spreading it, and if the amount of virus in your body is low enough, the probability of transmitting it may reach almost zero. However, researchers don’t yet know where that cutoff is for the coronavirus, and since the vaccines don’t provide 100% protection from infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people continue to wear masks and social distance even after they’ve been vaccinated. New, more infectious and transmissible variants of the coronavirus might limit the effectiveness of current vaccines. AP Photo/John Raoux 3. What about the new coronavirus variants? New variants of coronavirus have emerged in recent months, and recent studies show that vaccines are less effective against certain ones, like the B1351 variant first identified in South Africa. Every time SARS-CoV-2 replicates, it gets new mutations. In recent months, researchers have found new variants that are more infective – meaning a person needs to breathe in less virus to become infected – and other variants that are more transmissible - meaning they increase the amount of virus a person sheds. And researchers have also found at least one new variant that seems to be better at evading the immune system, according to early data. So how does this relate to vaccines and transmission? For the South Africa variant, vaccines still provide greater than 85% protection from getting severely ill with COVID–19. But when you count mild and moderate cases, they provide, at best, only about 50%-60% protection. That means at least 40% of vaccinated people will still have a strong enough infection – and enough virus in their body – to cause at least moderate disease. If vaccinated people have more virus in their bodies and it takes less of that virus to infect another person, there will be higher probability a vaccinated person could transmit these new strains of the coronavirus. If all goes well, vaccines will very soon reduce the rate of severe disease and death worldwide. To be sure, any vaccine that reduces disease severity is also, at the population level, reducing the amount of virus being shed overall. But because of the emergence of new variants, vaccinated people still have the potential to shed and spread the coronavirus to other people, vaccinated or otherwise. This means it will likely take much longer for vaccines to reduce transmission and for populations to reach herd immunity than if these new variants had never emerged. Exactly how long that will take is a balance between how effective vaccines are against emerging strains and how transmissible and infectious these new strains are. [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Deborah Fuller, University of Washington. Read more:How to stay safe with a fast-spreading new coronavirus variant on the looseWhat you need to know about the new COVID-19 variants Deborah Fuller receives funding from the National Institute of Health and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.