Scientists shot tardigrades out of a gun at more than 2,000 mph to see if the critters could survive

Aylin Woodward
·4 min read
Scientists are just starting to understand the tardigrade - and it&#39;s fascinating
A microscopic tardigrade. Shutterstock

Tardigrades have a reputation for being among the hardiest critters in the animal kingdom.

These microscopic creatures can survive in the vacuum of space, inside a volcano, and in an Antarctic lake 50 miles underground. They have even returned to normal functioning after being frozen for three decades.

But according to a recent study in the journal Astrobiology, even seemingly indestructible tardigrades have their limits.

The researchers shot canisters full of tardigrades out of a high-speed gun at various speeds to see if the creatures could survive the pressure of each resulting impact.

After being shot out at speeds under 900 meters per second (about 2,000 miles per hour) - that's faster than your average bullet - the tardigrades could be revived. Any faster than that, according to Alejandra Traspas, an astrochemist at Queen Mary University in London and a co-author of the study, and they didn't make it.

Being shot more than 2,000 mph meant the critters experienced 1.14 gigapascals of pressure on impact - that's equivalent to the pressure of about 40,000 people standing on your back at once.

"They just mush," Traspas told Science.

Solving a lunar mystery

tardigrade
A microscopic image of an Antarctic tardigrade found in a frozen moss sample. Tsujimoto et al. 2016 Cryobiology (photo by Megumu Tsujimoto (NIPR))

Tardigrades are also known as water bears or moss piglets - apt nicknames, considering that these 0.05-inch-long organisms look like eight-legged potatoes with scrunched up faces and tiny paws under a microscope.

The critters can withstand temperatures between minus 458 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 272 degrees Celsius) and 304 degrees Fahrenheit (151 degrees Celsius) and pressure up to six times that of the deepest part of Earth's oceans.

They're able to survive lethal radiation and temperatures because water bears, like their namesake, can enter a state of hibernation. Tardigrades can go without water and oxygen for long periods of time in a state of suspended animation called cryptobiosis, in which their bodies dry up and their metabolisms shut down. Place a dehydrated, hibernating tardigrade in water and it regains its full function in a matter of hours.

So when an Israeli spacecraft carrying a horde of hibernating tardigrades crash landed on the moon in April 2019 due to a computer glitch, scientists thought the animals would surely have survived.

But Traspas wasn't so sure: "I was very curious," she told Science. "I wanted to know if they were alive."

Tardigrade
Tardigrades look like microscopic bears. American Museum of Natural History

To test the theory, Traspas' team froze 20 tardigrades (to get them to hibernate), loaded them into hollow nylon bullets, and fired them at sandbags using a high-speed gun.

They found the animals just couldn't survive an impact if the bullet was fired at more than 2,000 miles per hour - only fragments of the tardigrades remained - because the pressure of 1.14 gigapascals from the impact was just to great.

Although the spacecraft was only traveling about 310 miles per hour when it smashed into the moon, the impact pressure when the lander hit the lunar surface was "well above" that 1.14-gigapascal threshold, according to Traspas.

"We can confirm they didn't survive," she told Science.

meteorite
An artist's depiction of a meteorite falling to the ground. Marko Aliaksandr/Shutterstock

The findings also throw some cold water on the theory known as panspermia, which suggests microscopic organisms like tardigrades can hitchhike across the solar system on asteroids fragments that ricocheted into space after their parent rocks hit a moon, for example.

According to panspermia proponents, those asteroid fragments, or meteorites - and the organisms they carry - could one day seed life on another planet.

But if tardigrades can't survive the pressures of a collision with our moon, it's unlikely they could survive a meteorite impact with another planet, the study authors wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic rocket plane flies to edge of space

    Sir Richard Branson's spaceplane completes the first of three key test flights above New Mexico.

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

    He may be “shocked” over his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, but at least he’s staying busy.

  • ‘The Bad Batch’ brings back a fan-favorite ‘Mandalorian’ character

    If you’ve been missing the thrilling action of the premiere, this week’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch should delight you. Hope you like speeder chases.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Prince Harry says the British press won't stop until Meghan Markle dies like Princess Diana

    The Duke of Sussex has spoken about the damaging treatment Meghan Markle and Princess Diana faced at the hands of the British press.

  • Kidney of a Jewish father killed by an anti-Israel mob donated by his family to an Arab woman from Jerusalem

    Arab Randa Aweis' kidney transplant from Yigal Yehoshua, a Jew killed in Lod, is a 'symbol of hope' in the Israel-Palestine conflict, say doctors.

  • Trump charged US taxpayers $40,000 for Secret Service to use a room at Mar-a-Lago in the months since he left office: WaPo

    Trump moved to his Bedminster, New Jersey resort earlier this month and it's unclear whether he's charging Secret Service to stay or work there.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman has ever tried it in competition

    Even after achieving a feat others have never dared to try, Biles critiqued herself because she "got a little nervous on the landing."

  • Madison Crawthorn sparks wave of abuse against Ilhan Omar with social media post

    ‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram

  • Risk of Nuclear War Over Taiwan in 1958 Said to Be Greater Than Publicly Known

    WASHINGTON — When communist Chinese forces began shelling islands controlled by Taiwan in 1958, the United States rushed to back up its ally with military force — including drawing up plans to carry out nuclear strikes on mainland China, according to an apparently still-classified document that sheds new light on how dangerous that crisis was. U.S. military leaders pushed for a first-use nuclear strike on China, accepting the risk that the Soviet Union would retaliate in kind on behalf of its ally and millions of people would die, dozens of pages from a classified 1966 study of the confrontation show. The government censored those pages when it declassified the study for public release. The document was disclosed by Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked a classified history of the Vietnam War, known as the Pentagon Papers, 50 years ago. Ellsberg said he had copied the top secret study about the Taiwan Strait crisis at the same time but did not disclose it then. He is now highlighting it amid new tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times While it has been known in broader strokes that United States officials considered using atomic weapons against mainland China if the crisis escalated, the pages reveal in new detail how aggressive military leaders were in pushing for authority to do so if communist forces, which had started shelling the so-called offshore islands, intensified their attacks. The crisis in 1958 instead ebbed when Mao Zedong’s communist forces broke off the attacks on the islands, leaving them in the control of Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist Republic of China forces based on Taiwan. More than six decades later, strategic ambiguity about Taiwan’s status — and about American willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend it — persists. The previously censored information is significant both historically and now, said Odd Arne Westad, a Yale University historian who specializes in the Cold War and China and who reviewed the pages for The New York Times. “This confirms, to me at least, that we came closer to the United States using nuclear weapons” during the 1958 crisis “than what I thought before,” he said. “In terms of how the decision-making actually took place, this is a much more illustrative level than what we have seen.” Drawing parallels to today’s tensions — when China’s own conventional military might has grown far beyond its 1958 ability, and when it has its own nuclear weapons — Westad said the documents provided fodder to warn of the dangers of an escalating confrontation over Taiwan. Even in 1958, officials doubted the United States could successfully defend Taiwan using only conventional weapons, the documents show. If China invaded today, Westad said, “it would put tremendous pressure on U.S. policymakers, in the case of such a confrontation, to think about how they might deploy nuclear weapons.” “That should be sobering for everyone involved,” he added. In exposing a historical antecedent for the present tensions, Ellsberg said that was exactly the takeaway he wanted the public to debate. He argued that inside the Pentagon, contingency planning was likely underway for the possibility of an armed conflict over Taiwan — including what to do if any defense using conventional weapons appeared to be falling short. “As the possibility of another nuclear crisis over Taiwan is being bandied about this very year, it seems very timely to me to encourage the public, Congress and the executive branch to pay attention to what I make available to them,” he said about what he characterized as “shallow” and “reckless” high-level discussions during the 1958 Taiwan Strait crisis. He added, “I do not believe the participants were more stupid or thoughtless than those in between or in the current Cabinet.” Among other details, the pages that the government censored in the official release of the study describe the attitude of Gen. Laurence Kutner, the top Air Force commander for the Pacific. He wanted authorization for a first-use nuclear attack on mainland China at the start of any armed conflict. To that end, he praised a plan that would start by dropping atomic bombs on Chinese airfields but not other targets, arguing that its relative restraint would make it harder for skeptics of nuclear warfare in the U.S. government to block the plan. “There would be merit in a proposal from the military to limit the war geographically” to the air bases, “if that proposal would forestall some misguided humanitarian’s intention to limit a war to obsolete iron bombs and hot lead,” Kutner said at one meeting. At the same time, officials considered it very likely that the Soviet Union would respond to an atomic attack on China with retaliatory nuclear strikes. (In retrospect, it is not clear whether this premise was accurate. Historians say U.S. leaders, who saw communism as a monolithic global conspiracy, did not appreciate or understand an emerging Sino-Soviet split.) But U.S. military officials preferred that risk to the possibility of losing the islands. The study paraphrased Gen. Nathan Twining, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as saying that if atomic bombings of air bases did not force China to break off the conflict, there would be “no alternative but to conduct nuclear strikes deep into China as far north as Shanghai.” He suggested that such strikes would “almost certainly involve nuclear retaliation against Taiwan and possibly against Okinawa,” the Japanese island where U.S. military forces were based, “but he stressed that if national policy is to defend the offshore islands then the consequences had to be accepted.” The study also paraphrased the secretary of state, John Foster Dulles, as observing to the Joint Chiefs of Staff that “nobody would mind very much the loss of the offshore islands but that loss would mean further communist aggression. Nothing seems worth a world war until you looked at the effect of not standing up to each challenge posed.” Ultimately, President Dwight Eisenhower pushed back against the generals and decided to rely on conventional weapons at first. But nobody wanted to enter another protracted conventional conflict like the Korean War, so there was “unanimous belief that this would have to be quickly followed by nuclear strikes unless the Chinese communists called off this operation.” Ellsberg said he copied the full version of the study when he copied the Pentagon Papers. But he did not share the Taiwan study with reporters who wrote about the Vietnam War study in 1971, like Neil Sheehan of The Times. Ellsberg quietly posted the full study online in 2017 when he published a book, “Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner.” One of its footnotes mentions in passing that passages and pages omitted from the study are available on his website. But he did not quote the study’s material in his book, he said, because lawyers for his publisher worried about potential legal liability. He also did little else to draw attention to the fact that its redacted pages are visible in the version he posted. As a result, few noticed it. One of the few who did was William Burr, a senior analyst at George Washington University’s National Security Archive, who mentioned it in a footnote in a March blog post about threats to use nuclear weapons in the Cold War. Burr said he had tried about two decades to use the Freedom of Information Act to obtain a new declassification review of the study — which was written by Morton Halperin for the RAND Corp. — but the Pentagon was unable to locate an unabridged copy in its files. (RAND, a nongovernmental think tank, is not itself subject to information act requests.) Ellsberg said tensions over Taiwan did not seem as urgent in 2017. But the uptick in saber-rattling — he pointed to a recent cover of The Economist magazine that labeled Taiwan “the most dangerous place on Earth” and a recent opinion column by The Times’ Thomas Friedman titled, “Is There a War Coming Between China and the U.S.?” — prompted him to conclude it was important to get the information into greater public view. Michael Szonyi, a Harvard University historian and author of a book about one of the offshore islands at the heart of the crisis, “Cold War Island: Quemoy on the Front Line,” called the material’s availability “hugely interesting.” Any new confrontation over Taiwan could escalate, and officials today would be “asking themselves the same questions that these folks were asking in 1958,” he said, linking the risks created by “dramatic” miscalculations and misunderstandings during serious planning for the use of nuclear weapons in 1958 and today’s tensions. Ellsberg said he also had another reason for highlighting his exposure of that material. Now 90, he said he wanted to take on the risk of becoming a defendant in a test case challenging the Justice Department’s growing practice of using the Espionage Act to prosecute officials who leak information. Enacted during World War I, the Espionage Act makes it a crime to retain or disclose, without authorization, defense-related information that could harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary. Its wording covers everyone — not only spies — and it does not allow defendants to urge juries to acquit on the basis that disclosures were in the public interest. Using the Espionage Act to prosecute leakers was once rare. In 1973, Ellsberg himself was charged under it, before a judge threw out the charges because of government misconduct. The first successful such conviction was in 1985. But it has now become routine for the Justice Department to bring such charges. Most of the time, defendants strike plea deals to avoid long sentences, so there is no appeal. The Supreme Court has not confronted questions about whether the law’s wording or application trammels First Amendment rights. Saying the Justice Department should charge him for his open admission that he disclosed the classified study about the Taiwan crisis without authorization, Ellsberg said he would handle his defense in a way that would tee up the First Amendment issues for the Supreme Court. “I will, if indicted, be asserting my belief that what I am doing — like what I’ve done in the past — is not criminal,” he said, arguing that using the Espionage Act “to criminalize classified truth-telling in the public interest” is unconstitutional. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Duke of Cambridge found 'comfort and solace in Scottish outdoors' after mother's death

    The Duke of Cambridge has revealed that he found "comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors" in wake of his mother's death. Prince William, who is the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, gave a speech as it opened on Saturday. He said he remembers vividly being at Balmoral when he heard of his mother Diana's death in 1997. "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest," he said. "I was in Balmoral when I was told my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. "Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. "Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

  • In a playoff pinch, Maxime Lajoie makes an unlikely Hurricanes debut

    The defenseman spent the entire season in the minors but took Jake Gardiner’s spot in the lineup with Jaccob Slavin out.

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack