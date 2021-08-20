A scientist's simple animation shows how the planets rocket around the sun at wildly different speeds

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·2 min read
planets solar system scale
An artist's concept of our solar system showing a sense of scale and distance. NASA

At this very moment, Earth and all other planets in our solar system are careening around the sun at unfathomable speeds.

Planetary scientist James O'Donoghue is on a mission to help people visualize that mind-boggling movement. O'Donoghue, who works for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, uses his free time to boil down the complex physics of our solar system into bite-sized animations.

Two of his videos capture how fast each planet travels. The visualizations reveal that planets close to the sun are shooting through space at astonishing speeds. By comparison, the more distant planets seem to meander along at a leisurely pace.

That's because objects closer to the sun have to move faster so that its gravity doesn't pull them into a fiery death.

"All objects that we see in stable orbits around the sun are there because they orbit fast enough to escape its gravitational pull. If they were not fast enough they wouldn't escape," O'Donoghue told Insider. "In short, the planets we see today are the survivors."

The first video, below, shows each planet's velocity on its path around the sun. Mercury, the closest to the sun, travels nearly 30 miles per second along its path. Neptune may look slow, but it's still covering 3 miles every second. That's about six times faster than a bullet.

The animation above does not show how many orbits the planets are completing relative to each other, though.

So O'Donoghue made another animation, below, to count orbits (note the "number of orbits" ticker that appears to the right of the planets). Each time a planet crosses the screen, it's completing one orbit around the sun.

"Objects close to the sun necessarily orbit faster by virtue of existing there," O'Donoghue said.

As a result, Mercury orbits the sun several times in each Earth year. Neptune, however, takes nearly 164 Earth years to complete its trip around our star.

Pluto is not pictured because it's a dwarf planet.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: Will I still be able to fly in a net zero world?

    A new study asks if lifestyle changes including an end to flying will be necessary to reach net zero?

  • Will Afghanistan become a haven for terrorism again?

    President Biden insists the U.S. can keep extremist groups under control from a distance. Is he right?

  • Nature: Rattlesnakes' sound 'trick' fools human ears

    Rattlesnakes have evolved a clever method of convincing humans that danger is closer than you think.

  • Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Could Unlock Energy Source

    Scientists at National Ignition Facility (NIF), operated by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, have had a nuclear fusion breakthrough. The post Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Could Unlock Energy Source appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASA Says This Lake Is Like Being on Mars—and Turkey Wants to Save It From Tourists

    GettyYaǧmur Güneş wanted to study Mars. On an exchange year spent in the U.S., she’d encountered the concept of planetary geology and was completely fascinated. “I didn’t know that I could practice geology beyond Earth,” says Güneş. Soon, she shifted her science studies to focus on Martian analogs, places on Earth that share physical or geological features with the red planet.“Whatever I’m working on, I’m always trying to make connections about Mars, trying to understand what I know, thinking ab

  • Jeff Bezos Made NASA an Offer It Can't Refuse

    The short answer to that question is: SpaceX, which in April won a $2.9 billion contract from NASA to build the space agency's new Human Landing System -- beating out Blue Origin and its partners Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) in the process. Blue Origin still might get a piece of this most lucrative of government space contracts. As you may recall, no sooner did NASA name its winner on the Human Landing System (HLS) contract than the losers -- Blue Origin and its friends, and also a third team led by Leidos subsidiary Dynetics -- protested the award to the Government Accountability Office.

  • A Chinese satellite seems to have collided with a piece of a Russian rocket in March - the first big space crash in a decade

    A Chinese satellite mysteriously broke apart earlier this year. A Harvard astronomer realized that a chunk of Russian rocket likely crashed into it.

  • Curiosity Rover Spots Sand Ripples Made by Winds on Mars

    NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped new panoramic images of surreal, wind-swept sand dunes on the red, rocky surface of Mars. The post Curiosity Rover Spots Sand Ripples Made by Winds on Mars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • A Quick Guide to Egyptian Astrology

    You might have been born under Aquarius, but in Egyptian astrology, you could be considered Amun Ra.

  • The cheapest way to prevent pandemics is to cut them off at the source

    A Harvard-led scientific task force argues it would be far less expensive to prevent the next pandemic by stopping the spillover of animal pathogens to humans.Why it matters: Though it's still unclear precisely how COVID-19 originated, scientists know most emerging human diseases begin in animals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeActions to stop spillovers could reduce the chances of future pandemics while preserving the environme

  • Rocket builder United Launch Alliance to mandate COVID-19 vaccines from Sept. 1

    Major U.S. companies are now requiring compulsory vaccinations against the coronavirus in light of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks. Chief Executive Tory Bruno said the recent increase in cases among teammates was beginning to weigh on schedules and negatively impact the company's ability to meet commitments to customers, according to an earlier report https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/19/united-launch-alliance-requiring-covid-19-vaccines-sept-1.html by CNBC, citing a company-wide email.

  • Why Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin are suing NASA

    When the existence of Blue Origin was first revealed by reporter Brad Stone in 2003, four years after the secretive start-up was founded, Jeff Bezos wouldn’t comment on his space company directly. Instead, he issued a pean to the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA), that premiere purveyor of final frontier exploration. “NASA is a national treasure, and it’s total bull that anyone should be frustrated by NASA,” the mogul wrote in an email to Stone.

  • CFC ban bought us time to fight climate change, say scientists

    A global treaty banning ozone-depleting chemicals in 1987 may have averted a climate catastrophe today.

  • August's full moon is this weekend. Here's why it's also called a 'sturgeon moon.'

    The next full moon will take place this weekend, and the August 2021 full moon will be both a "sturgeon moon" and a "blue moon."

  • India approves world's first DNA Covid vaccine

    ZyCoV-D prevents symptomatic disease in 66% of those vaccinated, the vaccine maker says.

  • Gov. Baker disappointed by lack of federal guidance on COVID-19 booster shots

    A Boston doctor on a CDC advisory panel says she and her colleagues were thinking that boosters would eventually be needed.

  • Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE: CYBN) Files Two International Patent Applications In Support Of The Company's Research Phase Programs

    Cybin (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE: CYBN), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has filed two additional international patent applications; these applications open the possibility for CYBN to obtain patent coverage in 153 countries and, if approved, allow the company to file future national applications into treaty member jurisdictions. The company filed the applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”). One of the patent applications concerns a group of propr

  • We can relate to Saturn’s big ol’ jiggly middle section

    We’ve really let ourselves go during the pandemic, but apparently we aren’t alone. Researchers at Caltech recently published a new study of the sixth planet in our solar system presenting substantial evidence that our ringed neighbor’s center isn’t as rock solid as many assumed, but is instead a “‘fuzzy’ core that jiggles around” composed of ice, rock, and gas. “This diffuse core extends out to about 60% of Saturn’s radius—a huge leap from the 10 to 20% of a planet’s radius that a traditional co

  • Doctors could test to determine who needs COVID-19 booster shot

    Researchers at Baltimore's Sinai Hospital are working on figuring out who needs a COVID-19 booster shot and when. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, researchers at Sinai Hospital shifted their focus from heart disease drugs to the study of COVID-19 after noticing many COVID-19 patients suffered from clotting events.