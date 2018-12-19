Scientists slam door on the alleged 'pause' in global warming

Today, climate change deniers will resurrect the tired old argument that Earth's global warming stalled sometime at the beginning of this century.

The evidence for such a slowdown, however, doesn't exist.

A diverse group of global researchers published two papers in the scientific journal Environmental Research Letters on Tuesday, affirming why such claims of a global warming hiatus are and always were misleading, at best.

"We find there never was any statistical evidence for it," Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth System Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and coauthor of the research, said over email.

Earth's temperature trend. More

Image: nasa giss

The planet has gradually warmed over the last century, and beginning around 1980, started warming at an accelerated pace.

When the supposed hiatus is brought up, it's usually said to have started after 1998 and lasted over a decade.

Here's what really happened: In 1998, Earth's warming trend got a potent boost from the normal climatic event, El Niño, in which warmer sea surface temperatures over a large swath of the Pacific Ocean can ultimately amplify overall global temperatures (it happened again in 2016). But in the decade after 1998, many years didn't exceed that notably robust year of warming, and the rate of warming didn't rise as much as climate models predicted.

This led to mostly unfounded notions of a "hiatus."

The problem is, if one looks exclusively at select years or just the decade after 1998, one could convince themselves that the greater warming trend had indeed stalled, study coauthor Stephan Lewandowsky, a cognitive scientist at Bristol University who studies human decision-making, said in an interview.

But that's a statistical blunder, which ignores the greater warming trend.

"Every scientist knows you can’t make any claim about the climate based upon a few years of data," Naomi Oreskes, professor of the history of science at Harvard University and a study coauthor, said in an interview.

Still, climate-contrarians promoted the hiatus. And to address the question, some scientists pursued the question, giving it some — if limited — life.

"It seemed obvious that this was a contrarian bone that had been thrown to get scientists to chase after it," said Oreskes, who noted that over 200 scientific studies either cited "the pause" or researched it.

With these newly-published papers, however, international scientists have shown that there's nothing unusual the global warming trend in the decade or so after 1998, and filled in some missing data about warming in the Arctic.

A smoothed line showing normal global mean surface temperature rates of warming. Blue shows slower periods, and red is faster. More