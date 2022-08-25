Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

LAURA UNGAR
·4 min read

Scientists have created “synthetic” mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.

The lab-created embryos mirror a natural mouse embryo up to 8 ½ days after fertilization, containing the same structures, including one like a beating heart.

In the near term, researchers hope to use these so-called embryoids to better understand early stages of development and study mechanisms behind disease without the need for as many lab animals. The feat could also lay the foundation for creating synthetic human embryos for research in the future.

“We are undoubtedly facing a new technological revolution, still very inefficient … but with enormous potential,” said Lluís Montoliu, a research professor at the National Biotechnology Centre in Spain who is not part of the research. “It is reminiscent of such spectacular scientific advances as the birth of Dolly the sheep” and others.

A study published Thursday in the journal Nature, by Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz at the California Institute of Technology and her colleagues, was the latest to describe the synthetic mouse embryos. A similar study, by Jacob Hanna at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and his colleagues, was published earlier this month in the journal Cell. Hanna was also a coauthor on the Nature paper.

Zernicka-Goetz, an expert in stem cell biology, said one reason to study the early stages of development is to get more insight into why the majority of human pregnancies are lost at an early stage and embryos created for in vitro fertilization fail to implant and develop in up to 70% of cases. Studying natural development is difficult for many reasons, she said, including the fact that very few human embryos are donated for research and scientists face ethical constraints.

Building embryo models is an alternative way to study these issues.

To create the synthetic embryos, or “embryoids,” described in the Nature paper, scientists combined embryonic stem cells and two other types of stem cells – all from mice. They did this in the lab, using a particular type of dish that allowed the three types of cells to come together. While the embryoids they created weren’t all perfect, Zernicka-Goetz said, the best ones were “indistinguishable” from natural mouse embryos. Besides the heart-like structure, they also develop head-like structures.

”This is really the first model that allows you to study brain development in the context of the whole developing mouse embryo,” she said.

The roots of this work go back decades, and both Zernicka-Goetz and Hanna said their groups were working on this line of research for many years. Zernicka-Goetz said her group submitted its study to Nature in November.

Scientists said next steps include trying to coax the synthetic mouse embryos to develop past 8 ½ days – with the eventual goal of getting them to term, which is 20 days for a mouse.

At this point, they “struggle to go past” the 8 1/2-day mark, said Gianluca Amadei, a coauthor on the Nature paper based at the University of Cambridge. “We think that we will be able to get them over the hump, so to speak, so they can continue developing.”

The scientists expect that after about 11 days of development the embryo will fail without a placenta, but they hope researchers can someday also find a way to create a synthetic placenta. At this point, they don't know if they will be able to get the synthetic embryos all the way to term without a mouse womb.

Researchers said they don’t see creating human versions of these synthetic embryos soon but do see it happening in time. Hanna called it “the next obvious thing.”

Other scientists have already used human stem cells to create a “blastoid, ” a structure mimicking a pre-embryo, that can serve as a research alternative to a real one.

Such work is subject to ethical concerns. For decades, a “14-day rule” on growing embryos in the lab growing human embryos in the lab has guided researchers. Last year, the International Society for Stem Cell Research recommended relaxing the rule under limited circumstances.

Scientists stress that growing a baby from a synthetic human embryo is neither possible nor under consideration.

“Perspective on this report is important since, without it, the headline that a mammalian embryo has been built in vitro can lead to the thought that the same can be done with humans soon,” said developmental biologist Alfonso Martinez Arias of the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Spain, whose group has developed alternative stem cell based models of animal development.

"In the future, similar experiments will be done with human cells and that, at some point, will yield similar results," he said. " This should encourage considerations of the ethics and societal impact of these experiments before they happen.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Deepwater Horizon spill linked to gene expression changes in dolphins

    Bottlenose dolphins living near the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico show striking signs of genetic changes associated with a wide variety of

  • Pfizer's RSV vaccine protects against severe illness in older adults

    Is there an RSV vaccine for adults? Pfizer’s experimental vaccine for the RSV respiratory virus prevented severe illness in a late-stage clinical trial.

  • The Graph Adds Gnosis Chain to Its Decentralized Blockchain Indexing Protocol

    Gnosis Chain is the first chain after Ethereum to gain support on The Graph’s decentralized network, which will soon replace The Graph’s centralized “hosted” service.

  • Rugby farmer: 'Drought means potatoes half the size of usual'

    Farmer Andrew Mitchell says even rain at this point may cause his produce more harm than good.

  • Biden's climate bill is already kickstarting new clean energy businesses

    The Inflation Reduction Act is a $370 billion rocket booster for the US clean energy industry—and companies big and small are already strapping in for the ride.

  • US: Strikes kill 4 Iranian-backed militia members in Syria

    Four Iranian-backed militia members were killed in U.S. strikes in Syria on Wednesday in response to attacks by the group in recent weeks, the U.S. military said Thursday. In a statement, U.S. Central Command said U.S. forces also destroyed seven enemy rocket launchers on Wednesday hours after militia fighters fired rockets at two U.S. military installations in northeast Syria. Central Command provided additional details about the strikes on Thursday, saying they were done with Apache helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 Howitzers.

  • Dangerous heat predicted to hit 3 times more often in future

    What's considered officially “dangerous heat” in coming decades will likely hit much of the world at least three times more often as climate change worsens, according to a new study. In much of Earth's wealthy mid-latitudes, spiking temperatures and humidity that feel like 103 degrees (39.4 degrees Celsius) or higher -- now an occasional summer shock — statistically should happen 20 to 50 times a year by mid-century, said a study Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change. The study said a heat index considered “extremely dangerous” where the feels-like heat index exceeds 124 degrees (51 degrees Celsius) — now something that rarely happens — will likely strike a tropical belt that includes India one to four weeks a year by century's end.

  • Tesla says California should toughen EV requirements

    The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is set to vote on Thursday to approve regulations that would require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids that could also have gasoline engines. Electric carmaker Tesla is calling for a faster route to all electric, but a trade association representing other auto makers said the regulations as proposed would present a tough manufacturing challenge. California Governor Gavin Newsom first announced the plan to phase out vehicles that run on gasoline by 2035 in September 2020.

  • Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults

    Pfizer's COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults, while still reducing the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors, according to a large study published Wednesday. The results from a 109,000-patient Israeli study are likely to renew questions about the U.S. government's use of Paxlovid, which has become the go-to treatment for COVID-19 due to its at-home convenience. The researchers found that Paxlovid reduced hospitalizations among people 65 and older by roughly 75% when given shortly after infection.

  • Watch: Ryse Aerotech’s Ultra-Lightweight eVTOL Just Completed Its First Manned Flight

    The single-seater can fly for up to 25 miles at speeds of up to 58 mph.

  • Five of the most breathtaking images from NASA’s Webb telescope

    Since the first photos debuted from NASA’s new James Webb in July, a steady stream of breathtaking images have been released by the groundbreaking telescope. The $10 billion James Webb telescope, which replaced the aging Hubble telescope and launched into space in December 2021, has captured distant galaxies, blazing stars light years away and a…

  • The Space Launch System is yesterday’s rocket

    It is powered by yesterday’s technology and brought about by yesterday’s thinking

  • A ‘Waterworld’ like one seen in 1995 Kevin Costner sci-fi movie may have been found

    “A planet completely covered by a thick layer of water.”

  • NASA, Boeing to give update on crewed launch of Starliner spacecraft Thursday

    NASA and Boeing will update the progress of the Starliner spacecraft on Thursday.

  • NASA prepares for powerful maiden moon rocket launch

    Final preparations are underway for the first flight of the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. Mark Strassmann reports on NASA's Artemis missions and long-term exploration goals.

  • EXPLAINER: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

    Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s new moon rocket makes its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024 for a lap around the moon, with NASA aiming to land two people on the lunar surface by the end of 2025.

  • Elon Musk's College Sweetheart Puts Gifts, Photos Up for Auction to Pay for Stepson's Education: 'A Snapshot'

    Photographs of Elon Musk taken in the mid-1990s during his relationship with college girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne are currently up for auction. Through RR Auction, Gwynne is selling 21 items from the couple's year together as students at the University of Pennsylvania. They include images of a "silly" Musk taken long before he became the CEO of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX.

  • 'One giant leap closer': NASA identifies landing sites in preparation to return humans to moon

    Scientists are excited to explore the moon's polar region, parts of which are perpetually shaded from the sun. and potential landing sites for Artemis III.

  • Pictures of Jupiter offer a unique look at its rings and auroras

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured new images of auroras, giant storms and swirling clouds on Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system.

  • The New Moon In Virgo Is Here To Help You Stop Procrastinating On That Thing

    The new moon in Virgo is happening on August 27, 2022. Professional astrologer Donna Page breaks down what you can expect based on your zodiac sign.