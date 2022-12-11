Scientists tangle over a Jurassic mystery: Could the tail of a dinosaur go supersonic?
The dinosaur formerly known as Brontosaurus could certainly do a lot of damage with its long tail — but just how fast could that tail whip?
Years ago, a team of researchers — including Nathan Myhrvold, a former Microsoft executive who’s now the CEO of Bellevue, Wash.-based Intellectual Ventures — built a quarter-scale dinosaur tail from 3-D printed vertebrae and a bullwhip popper, and thrashed it around. Their aim was to show that the diplodocid dinosaur now known as Apatosaurus louisae could whip its tail with a supersonic crack more than 150 million years ago.
The team determined that the tail could indeed go supersonic, producing a crack as loud as the report of a naval gun and most likely scaring off potential predators. But now other researchers say their computer modeling shows that Apatosaurus’ tail wasn’t structurally strong enough to sustain a supersonic crack.
“Such an elongated and slender structure would allow achieving tip velocities in the order of 30 m/s, or 100 km/h [62 mph], far slower than the speed of sound,” a team led by Simone Conti of Portugal’s NOVA School of Science and Technology asserted this week in Scientific Reports.
Suffice it to say that Myhrvold isn’t convinced. “Their model is a joke,” he told GeekWire in an email. “They made a model that had a low maximum speed, in the motion they tried. They didn’t move the tail in the correct manner. … This is very much like saying, ‘Gee, I bought a bullwhip and wiggled it, but didn’t hear a crack, so that refutes that bullwhips can crack!'”
So it sounds as if the speed of a dinosaur’s tail will continue to be under dispute. Let’s just hope dueling paleontologists don’t pull out the bullwhips.
More from GeekWire:
No pie in the sky: Portland pizza is best in U.S., Nathan Myhrvold says in latest epic cookbook
Bill Gates and Nathan Myhrvold invest in new fund to back metamaterials tech startups
Tech titan Nathan Myhrvold and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart dish about pizza
‘This is real’: Electric aircraft maker Eviation set to fly battery-powered plane this year