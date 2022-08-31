Scientists unearth ancient tomb in Peru

ABC News

"They know that I was working with the coalition forces," Abdul, a former interpreter for the U.S. Marines said about the Taliban when ABC News spoke with him in June 2021. Just two months later, the United States-backed Afghan government collapsed, and the Taliban swept through Kabul, taking over the country. Chaos ensued as thousands of Afghans rushed to the Kabul airport to flee, 13 U.S. service members, along with 170 Afghans were killed in a terrorist bombing, and a U.S. transport plane departed with Afghans clinging to its wheels.