Scientists in US and Canada set to battle murder hornets

FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, an Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington state Dept. of Agriculture in Olympia, Wash. Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are opening new fronts in the war against the so-called murder hornets as the giant insects begin establishing nests this spring. The scientists said Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the battle to prevent the apex predators from establishing a foothold in North America is being fought mostly in Whatcom County, Washington and the nearby Fraser Valley of British Columbia, where the hornets have been spotted in recent years. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
·4 min read

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists in the U.S. and Canada are opening new fronts in the war against so-called murder hornets as the giant insects begin establishing nests this spring.

The scientists said Wednesday that the battle to prevent the apex predators from establishing a foothold in North America is being fought mostly in Whatcom County, Washington, and the nearby Fraser Valley of British Columbia, where the hornets have been spotted in recent years.

“This is not a species we want to tolerate here in the United States,” said Sven-Erik Spichiger of the Washington state Department of Agriculture, which eradicated a nest of the Asian giant hornets last year. “The Asian giant hornet is not supposed to be here."

“We may not get them all, but we will get as many as we can," he said of eradication efforts this year.

Paul van Westendorp of the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries said the hornets pose threats to human life, to valuable bee populations needed to pollinate crops and to other insects.

“It's an absolutely serious danger to our health and well-being,” he said. “These are intimidating insects.”

One major front will be setting thousands of traps this spring to capture queens that are trying to establish nests, officials said. Both government agencies and private citizens will set traps, they said.

Another effort is underway to determine exactly where in Asia these hornets came from, to try and learn how they are getting across the Pacific Ocean, scientists said. The theory is they are crossing on cargo ships, Spichiger said.

While hundreds of the hornets were killed when the nest in Whatcom County was destroyed last October, only a handful of the hornets were spotted in British Columbia last year, van Westendorp said.

Scientists have been studying the genetics of captured hornets and comparing them with those that exist in South Korea, Japan and China, Spichiger said.

Initial findings indicate the hornets found in the U.S. were linked to hornets in South Korea, while those in British Columbia were linked to hornets found in Japan, Spichiger said.

But it is not clear that the hornets found in North America actually migrated directly from those countries, said Anne LeBrun, a scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency is working to pin down the origin of murder hornets found here.

Hornet queens tend to emerge from winter quarters in the spring and establish nests to birth worker hornets. The hornets start attacking and destroying beneficial honey bees later in the year, eating the bees for protein as they raise more hornets, Soichiger said.

Whatcom County is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Washington state agency will continue using orange juice and rice cooking wine in traps this year, while citizens can use either orange juice or a brown sugar-based bait, officials said. Residents in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Jefferson, and Clallam counties in Washington have been encouraged to make their own traps starting in July.

Half of the confirmed reports of the species in the state last year and all of the reports about the hornets in British Columbia came from members of the public, officials said.

The first confirmed detection of an Asian giant hornet in Washington was made in December 2019 and the first hornet was trapped last July. Several more were subsequently caught, all in Whatcom County, which is in the northwestern corner of the state.

Asian giant hornets, an invasive pest not native to the U.S., are the world’s largest hornet and a predator of honey bees and other insects. A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours. The honey bees pollinate many of the crops in Washington’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry.

Asian giant hornets can deliver painful stings to people and spit venom. Despite their nickname and the hype that has stirred fears, the world’s largest hornets kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asian countries, and experts say it is probably far less. Meanwhile, hornets, wasps and bees typically found in the United States kill an average of 62 people a year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

The real threat from Asian giant hornets — which are 2 inches (5 centimeters) long — is their devastating attacks on honeybees, which are already under siege from problems like mites, diseases, pesticides and the loss of food.

Recommended Stories

  • Benefits outweigh the risks of AstraZeneca COVID shot as review continues - WHO

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue. The WHO listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine for emergency use last month, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world. More than a dozen European countries have suspended use of the vaccine this week amid concerns.

  • Astroscale space debris removal demo set for launch

    A mission will shortly launch to showcase commercial technology needed to clean up low-Earth orbit.

  • Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media

    Isaiah Livers of Michigan, Geo Baker of Rutgers and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa were among the college basketball players pushing for NCAA reforms on social media Wednesday, the day before the tournament tips off. With the hashtag (hash)NotNCAAProperty, players pushed for the association to permit college athletes to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personal appearances. ''The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness,'' Baker tweeted.

  • They've been underground for 17 years. Now billions of cicadas are ready to party.

    Billions of Brood X cicadas that have spent 17 years patiently growing in complete darkness⁠⁠ will emerge across the United States next week.

  • Seahawks ‘made strong bid to poach’ Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

    The Seattle Seahawks have "made a strong bid to poach" running back Leonard Fournette from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers per a report.

  • Bloomberg: New iPad Pros will include Thunderbolt and Mini LED tech

    A 2021 iPad Pro refresh could bring M1-class CPUs and Thunderbolt connectivity.

  • Mars: Vast amount of water may be locked up on planet

    Experts suggest much of the water Mars once had is now contained in minerals.

  • Tiger Woods thanks ‘incredible’ doctors as he makes it home weeks after high-speed car crash

    ‘I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,’ writes Woods

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden says Cuomo could end up prosecuted

    And the latest on the deadly shootings in Atlanta.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Michelle Obama voices sympathy for Meghan on race

    The former US first lady reacts to Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • UK mulling vaccine passport options for at home and abroad, minister says

    Britain is reviewing the idea of vaccine certificates to allow access to travel, hospitality and entertainment and discussing the best way to proceed in terms of fairness, said business minister Kwarsi Kwarteng. P&O Cruises said on Tuesday that it would only accept as passengers those who have had both doses of the vaccine for its trips around the UK this summer, sparking a fresh debate on the issue. More than half of Britain's adult population will have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.

  • What you need to know about Matthew Calamari, the Trump employee of 40 years implicated by Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.

  • Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

    NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet — a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome. The noises made by Perseverance's six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written NASA statement.

  • Mayorkas Calls GOP Rep.’s Question on Immigration ‘Extraordinarily Disrespectful’

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday criticized a question by Representative Kat Cammack (R., Fla.) regarding the southern border crisis as “extraordinarily disrespectful.” During a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Wednesday, Cammack told the story of her high school classmate who was “kidnapped by an illegal who had been deported multiple times” in 2006, according to Fox News. The Republican said that when policies “incentivize” illegal immigration without “proper mechanisms in place to protect our borders” that the impact has “resounding effects.” She asked “how many more” people like her classmate “have to be kidnapped across America” before Mayorkas decides to “take action.” Mayorkas called the question “extraordinarily disrespectful.” “Disrespectful not only to me, but disrespectful to the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security and to all the front-line personnel across this country who dedicate themselves to the safety and security of the American people,” he responded. “I’m sorry that you feel that way,” Cammack replied. “I’m sure the American people feel very disrespected about the border situation they’re facing right now.” Cammack also pressed Mayorkas to acknowledge that “it would stand to reason” that the U.S. is in an “emergency” since the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has been deployed to the border. However, keeping with administration officials’ reticence to label the situation at the border an “emergency” or “crisis,” the secretary said the department is “tackling” the “very serious challenge” at the southern border. Cammack pressed: “So, FEMA being the emergency management administration, they deal with emergencies and they are now being deployed to the border and it’s not an emergency? Is that what I’m hearing?” “The men and women of FEMA have tremendous operational capabilities” to handle the “challenges” that arise in missions, Mayorkas responded. His comments follow a statement on Tuesday in which he called the situation at the border “difficult” and noted that the U.S. is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While the statement said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he loosened immigration restrictions. Biden rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border. The Biden administration is struggling to get a grip on the rapidly deteriorating situation at the border: the number of migrant children in custody along the border has tripled in the past two weeks to more than 3,250 and of that more than 1,360 have been held for longer than the allowed three days, according to the report. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said there were roughly 100,000 apprehensions at the border last month.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.