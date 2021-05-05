How scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

  • Scientists use 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
  • Scientists use 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
  • Scientists use 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
  • Scientists use 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
  • Scientists use 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
1 / 5

How scientists are using a 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

Scientists use 'romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
Nathan Frandino
·2 min read

By Nathan Frandino

(Reuters) - White abalone - whose flesh is a delicacy and polished shell is prized as mother of pearl - are threatened with extinction. But scientists are looking to turn the tide for these unique sea snails by playing Cupid.

"White abalone are on the brink of extinction. They cannot come back without our help," said Kristin Aquilino, lead scientist for the White Abalone Captive Breeding Program, based at the University of California, Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory.

The mollusk, once common in the coastal waters of Southern California and Mexico, has been on the U.S. federal endangered list since 2001, its population depleted by overfishing, low reproduction rates and disease.

After about a decade during which no white abalone were spawned, Aquilino's team managed to increase their numbers by stirring up a little love potion.

On breeding days, Aquilino and her team are up before dawn, scooping up the wild sea snails from tanks.

"We're hoping she releases those eggs today," Aquilino said, while holding a female abalone, marked by her grey-colored gonad.

In the day-long process, the scientists soak the snails for hours in what they call a "chemical love potion" of seawater and hydrogen peroxide, providing an aphrodisiac for the bottom dwellers to release their sperm and eggs.

"The abalone are terrible at long-distance relationships," Aquilino said. "We're putting them in a really romantic solution ... to get them to release those gametes for us so that we can combine them in a laboratory setting and create offspring that will end up back out in the wild."

Spawning numbers reached 25,000 in 2019, but dipped in 2020 as pandemic lockdowns limited the lab to just one event for the season. However, the larvae spawned then had among the highest survival rates so far, Aquilino said.

Failure to spawn means another date several weeks later.

"We want to make sure we're not stressing them out too much," Aquilino said. "Hopefully that little bit of extra time gives them some more time to become very productive."

Embryos formed are packed in bags and shipped to partner institutions in California so that the juvenile abalone have a better chance of survival with more space.

For Aquilino, the work is personal. As a graduate student, she met her husband on a red abalone survey dive. Her engagement ring features an abalone pearl. And their daughter plays with a fake abalone farm tank at home.

"It has become a really important part of my identity and my family's identity," Aquilino said.

(Reporting by Nathan Frandino; Writing by Richard Chang; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Golden Globes announces reforms following HFPA diversity issues

    A letter from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association board details a plan to admit at least 20 new members in 2021. After a year of intense scrutiny and controversy, the Golden Globe Awards have finally announced reform following revelations of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s glaring diversity issues. As theGrio previously reported, the HFPA has been under a cloud of controversy since the beginning of last year’s awards season.

  • Golden Globes group floats changes to address diversity, ethics complaints

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the annual Golden Globe awards for television and film, proposed several changes on Monday to address criticism over its membership's diversity and ethics. In a letter to members, the HFPA board suggested several steps to diversify its roster, including hiring a chief diversity officer, putting emphasis on recruiting Black journalists and widening the pool of potential applicants. "We have created a roadmap for transformational change in our organization," the board said.

  • Golden Globes leaders propose major reforms after Times investigation

    The Hollywood Foreign Assn. board will announce major changes in the wake of a Times investigation.

  • Golden Globes organisers propose 'transformational change roadmap'

    Measures put forward include increasing the size and diversity of the organisation's membership.

  • EU halts plans to ratify China investment agreement as G7 foreign ministers meet in London

    The European Union said it had halted plans to ratify an investment agreement with China on Tuesday, as G7 foreign ministers met in London to hammer out a common response to a more assertive Beijing. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU trade commissioner, said the time was not right to seal the deal, which falls short of a fully fledged free trade agreement, after Brussels and Beijing hit each other with sanctions over the oppression of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province. “It is clear that in the current situation, with the EU sanctions against China and the Chinese counter-sanctions, including against members of the European Parliament, the environment is not conducive to the ratification of the agreement,” Mr Dombrovskis told Agence France-Presse. Beijing retaliated with sanctions on members of the European Parliament after the EU imposed sanctions on officials implicated in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs. MEPs have said they would not now ratify the long mooted agreement. Mr Dombrovskis’ comments suggest that the European Commission, which has long pushed for the deal, has accepted that political reality, despite Berlin pressing hard for the agreement.

  • Palladium hits record high on strained supplies, gold dips 1%

    Palladium soared to a record high on Tuesday on worries over short supplies of the metal used in emissions controlling devices in automobiles, while gold fell 1% after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may need to rise. "There are stricter pollution controls globally that we've not seen in the past, which means vehicles that were not previously required to use auto-catalysts will now have to, and hence more demand," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. Spot gold, meanwhile, fell over 1% after Yellen said U.S. interest rates may need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating as more support programs come on line.

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • India to take back illegal migrants to UK in return for visas for young workers

    Britain and India on Tuesday signed an accord on migration and mobility, an Indian foreign ministry official said, as they look to deepen economic, cultural and other ties following the UK's departure from the European Union. The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian professionals annually, in return for India agreeing to take back any of its citizens who are living illegally in the UK, Sandeep Chakravorty told a news conference. "It is our solemn duty that Indian nationals who are undocumented, or are in distress abroad and not being given nationality or residence permits, have to be taken back," Chakravorty said.

  • Derek Chauvin's legal team requests new trial, alleging jury misconduct

    Derek Chauvin's lawyer filed a motion on Tuesday in Hennepin County, Minnesota, for a new trial on multiple grounds including jury misconduct.The big picture: Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last month in George Floyd's death. Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe sparked global protests.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The State committed pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct, which deprived Mr. Chauvin of his constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial, including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses," the motion reads.The filing cites factors such as "the interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law."Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson, who filed the motion, did not name any jurors or explain what specific misconduct he was referring to."The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," the motion read.What to watch: Nelson filed a request for a hearing to impeach the verdict “on the grounds that the jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations, in violation of Mr. Chauvin’s constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial.”He also asked the court for time to fully investigate the issues.Wednesday is the deadline for post-conviction filings, per Minnesota court rules cited by the Wall Street Journal.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • U.S. and Chinese trade experts among the WTO chief's new deputies

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization has again chosen trade experts from China and the United States as deputies for its director-general, maintaining a delicate geopolitical balancing act which also keeps two fractious powers close at hand. Replacing their compatriots are Angela Ellard, an American lawyer and trade expert who has worked at the U.S. Congress, and Zhang Xiangchen, currently vice trade minister and its former WTO ambassador, the WTO said in a statement.

  • QAnon conspiracy theorists are having a field day with Bill and Melinda Gates divorce

    Some speculate Melinda hsa been replaced by a male clone

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • West Bengal election: Modi loses a battle in the 'war for Indian democracy'

    Mamata Banerjee fought anti-incumbency and the might of the prime minister's party to win a third term.

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Alan Cochrane: The SNP may need to work with Alex Salmond's Alba to keep a pro-independence majority

    Nicola Sturgeon may have to go to Alex Salmond and his new political party Alba to hold onto a pro-independence government after this week's election says the former Scottish editor of the Telegraph, Alan Cochrane. Barring a major upset, it looks as though the Scottish National Party will emerge as the biggest party in the Scottish Parliament after Thursday's election. But what is at stake is whether they get the 65 seats they need to have an overall majority. Speaking on Chopper's Politics, which you can listen to on the player above, Mr Cochrane explained that he thought that the polls were missing potential votes for Alex Salmond's new Alba party. "The polls are suggesting he's not going to do at all well, but I suspect, as do many of the psephologists, that the polls are missing his votes. I think he'll get a couple of seats, I think he'll certainly be elected in the North East which is his old stamping ground." "I was talking to some strategists yesterday and he's more popular in the North East of Scotland than say Nicola Sturgeon with nationalists. So he'll get a seat there, and if he gets two or three others he could be in a position to influence the overall nationalist independence majority in the parliament." That would see Alba and Alex Salmond in talks with the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon about giving a majority to the independence cause, leading to the pair having to work together again. Together they led the campaign for Scotland to become independent from the UK, with Mr Salmond then head of the SNP and Ms Sturgeon his deputy. They then spectacularly fell out in 2018 after Ms Sturgeon refused to intervene in a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond. They further soured when he publicly accused the First Minister of lying to Parliament over her handling of the claims against him. On how the option of the pair joining forces again would go down, Alan Cochrane says "Nicola will absolutely hate that. She will hate having to deal with Alex, because they have been at daggers drawn now for years." Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with Alan Cochrane, on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with author Kevin Meagher and electoral expert Martin Baxter, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • Bernie Sanders launches blistering attack on Mitch McConnell in Kentucky

    Senator Bernie Sanders accused Republican senator Mitch McConnell of making ‘the rich richer’ in America

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Comedian Lilly Singh accuses US of ‘failing to live up to status as world leader’ over Covid crisis

    US is ‘barely being a World sidekick right now’ says Singh

  • He hid in dumpster after stabbing his brother-in-law to death, cops say. He’s behind bars

    When she heard her husband scream “Mamita, Mamita,” in the middle of the night, she was jarred out of sleep and ran downstairs to find droplets of blood leading from the kitchen to the living room, police said.