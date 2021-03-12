Scientists want to send 6.7 million sperm samples to the moon as a 'global insurance policy'

Cheryl Teh
·3 min read
ivf frozen sperm
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in a cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

  • Scientists want to build an "ark" on the moon, filled with 6.7 million sperm samples.

  • This "Lunar ark" could be a global insurance policy for mankind against natural disasters and other catastrophes.

  • The idea is similar to the Svalbard "Doomsday" seed vault in Norway, that stores over a million seed samples from around the world.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Scientists have suggested that humans could buy into a "modern global insurance policy" by building an "ark" filled with 6.7 million sperm samples - on the moon.

The ark would involve shooting the sperm and ova samples of 6.7 million species up to the moon via multiple payloads. The samples would then be stored in a vault beneath the surface of the moon, in a "lunar pit," where they could be kept secure.

According to a New York Post report, this would be similar, conceptually, to the "Doomsday" seed vault in Svalbard, Norway, which currently holds more than a million crop samples originating from almost every country in the world.

The team of six researchers from the University of Arizona presented their idea at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Aerospace Conference, where they said their proposal would protect mankind from extinction.

This lunar ark, the researchers said, could help the earth repopulate if a catastrophic disaster - such as a deadly epidemic, a supervolcanic eruption, a large-scale nuclear war, widespread drought, or an asteroid - were to occur.

"Earth is naturally a volatile environment," said study author Jekan Thangavelautham in his presentation on the paper, titled "Lunar Pits and Lava Tubes for a Modern Ark," adding that an Earth-based repository of samples would still leave specimens vulnerable to getting destroyed in a massive disaster.

While this might seem like a suggestion straight out of science fiction, the scientists behind this proposal have calculated that sending the cryogenically-frozen samples of sperm, eggs, spores, and seeds of some 6.7 million species to the relative safety of the moon might well be a feasible operation.

According to an IFL Science report, Thangavelautham said in his presentation that the facility could be "filled with samples" in 250 flights to the moon. Building the International Space Station, in comparison, required 40 trips.

To prevent the samples from freezing or welding together in the sub-zero temperatures beneath the surface of the moon, the scientists also suggest the facility be powered by solar panels.

IFL Science spoke to Álvaro Díaz-Flores Caminero, a University of Arizona doctoral student leading the thermal analysis for the project, who said that projects like these bring mankind "closer to becoming a space civilization, and to a not-very-distant future where humankind will have bases on the Moon and Mars."

"Multidisciplinary projects are hard due to their complexity, but I think the same complexity is what makes them beautiful," Caminero said.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Cosmic rays being sent towards the Earth are not coming from where we thought, scientists say

    Cosmic rays that bombard the Earth are not coming from where we thought, scientists say – and we might have found their source. For decades researchers have thought that the cosmic rays that come to the Earth from the edges of the galaxy begin in stars that go supernova. Researchers can be sure that such cosmic rays are reaching us – and at such high velocities – because of experiments including the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov (HAWC) observatory near Puebla, Mexico, which uses big metal tanks of water that light up when they are struck by high-energy particles.

  • Jack Harlow Connects With Chris Brown for "Already Best Friends" Video

    “Already Best Friends” is the latest track to be highlighted off Jack Harlow’s debut album, 'Thats What They All Say,' which was released in December 2020.

  • ‘The Flash': Kiersey Clemons Returns to Star in Solo Film

    Kiersey Clemons is set to star opposite Ezra Miller in “The Flash” solo movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Clemons will reprise her role as Iris West, the romantic interest of Barry Allen. Clemons was initially cast as West in 2017’s “Justice League” but was cut from the final film. Clemons’ scene has been restored for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” which will premiere on HBO Max on March 18. Also Read: Sasha Calle to Play Supergirl in 'The Flash' Movie for Warner Bros and DC Ben Affleck’s Batman is not the only Batman to return, as Michael Keaton will return to the role of Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film, as TheWrap first exclusively reported. The plot of “The Flash” will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the of core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. Originally created to explain various contradictory changes the company’s characters experienced over decades, it allows several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact. Clemons first broke out in a pair of Sundance films “Dope” and “Hearts Beat Loud.” Clemons most recently starred in Disney’s most recent iteration of “Lady and the Tramp.” Her other credits include Amazon’s “The Only Living Boy in New York” and Universal’s “Sweetheart.” Kiersey Clemons is repped by UTA, Range and the law firm Jackoway Austen Tyerman. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Read original story ‘The Flash': Kiersey Clemons Returns to Star in Solo Film At TheWrap

  • $1,400 COVID Relief Checks To Trigger Surge In e-commerce Shipments

    Federal stimulus checks of $1,400 could be landing in Americans' bank accounts by next week. It won't be long before some of those dollars are recycled into online orders and e-commerce fulfillment companies see a spurt in volume, logistics experts say. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected Wednesday to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package and President Joe Biden says he will quickly sign it into law. Individuals earning up to $75,000 and couples earning up to $150,000 are eligible for full direct payments. Individuals get an additional $1,400 check for each dependent claimed on their tax returns. If history is any indicator, many people are likely to start spending some of those one-time cash payments at online retailers. The CARES Act was enacted on March 27, 2020, and $1,200 direct deposits for eligible persons started to arrive on April 13. In the final week of March 2020, parcel volumes increased about 10% from the same period in 2019, coinciding with increased lockdowns in the U.S. The pace picked up to 16% during the week of April 5, increasing to 30% during the week of April 12 and spiking 55% during the week of April 19, according to data compiled for FreightWaves by Pittsburgh-based ShipMatrix Inc., which helps companies manage their parcel transport spending. Parcel volumes, which are closely tied to e-commerce sales, stayed at 40% during the weeks of April 26 and May 3 before tailing off to 20% by the end of the month, the research showed. "The huge spike was a combination of stay-at-home orders and stimulus payments," ShipMatrix President Satish Jindel said. E-commerce sales also increased shortly after the Treasury Department began issuing payments of up to $600 for qualified individuals on Dec. 29 as part of the second COVID aid package. National outbound truckload volume (SONAR: OTVI.USA) started the unprecedented ramp in mid-April 2020, the same time that the first stimulus checks were being distributed to individuals. The second stimulus check helped stabilize freight volumes during a seasonally soft period during the first two months of 2021. For more information about SONAR, click here. SEKO Logistics, Itasca, Illinois, has been developing a plan to deal with the expected flood of new packages from the latest round of stimulus checks. "The last time stimulus came out, the e-commerce orders doubled in days. People may use this money to buy something for themselves," Rick Lee, SEKO's chief operating officer for North America, said during a briefing with reporters last month about ongoing supply chain challenges. "And then it was a smaller stimulus. Now, with a large potential stimulus coming, our orders will surge within days." Jindel said parcel and less-than-truckload carriers should also experience a bounce in shipments. FreightWaves' SONAR data also shows jumps in truckload volume soon after the government disbursed two previous stimulus payments. And many products ordered online are made overseas in China and other countries, so logistics service providers can expect another wave of cross-border shipments entering a transportation system that is already strainingwith long ocean and air backlogs. COVID has added many workplace challenges for e-commerce warehouse operators like SEKO. An extremely high number of orders is matched by the need to limit the number of people in the building picking orders to keep everyone safe from infection. And parcel carriers are making less frequent pickups at distribution centers. Lee said warehouse space is extremely difficult to secure in markets such as Southern California. SEKO has significantly increased its facility footprint in the past year and is closing on leases in weeks rather than months to keep up with retail demand. Logistics real estate developers report tight warehouse capacity and rising inventory levels. The vacancy rate in the U.S. is extremely low, at 4.8%, putting upward pressure on rents. There is competition for limited space and a rise in build-to-suit projects for specific customers. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. RELATED NEWS: Global supply chains choke under tsunami of freight Amazon investment strengthens partnership with cargo airline ATSG Amazon Air paves way for third-party delivery See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaReefer Shippers Beware: Capacity Shifting To Dedicated And Carriers Practicing Stricter Freight SelectionMore Postal Service Money Could Revive Workhorse Mail Truck Bid© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NYC school bans kids from using terms 'Mom and Dad', 'Merry Christmas'

    FOX News correspondent Laura Ingle reports on the private school's 'inclusionary glossary' on 'America Reports'

  • Kate Hudson Says She's a 'Foster Fail' as Her Family Adopts a New Dog

    Hudson didn't reveal many details about the adoption, but it seems like the pooch is getting lots of love from her and her kids

  • Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria halt use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over reports of blood clots

    Officials in several European countries pushed back Friday against decisions by others to pause use of AstraZeneca’s (AZN) coronavirus vaccine following sporadic reports of blood clots, despite a lack of evidence the shot was responsible. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that while the country takes reports of possible harmful effects from vaccines “very, very seriously,” both the European Medicines Agency and Germany’s own vaccine oversight body have said they have no evidence of an increase in dangerous blood clots in connection with the shots. “I regret that on the basis of the knowledge, as of Friday morning, some countries in the European Union have suspended vaccinations with AstraZeneca,” Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

  • I spent hours finding all the secrets and Easter eggs in ‘Marvel’ at Chicago museum. Here are 18

    CHICAGO – “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes,” the massive new traveling exhibit that just opened at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, does a surprisingly evocative job of replicating our experiences with the Marvel Universe itself. If you’re a tourist in this world — you recognize the icons (Spider-Man, Hulk, et al), you’ve seen a few films — you can blow through in 30 minutes and ...

  • Taiwanese reassurances that water shortages won't hit chipmaking show climate change's direct threat to tech

    A weekend statement from the Taiwanese government over its ability to provide water to the nation's chip manufacturers in the face of an unprecedented drought make it clear that climate change is a direct threat to the foundations of the tech industry. As reported by Bloomberg, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen took to Facebook on Sunday to post about the nation's capacity to provide water to its citizens and businesses in the face of the worst drought the nation has faced in 56 years. The nation said that it would have sufficient water reserves to ensure manufacturing of semiconductors by companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wouldn't stop.

  • Stimulus checks could hit some bank accounts as soon as this weekend, White House says

    A year into the pandemic, more than 18 million people are still receiving some form of unemployment benefit.

  • Japanese city wiped out by the tsunami is rebuilt, but not healed

    "There's collective grief, and that is one of those things you don't snap out of," a resident of Rikuzen-Takata says. "When everyone is sad together, it's intense."

  • Bronze age burial site in Spain suggests women were among rulers

    Researchers in Murcia find exquisite objects at women’s graves later used as sites for elite warrior burials La Almoloya, in Murcia, southern Spain, home to the El Argar, a society among the first to use bronze. Photograph: Cambridge University Press A burial site found in Spain – described by archaeologists as one of the most lavish bronze age graves discovered to date in Europe – has sparked speculation that women may have been among the rulers of a highly stratified society that flourished on the Iberian peninsula until 1550BC. Since 2013, a team of more than a dozen researchers have been investigating the site of La Almoloya in the southern Spanish region of Murcia. Home to the El Argar, a society that was among the first to utilise bronze, build complex urban centres and develop into a state organisation, the site is part of a vast territory that at its peak stretched across 35,000 sq km. Research published on Thursday in the journal Antiquity has documented one of the site’s most tantalising finds: a man and a woman buried in a large ceramic jar, both of whom died close together in the mid-17th century BC. The remains of a man and a woman in a large ceramic jar have been found at La Almoloya. Photograph: Cambridge University Press Buried with them were 29 valuable objects, nearly all of them belonging to the female, believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age. “It’s like everything she touched had silver on it,” said Cristina Rihuete of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Among the exquisitely crafted items were bracelets, rings and a rare type of crown, known as a diadem. In total 230 grams of silver were found at the burial site – an amount that at the time would have been worth the equivalent of 938 daily wages. The prominent role women may have played in the society is echoed in other finds at El Argar; similar diadems were found at four other female burial sites while gravesites of women were later used for the burials of elite warriors, suggesting these sites were viewed as places of high status. A bronze age ear plug and spiral found at La Almoloya in Murcia. Photograph: Cambridge University Press What made this most recent find unique was its location beneath what could be the first bronze age palace unearthed in the region. As the building would have been used for political purposes, it could be that the woman’s power stemmed from politics, said Rihuete. Men were probably the warriors of society, as suggested by the swords found at several male burial sites, said Roberto Risch of Autonomous University of Barcelona. “Clearly they control the means of violence and they are probably behind the expansion of El Argar.” The society, which thrived from 2200BC onwards, was highly organised with a wealthy elite that was probably sustained by some sort of tax system. “In western Europe there was nothing of the like,” said Risch, pointing to the rest of Spain where people at the time were living in self-sufficient communities of 50 to 100 people. By the 16th century BC, all of El Argar’s settlements were abandoned, believed to have been racked by internal uprisings. “Shortly after the woman dies, the whole settlement is burned down,” said Risch. “And not until the Greeks and Phoenicians arrive on the Iberian peninsula did we see anything similar, either in architecture or in political dimension.”

  • Exclusive: Myanmar's first satellite held by Japan on space station after coup

    Myanmar's first satellite is being held on board the International Space Station following the Myanmar coup, while Japan's space agency and a Japanese university decide what to do with it, two Japanese university officials said. The $15 million satellite was built by Japan's Hokkaido University in a joint project with Myanmar's government-funded Myanmar Aerospace Engineering University (MAEU).

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's US jail conditions 'are torture' - brother

    The British socialite is currently in a New York prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine was 89.7% effective in a large trial, and worked against the contagious virus variant first found in the UK

    US biotech Novavax said its vaccine was 48.6% effective in a smaller trial in South Africa, where a contagious variant, B.1.351, is dominant.

  • Zookeeper injured after being attacked by a cheetah at the Columbus Zoo

    A zookeeper was released from the hospital after being attacked by a Isabelle the cheetah at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium.

  • Ex-British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman found guilty of testosterone charge

    Dr Freeman had claimed he had ordered the testosterone for former performance director Shane Sutton.

  • Katie Holmes Is Ready for Spring in a Keyhole Cutout Dress & Classic Leather Sneakers

    The actress broke out her favorite sneakers for the outing.

  • COVID-19 is never going to end, experts say

    COVID is poised to become an endemic disease — one that is always a part of our environment, no matter what we do