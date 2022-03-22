Scientists worry virus variant may push up COVID cases in US

FILE - Fans storm the court at the conclusion of a college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S., and many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LAURA UNGAR
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Eric Topol
    Eric Topol
    American cardiologist
  • Anthony Fauci
    Anthony Fauci
    American immunologist and head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

With coronavirus cases rising in parts of Europe and Asia, scientists worry that an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant may soon push cases up in the United States too.

Experts are also keeping their eyes on another mutant: a rare delta-omicron hybrid that they say doesn't pose much of a threat right now but shows how wily the coronavirus can be.

The U.S. will likely see an uptick in cases caused by the omicron descendant BA.2 starting in the next few weeks, according to Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute.

“It’s inevitable we will see a BA.2 wave here,” he said.

One reason? After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S. Many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces like restaurants and theaters.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told ABC’s “This Week” over the weekend that he also thinks the U.S. will likely face an “uptick” similar to what’s happening in Europe, particularly the United Kingdom, where BA.2 is the dominant strain. He said he doesn’t think it will be a “surge.”

The U.K. has "had the same situation as we’ve had now,” Fauci said. “They have BA.2. They have a relaxation of some restrictions such as indoor masking and there’s a waning of immunity” from vaccines and past infections.

In the U.S., the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows overall COVID-19 cases have been trending down. But the share caused by BA.2 is up significantly; the variant accounted for about 35% of new infections reported last week.

Keri Althoff, a researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, cautioned that CDC case counts underestimate the true numbers because some people are no longer getting tested and others are testing at home and not reporting the results. Also, she said, not every specimen is genetically sequenced to determine the variant.

It's clear, she said, "BA.2 is coming onto the scene.”

One reason the variant has gained ground, scientists say, is that it’s about 30% more contagious than the original omicron. In rare cases, research shows it can sicken people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection — although it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease.

Vaccines appear just as effective against both types of omicron, but breakthrough infections are possible. And experts point out that vaccination rates are lower in the U.S. than the U.K. About 74% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated in the U.S, compared with 86% in the U.K.

”We need to emphasize that we’re not protected in this country compared to peer countries,” Topol said.

Still, not all experts are equally concerned about a BA.2-related rise in U.S. cases. Dr. James Musser, head of genomic medicine and infectious diseases at Houston Methodist, said the variant has so far only caused about 1% to 3% of cases in his medical system. Cases there have usually tracked closely with what’s happening in the U.K.

He called BA.2 “something we’re keeping an eye on,” but said, “I’m not losing sleep” over it.

That's how many scientists view the other variant that some in the public are calling “deltacron,” a hybrid containing genetic information from both delta and omicron.

Earlier this month, Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said the hybrid has been detected at “very low levels” in France, the Netherlands and Denmark. And two recent studies, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, point to a tiny number of cases in the U.S.

Much remains unknown about the hybrid. There’s no evidence it causes more severe disease, and it doesn’t look like it’s infecting many people. CDC researchers identified 9 samples, seven from the mid-Atlantic region in a study released Monday that hasn't yet been peer-reviewed. Topol, who was not involved in the research, said there’s no evidence it has the potential to spread.

It’s common for coronaviruses to shuffle gene segments, said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University. With two variants circulating at the same time, people may get double infections, and a “progeny virus” could emerge.

Given the virus’ ability to spawn new mutants — and the rise of BA.2 — experts say people should get vaccinated if they’re not and keep their masks handy.

“Keep your guard up,” Topol said. “This is not over.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • White House spokeswoman Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 -statement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will not travel to Europe this week with U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested negative in a PCR test, she said in a statement. Psaki said she was tested in preparation for travel with Biden on Wednesday to Belgium and Poland, where the president will meet with U.S. allies over the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • COVID-19: Health experts predict uptick in subvariant cases as states lift restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live details the spread of a new COVID variant in the U.S., health experts' predictions on the scale of an outbreak, renewed discussions around future booster shots and mask mandates, and Shanghai Disney closing down.

  • Fauci predicts uptick in U.S. COVID cases

    STORY: "We can expect to see an increase," Fauci said but noted he doesn't expect to see a "surge," during an interview on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."Fauci said he doesn't anticipate a need to reverse the recent loosening of restrictions on indoor masking.A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday (March 18) that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.The U.N. health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, but it would depend on how quickly it meets its target to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country, among other factors.After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Works to Mend Fences With Employees at Companywide Meeting

    The Disney chief told employees in a meeting that the company made a mistake by not taking a public stance against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill.

  • NASA discovered more than 5,000 planets

    More than 5,000 exoplanets have been discovered and 8,709 candidates are still being studied.

  • White House press secretary Psaki has COVID, Biden tests negative

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, on the eve of President Joe Biden’s trip overseas. Psaki said she was in meetings with Biden on Monday but that he tested negative Tuesday on a PCR test. "I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," Psaki said in a statement.

  • U.S. prosecutors do not rule out bringing more charges in Proud Boys case

    U.S. federal prosecutors warned on Tuesday there is still a chance they could bring additional criminal charges in their case against the Proud Boys over their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol last year, in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. "We did indicate the possibility of a third" superseding indictment, prosecutor Luke Jones said during a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Tuesday's hearing came a few weeks after a grand jury returned a second superseding indictment charging former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio for the first time with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

  • Boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 Knoxville shooting

    Timothy Dion Wells, 47, initially told authorities on March 31, 2019, that Sherrill Johnson "for some unknown reason shot herself in the head."

  • COVID-19 is surging again in Europe thanks to the BA.2 subvariant and is likely to spread to the US soon

    Cases in Europe have been rising again after falling over the holiday period. Experts say this could be a harbinger of things to come in the US.

  • Chrishell Stause's Strong Legs And Butt Crush A Workout And A Red Carpet Moment

    Chrishell Stause, 40, swept the red carpet. Then, she worked out with her 'Selling Sunset' co-star Emma Hernan on IG. Read up on her fitness routine here:

  • Fauci says uptick in COVID cases likely following rise in Europe, warns ‘this virus has fooled us before’

    The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will probably cause an uptick in U.S. cases similar to the one currently occurring in Europe, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser.

  • Starbucks is going away from paper cups. Here's how your coffee order could change.

    Starbucks reusable mugs may soon become more popular as the coffee giant looks to increase sustainability and shift away from single-use cups.

  • Disney slips amid reported Bob Chapek, Bob Iger tensions, closed theme park

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses the reported awkwardness between current Disney CEO Bob Chapek and former CEO Bob Iger in response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, along with the COVID-19 wave in China hitting the company's theme park business.

  • Alcohol-Related Deaths Spiked During the Pandemic, a Study Shows

    Almost 1 million people in the United States have died of COVID-19 in the past two years, but the full impact of the pandemic’s collateral damage is still being tallied. Now a new study reports that the number of Americans who died of alcohol-related causes increased precipitously during the first year of the pandemic, as routines were disrupted, support networks frayed and treatment was delayed. The startling report comes amid a growing realization that COVID-19’s toll extends beyond the number

  • COVID-19: 'There is an absolute dire need' to get more vaccine shots in arms, professor urges

    Though the number of COVID cases has dramatically decreased since the beginning of the year, there’s still a significant number of people around the world who remain unvaccinated.

  • Single mother searches for a kidney donor as experts urge getting tested for kidney disease

    Meire Carlos was suffering from chronic kidney disease but like the estimated 90% of people who have the disease, she was not aware of it. In June 2021, after experiencing headaches and a sudden spike in her blood pressure, Carlos was rushed to the hospital where three days later she was diagnosed with renal failure at only 43-years-old. Carlos said doctors told her 75% of her kidneys were “destroyed”.

  • Watch What Happened When This Guy Gave Up Sugar for a Whole Month

    YouTuber Cam Jones, one of the Goal Guys, breaks down the effects, both good and bad, of cutting all added sugar from his diet for 30 days.

  • Bella Thorne's Abs And Legs Are Toned AF In A New Bikini Photo On IG

    Bella Thorne just showed off her sculpted abs and legs in a new bikini photo on Instagram. To stay fit, Bella does weight lifting, boxing, yoga, and Pilates.

  • 'Fittest Woman on Earth' Tia Clair-Toomey Shared Her Full Cutting Diet

    CrossFit Games champion and "Fittest Woman on Earth" Tia-Clair Toomey shared what eats on an average day while getting lean in a new YouTube video.

  • Nina Agdal Is Total-Body #Goals In A Brand New Nude Selfie On Instagram

    Nina Agdal, 29, just revealed her strong abs and booty in a brand new nude photo on Instagram. Fasting, yoga, boxing, and spin classes help her stay fit.