Scintillating Performance Awaits You in This Ferrari 458 Spider from Crown Concepts

When you think of Ferrari what do you picture? Is it the extensive racing history, handmade craftsmanship, or perhaps it is the name that resonates with you?

Whatever your passion, it’s hard not to admire all of these things about Ferrari. Their limited production numbers and high-performance luxury combined with an extremely high value get the gears in our heads and hearts turning as we long to have one for ourselves. This brings us to a very special car that we have for you today, the Ferrari 458 Spider. Up for grabs from Crown Concepts is this stunning supercar that your collection isn’t complete without it!

This 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider is a representation of the last production vehicle from Ferrari that was powered by a naturally aspirated engine. Powering this supercar is a 4.5-liter V8 that’s rated at 562-horsepower and close to 400 lbs/ft of torque. This Italian masterpiece can sprint to 62 mph in a roaring 2.9 seconds.

Braking power comes from a set of Carbon Ceramic brakes that allows it to slow from zero to 60 mph in just 80 feet. Steering comes straight from an F1, with commands on the wheel, and the red manettino that controls the driving modes.

Ready for track days or twisty roads, this Ferrari 458 is ready for a new owner to slide behind the wheel. See more details about this car and look at more detailed pictures here.

