Scioto County awarded Community Housing Impact and Preservation Grant

Jan. 20—COLUMBUS — Scioto County was recently awarded funding through the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) grant program, announced State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County.

Scioto County was awarded a $750,000 grant to improve housing and provide homeownership and rental assistance for low- and moderate-income families. More specifically, Scioto County will partner with the City of Portsmouth to rehabilitate seven owner-occupied homes and repair 13 owner-occupied homes.

"This funding will help residents of Scioto County achieve their goal of homeownership and provide resources that allow individuals and families to prosper in our communities," said Pizzulli.

The CHIP program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development and partners with communities to preserve and improve Ohio's housing stock through housing initiatives.