Scioto County GOP endorses LaRose

Feb. 20—NEW BOSTON — The Scioto County Republican Party has endorsed Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose in his campaign for his party's U.S. Senate nomination U.S. Senate.

"Scioto County represents the values and grit of our state and I'm honored to earn their overwhelming endorsement," LaRose. "We have a country to save and that starts with replacing Sherrod Brown with a battle-tested conservative ready to run into the fight."

Prior to the Scioto County endorsement, Frank LaRose received the full endorsement of the party's chairman, Rodney Barnett, and vice chairman Kevin Craft.

LaRose faces businessman Bernie Moreno and State Sen. Matt Dolan in the Republican primary. The winner of that contest will face incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in the fall. Brown is seeking re-election to a fourth term.