Scissor attack suspect among indicted

Mar. 11—CATLETTSBURG — A woman accused of cutting her boyfriend with a pair of scissors last month was among the few indicted by a Boyd County grand jury this week.

Terry L. Russell, 60, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment. She is accused of cutting her boyfriend with a pair of kitchen scissors at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Russell was initially charged by Ashland Police with second-degree assault, but the charge appears to have been downgraded by the grand jury.

She is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Boyd County Detention Center.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be taken as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted by the grand jury:

—Edward D. Cornwell, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of fourth-degree assault.

—Ruby M. Ray, 40, of Rush, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense possession of a prescription drug in an improper container and one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Randall D. Donta, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

—Mariah J. Stumbaugh, 19, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Billy J. Barker, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of leaving the scene of an accident while failing to render aid, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of first-offense failure to carry insurance and a traffic violation.

—John Dawson, 38, of Ashland, had a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement added to his existing indictment.

