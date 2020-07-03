Scissor Lift Market Revenue to Hit USD 3 Bn by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major participants in scissor lift market share include Aichi Corporation, Dinolift OY, Genie Lift, Haulotte Group Holland Lift International bv, Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., JLG Industries, Manitou Group, Skyjack, Snorkel, Tadano Limited, Terex Corporation (Genie), Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co, Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the scissor lift market which estimates the market valuation for scissor lifts will cross US$ 3 billion by 2026. The market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast timeline owing to the implementation of worker safety laws across the globe. Scissor lifts offer enhanced safety while lifting workers & heavy loads at elevated heights due to integrated safety railings. Moreover, the rising demand for building maintenance & repair activities is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast timeline.

The growing spread of COVID-19 health crisis in 2020 has led to a slowdown in the scissor lift market. The shortage of raw materials and labors owing to the pandemic is hampering the manufacturing capabilities. Equipment manufacturing companies across the globe are temporarily shutting down their production plants to maintain the demand and supply of the equipment in the market.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4763

The electric-powered scissor lifts will witness significant growth over the forecast timeline owing to their high fuel efficiency and productivity. Electric scissor lift allows for maximum cost saving as it eliminates high fuel and maintenance costs. Moreover, the availability of several electric models with various platform heights and load capabilities will propel the market share of electric scissor lifts.

The demand for access platforms with above 25 meters platform height is primarily increasing in the construction industry. The increasing investments in developing high-rise buildings are supporting the product adoption. These machines are used in maintenance activities in high-rise buildings.

Rapidly increasing construction activities in several Asia Pacific countries including India, China, and Japan are contributing to regional scissor lift market growth. The growth in the industrialization domain is also a major factor contributing to market growth. With the Chinese labor costs rising in recent years, renting scissor lifts has become a feasible option in the region.

Limited availability of skilled labor and increase in safety demands in India are giving a spurt to the aerial work and powered access platforms in the region. The advanced telecommunication infrastructure of Japan and the presence of major players, such as JLG, Aichi Corporation, Skyjack, Tadano, Genie, etc., in Japan will make the region an attractive opportunity for scissor lift market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 315 market data tables & 20 figures & charts from the report, "Scissor Lift Market Share & Forecast, 2020-2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/scissor-lift-market

Some major findings in the scissor lift market report include:

- The rising investments in developing new commercial and residential buildings across the globe are driving market growth.

- Technological advancements in scissor lift engines along with the implementation of telematics are supporting the product demand.

- The adoption of scissor lifts is rising significantly in Europe and North America owing to the increasing demand for building maintenance & repair activities.

- Growing investment in the development of smart cities across the MEA is creating the demand for construction equipment in the MEA.

- Scissor lift industry players are focusing on introducing new models with enhanced fuel efficiency, lifting capabilities, and working height to cater to the market demand.

Key players operating in the scissor lift market include Haulotte Group, MEC Aerial Work Platform, JLG Industries, Manitou Group, and Genie. Market leaders are primarily focusing on developing new machines to increase their productivity, safety, and efficiency. Moreover, several equipment manufacturers are also offering scissor lift rental services to enhance their offerings and increase the market share.