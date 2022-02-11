Scissor-wielding woman robs Chase Bank after jumping over counter, Georgia cops say

Police are searching for a woman who stole money from a Chase Bank in Buford, Georgia, after climbing over the counter and threatening staff with scissors.

The suspect visited the Chase Bank on Buford Drive for normal business on Jan. 25, but there were issues with her credentials, according to a news release from Gwinnett County Police.

“Shortly thereafter, [the woman] became irate with the bank teller,” police said in a statement.

The woman then jumped over the counter and grabbed the teller’s keys and opened the cash drawer, CBS46 reported. One of the tellers moved toward the woman to try to stop her.

Then, the woman grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened the teller with them, police said.

After opening the cash box, the woman stole $750 and left the bank through a side door, according to police.

CEO of Security Equipment Corporation and self-defense expert David Nance told CBS46 that employees should step away from individuals in dangerous situations.

“Even if you’re an employee that works at that bank, I understand you want to help out the company that you work for, but the best thing you can do is get away from that individual,” Nance told CBS46. “That amount of money is not worth a life, and scissors, that can be a deadly weapon.”

Police are searching for the woman and have asked anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300, or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Gwinnett County is about 32 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Man steals trailer loaded with $154,000 of precious cargo, Louisiana cops say

Man kidnaps woman in NC, then shoots her and deputy when confronted in GA, cops say

Driver sentenced after punching man to death in road rage case, Missouri officials say

TikTok challenge with toy guns leads to two kids facing charges, Utah police say